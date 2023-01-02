ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Norman the Woodpecker JBZ

An upper level low will progress through Lower Michigan Thursday bringing light snow or a rain/snow mix with it. Accumulation will be less than an inch on the grass by the end of the day. Highs will be cooler peaking in the low to mid 30s.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

World of Winter returning to downtown Grand Rapids

This weekend, one of the largest winter festivals in the Midwest returns to downtown Grand Rapids. (Jan. 4, 2022) World of Winter returning to downtown Grand Rapids. This weekend, one of the largest winter festivals in the Midwest returns to downtown Grand Rapids. (Jan. 4, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

She Runs Grand Rapids helping runners train for race

She Runs Grand Rapids helping runners train for race.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. Harthorn, a
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Nedeljkovic named #1 star in Griffins win

Ottawa County residents have mixed reactions to shakeup. Changes made by the new board of commissioners in Ottawa County has created some controversy in the community. (Jan. 4, 2023)
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Indoor farmers market returning to Holland

The Holland Farmers Market Indoor Market is returning to the Holland Civic Center Saturday. More than 20 vendors will be participating in the market throughout the season, providing a wide range of fresh produce, specialty foods and drinks. (Jan. 4, 2023) Indoor farmers market returning to Holland.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Photos: West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, Jan. 2, was an evening celebrating the vast achievements of the booming food and beverage industry in West Michigan. The West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards, presented by the Hotel District, occurred at the Amway Grand Plaza.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
ROCKFORD, MI
WOOD

Masha Lash opens new Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It's a new year, which means it may be time for new lashes or eyebrows. If you're looking to pamper yourself more in 2023, we have a place for you to check out!. Kendall joins us from Masha Lash and they have
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Meet Norman the Pileated Woodpecker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Maranda got to experience firsthand one of the recent members at the John Ball Zoo. Meet Norman the pileated woodpecker who was just a young bird when he arrived at the Zoo. He was rescued and received by the John Ball Zoo, after having his tree cut down and breaking his leg. Originally Norman was only supposed to be a guest at the John Ball Zoo, but because he was injured so young, he was not able to learn how to live in the wild. Now he is part of the John Ball Zoo’s Ambassador Animal program to help teach the community about Wildlife.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
tiremeetsroad.com

Camaro driver on low profile summer tires spotted in Delta Township taking 3 minutes to merge onto snowy W Saginaw Highway

Snowy roads were not stopping this Camaro owner from stunting on Lansing drivers with his 26″ wheels. Lansing resident and Redditor /u/UncleBumbleF**k shared a video he took from his workplace showing a guy in a RWD Chevrolet Camaro on large, 26-inch wheels wrapped in summer tires, literally take three minutes to merge onto West Saginaw Highway from an intersecting road.
LANSING, MI

