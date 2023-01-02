Read full article on original website
Race against time to save boy, eight, stuck down a 400ft well for 16 hours: Diggers are brought in in desperate bid to save child in India
A desperate bid is underway to save an eight-year-old boy who has been trapped inside a well for more than 16 hours. Tanmay Sahu plunged down the disused 400ft well while he was playing in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night. The state's disaster response force has...
BBC
Madhya Pradesh: India boy, 8, dies after being trapped in well
An eight-year-old boy who was trapped in a well in India for more than three days has died. Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh while playing with friends on Tuesday evening. A rescue operation was launched to free him, with officials saying...
Boy falls into 115-foot hole on Vietnam construction site
Rescuers in Vietnam were working to save a 10-year-old boy who fell into a deep hole at a construction site on Sunday, local media reported. Surveillance video showed the boy walking inside the construction area before falling into a concrete pit reported to be 115 feet deep and only 10 inches wide.Jan. 2, 2023.
Race to rescue ‘unconscious’ boy trapped in 400ft well in central India
Authorities in India’s central state of Madhya Pradesh are racing against time to rescue an eight-year-old boy who fell into a 400-feet deep borewell on Tuesday.The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, police said to news agency Press Trust of India.The boy has been identified as Tanmay Diyawar.He was playing in the field when he fell into the borewell, which had been dug recently, Aathner police station in-charge Anil Soni was quoted as saying.State disaster management teams have been rushed from capital Bhopal and Hoshangabad city.Madhya Pradesh: 6-year-old child trapped in 400 feet deep pit of borewell...
BBC
Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar confirmed dead
Authorities have confirmed the 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who fell into a hollow concrete pillar on New Year's Eve has died. Thai Ly Hao Nam fell into the 25cm (10-inch) wide shaft of the pillar at a construction site while searching for scrap metal. Rescuers in the province of Dong Thap...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Man survives almost 24 hours in waters full of sharks and crocodiles by clinging to piece of wood
A man whose boat capsized in stormy seas off Australia's north coast was rescued on Wednesday after he survived for almost 24 hours in shark- and crocodile-infested waters by clinging to a piece of wood. The Queensland man was found floating in the Torres Strait 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from...
Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Tapped on the Ship's Hull to Alert Rescuers Who Stood By Helpless
The USS West Virginia was berthed at Pearl Harbor when it came under attack by the Japanese on December 7, 1941. It suffered catastrophic damage when it was hit by two bombs and seven torpedoes. Over a hundred members of the USS Virginia's crew would lose their lives as a result of the surprise attack.
At least 31 dead & 20 left blind after drinkers open lethal batch of bootleg booze in India
AT LEAST 31 people have died and more than 20 were left in a serious condition after drinking a lethal dose of moonshine liquor in India. The isolated incident happened in nearby villages in Bihar state, east India. The deaths were reported in a local government-run hospital, where families brought...
At least four dead after bus skids off road and plunges over bridge into raging river during heavy rain
FOUR people have died and others are missing after a bus plunged into a river while crossing a bridge. The accident happened in Spain's northwestern Galicia region near Vigo and the border with Portugal. The bus skidded off the road on the bridge for reasons that remain unclear and plunged...
1,200-year-old Viking grave — with a shield and knives — found in a backyard in Norway
Archaeologists uncovered the grave ahead of a construction project in the capital city.
‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row
A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
hubpages.com
The Shocking Massacre of the Nepalese Royal Family
Could an ancient curse come true? Or did the murders have an earthlier, logical explanation? Who killed the King of Nepal?. Those questions have tormented the people of Nepal for more than 20 years after the murder of their King. In Nepal, the King isn't just a king. He is considered the reincarnation of the Hindu God, Krishna, and is revered throughout the land. He is supposed to be the representation of Lord Krishna on earth. And who dares to murder a god and his family?
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy — then spits him back out
A 2-year-old boy was swallowed by a rogue hippo in Uganda then spit back out — after an onlooker began pelting the animal with stones, according to police. The unnamed toddler was playing by himself near his home on the shores of a lake in the town of Katwe Kabatoro on Sunday when the hungry hippo grabbed him with its massive jaws, Capital FM Uganda reported. Before the creature could gulp him down, a quick-thinking bystander, Chrispas Bagonza, began chucking rocks at the animal — causing it to “vomit” the boy back up, according to the outlet, which was first to report the story. The tot was rushed to a hospital for treatment in the nearby town of Bwera, Congo and the hippo ambled back into the lake, according to the report. “[Bagonza] stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth,” Ugandan Police later told the UK Telegraph. “It took the bravery of one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim.” Hippopotamuses are estimated to kill at least 500 people a year in Africa, chomping down on their victims with tusks that can grow up to a foot long.
Pups From Wolf That Mated With Dog to Be Hunted Down and Shot
German law requires that the hybrids must be shot in order to protect the local wolf population.
The "Man of the Hole" was the last survivor of the most endangered and uncontacted tribe on Earth
An indigenous tribe in BrazilPhoto byGleilson Miranda / Governo do Acre. In August 2022, the "Man of the Hole" died. He was the very last member of his tribe - one of the most endangered and uncontacted indigenous groups in Brazil.
Mystery as US tourist plunges three storeys to his death in front of screaming families at Thai airport
AN American tourist plunged three storeys to his death today in front of horrified families at an airport in Thailand. The 35-year-old, from Utah, fell from the third floor of the Phuket International Airport shortly after 3pm local time. Shocked tourists screamed as he slammed into the ground and lay...
Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness
Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Girl, 9, Dragged into River by Crocodile Survives by Hitting It in Face
The girl was taken to hospital with leg injuries. Crocodiles are thought to kill around 1,000 people each year, with the Nile crocodile being the most deadly.
The flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save American passengers
It was on 5 September 1986 when a passenger airplane called Pan Am Flight 73 was flying from India to the USA. The airplane contained 380 passengers and 13 crew members. The flight had 2 layovers, one in Pakistan and the other in Germany.
