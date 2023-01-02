ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Madhya Pradesh: India boy, 8, dies after being trapped in well

An eight-year-old boy who was trapped in a well in India for more than three days has died. Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh while playing with friends on Tuesday evening. A rescue operation was launched to free him, with officials saying...
NBC News

Boy falls into 115-foot hole on Vietnam construction site

Rescuers in Vietnam were working to save a 10-year-old boy who fell into a deep hole at a construction site on Sunday, local media reported. Surveillance video showed the boy walking inside the construction area before falling into a concrete pit reported to be 115 feet deep and only 10 inches wide.Jan. 2, 2023.
The Independent

Race to rescue ‘unconscious’ boy trapped in 400ft well in central India

Authorities in India’s central state of Madhya Pradesh are racing against time to rescue an eight-year-old boy who fell into a 400-feet deep borewell on Tuesday.The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, police said to news agency Press Trust of India.The boy has been identified as Tanmay Diyawar.He was playing in the field when he fell into the borewell, which had been dug recently, Aathner police station in-charge Anil Soni was quoted as saying.State disaster management teams have been rushed from capital Bhopal and Hoshangabad city.Madhya Pradesh: 6-year-old child trapped in 400 feet deep pit of borewell...
BBC

Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar confirmed dead

Authorities have confirmed the 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who fell into a hollow concrete pillar on New Year's Eve has died. Thai Ly Hao Nam fell into the 25cm (10-inch) wide shaft of the pillar at a construction site while searching for scrap metal. Rescuers in the province of Dong Thap...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
hubpages.com

The Shocking Massacre of the Nepalese Royal Family

Could an ancient curse come true? Or did the murders have an earthlier, logical explanation? Who killed the King of Nepal?. Those questions have tormented the people of Nepal for more than 20 years after the murder of their King. In Nepal, the King isn't just a king. He is considered the reincarnation of the Hindu God, Krishna, and is revered throughout the land. He is supposed to be the representation of Lord Krishna on earth. And who dares to murder a god and his family?
New York Post

Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy — then spits him back out

A 2-year-old boy was swallowed by a rogue hippo in Uganda then spit back out — after an onlooker began pelting the animal with stones, according to police. The unnamed toddler was playing by himself near his home on the shores of a lake in the town of Katwe Kabatoro on Sunday when the hungry hippo grabbed him with its massive jaws, Capital FM Uganda reported. Before the creature could gulp him down, a quick-thinking bystander, Chrispas Bagonza, began chucking rocks at the animal — causing it to “vomit” the boy back up, according to the outlet, which was first to report the story. The tot was rushed to a hospital for treatment in the nearby town of Bwera, Congo and the hippo ambled back into the lake, according to the report. “[Bagonza] stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth,” Ugandan Police later told the UK Telegraph. “It took the bravery of one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim.” Hippopotamuses are estimated to kill at least 500 people a year in Africa, chomping down on their victims with tusks that can grow up to a foot long.
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.

