Lake Wales, FL

Early morning shooting under investigation in Lake Wales

By Athina Morris
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Lake Wales Monday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Appaloosa Road at about 3:15 a.m.

Authorities tell News Channel 8 one person was shot, and their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available. News Channel 8 is working to get more information.

This story is developing and will be updated.

