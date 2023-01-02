Early morning shooting under investigation in Lake Wales
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Lake Wales Monday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Appaloosa Road at about 3:15 a.m.
Authorities tell News Channel 8 one person was shot, and their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.
Further information about the shooting was not immediately available. News Channel 8 is working to get more information.
