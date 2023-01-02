GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Maranda got to experience firsthand one of the recent members at the John Ball Zoo. Meet Norman the pileated woodpecker who was just a young bird when he arrived at the Zoo. He was rescued and received by the John Ball Zoo, after having his tree cut down and breaking his leg. Originally Norman was only supposed to be a guest at the John Ball Zoo, but because he was injured so young, he was not able to learn how to live in the wild. Now he is part of the John Ball Zoo’s Ambassador Animal program to help teach the community about Wildlife.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO