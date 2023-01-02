ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 89

MeMyselfIrene
2d ago

Media needs to quit pushing these “killer documentaries “ they idolize these murderers, and then sick people will do copycat crimes. Thank God for DNA!

Reply(4)
33
AugustusAD
3d ago

BTK is and will always be a case study 📖 just like Ted Bundy, S.O.S., Unabomber, etc. > it’s to hopefully learn from their actions to prevent it from happening again. But it’s too early to make any connections with this alleged killer being influenced to kill because they had an “obsession” with BTK

Reply
28
we need peace
2d ago

I hope justice is served. It seems like they have good evidence against Kohberger. This is such a tragedy....just no words.

Reply(1)
22
 

