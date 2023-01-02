Read full article on original website
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor WhitmerLarry LeaseMichigan State
Norman the Woodpecker JBZ
An upper level low will progress through Lower Michigan Thursday bringing light snow or a rain/snow mix with it. Accumulation will be less than an inch on the grass by the end of the day. Highs will be cooler peaking in the low to mid 30s.
World of Winter returning to downtown Grand Rapids
This weekend, one of the largest winter festivals in the Midwest returns to downtown Grand Rapids. (Jan. 4, 2022) World of Winter returning to downtown Grand Rapids. This weekend, one of the largest winter festivals in the Midwest returns to downtown Grand Rapids. (Jan. 4, 2022)
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
Snow fleas arrive with cold weather, but aren't the pests you may think
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the winter storm last week, you may have noticed what look like clumps of dirt on top of the snow. But if you look closer, that dirt may actually be bugs. Snow fleas show up every year, but you may have never noticed them...
She Runs Grand Rapids helping runners train for race
She Runs Grand Rapids helping runners train for race. Ottawa County residents have mixed reactions to shakeup. Changes made by the new board of commissioners in Ottawa County has created some controversy in the community. (Jan. 4, 2023) Family continues search for missing 70-year-old weeks …. A West Michigan father
Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
New year, new biz: See what’s coming to Grand Rapids in 2023
Even with a mountain of obstacles popping up, businesses have continued to choose West Michigan as a viable market.
Nedeljkovic named #1 star in Griffins win
Ottawa County residents have mixed reactions to shakeup. Changes made by the new board of commissioners in Ottawa County has created some controversy in the community. (Jan. 4, 2023) Family continues search for missing 70-year-old weeks …. A West Michigan father is still missing several weeks after he disappeared, and
'PURE EXCITEMENT' | Rockford band returns home after historic performance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As part of the Rockford High School Marching Band gets off two Great Lakes Motorcoach buses, they seem a bit tired. But you'll have to excuse them, because the last 48 hours have been a whirlwind of activity for them. For example, band director Brian...
Indoor farmers market returning to Holland
The Holland Farmers Market Indoor Market is returning to the Holland Civic Center Saturday. More than 20 vendors will be participating in the market throughout the season, providing a wide range of fresh produce, specialty foods and drinks. (Jan. 4, 2023) Indoor farmers market returning to Holland. The Holland Farmers
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
Photos: West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, Jan. 2, was an evening celebrating the vast achievements of the booming food and beverage industry in West Michigan. The West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards, presented by the Hotel District, occurred at the Amway Grand Plaza. According to the Hotel District Grand...
Cat found frozen to ground after winter storm dies
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The cat found frozen to the ground in Muskegon last week has died. Elliot the cat was found frozen on the street near Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon. Good Samaritan Kelli Vanderlaan found Elliot on her way to work, wiggled him loose and brought...
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
Masha Lash opens new Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a new year, which means it may be time for new lashes or eyebrows. If you’re looking to pamper yourself more in 2023, we have a place for you to check out!. Kendall joins us from Masha Lash and they have...
Hudsonville Ice Cream names new CEO
Hudsonville Ice Cream announced Wednesday that it has appointed its new CEO.
Meet Norman the Pileated Woodpecker
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Maranda got to experience firsthand one of the recent members at the John Ball Zoo. Meet Norman the pileated woodpecker who was just a young bird when he arrived at the Zoo. He was rescued and received by the John Ball Zoo, after having his tree cut down and breaking his leg. Originally Norman was only supposed to be a guest at the John Ball Zoo, but because he was injured so young, he was not able to learn how to live in the wild. Now he is part of the John Ball Zoo’s Ambassador Animal program to help teach the community about Wildlife.
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in Michigan
If you've been looking for a new highly-rated restaurant to try, you may be interested to learn about the recent opening of a new restaurant in Michigan that is already getting great feedback from local patrons. Read on to learn more.
Camaro driver on low profile summer tires spotted in Delta Township taking 3 minutes to merge onto snowy W Saginaw Highway
Snowy roads were not stopping this Camaro owner from stunting on Lansing drivers with his 26″ wheels. Lansing resident and Redditor /u/UncleBumbleF**k shared a video he took from his workplace showing a guy in a RWD Chevrolet Camaro on large, 26-inch wheels wrapped in summer tires, literally take three minutes to merge onto West Saginaw Highway from an intersecting road.
