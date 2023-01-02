Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Bradenton police to temporarily close section of 26th Street West
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police will be temporarily closing a section of 26th Street West Wednesday. 26th Street West will be closed between 13th Avenue and 16th Avenue, from approximately 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Drivers will temporarily be detoured while the department’s traffic unit completes a follow-up investigation...
Three dead in New Year’s Day crash involving 21 cars in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Jan.1 at around 12:40 a.m., 45 people were involved in a car crash on Interstate 75 northbound, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Out of the 45 people involved, two men and a woman from Chicago were killed. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
mainstreetdailynews.com
Man dies in single-vehicle Gainesville accident
A 24-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on NW 5th Avenue on Monday night. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the man was driving eastbound on NW 5th Avenue and ran the stop sign at the NW 3rd Street intersection around 9:13 p.m. The...
‘They shot up the wrong house’: 2 kids hurt when gunmen rain fire on ‘innocent’ Polk County home
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to discuss investigations into two drive-by shootings and a burglary that took place over the last week.
Lake City Reporter
Head-on crash kills 1 on I-75
JASPER — A car driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 on Sunday morning led to a fatal, head-on crash. A Florida Highway Patrol report states that a 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by a 22-year-old Lake Park, Georgia, man, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-75 on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.
Couple hit, killed by car while crossing Gulf Boulevard
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla — Two pedestrians were hit and killed Tuesday evening when they entered a lane of oncoming traffic on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Deputies say 61-year-old Brian Allen and 63-year-old Jane Allen...
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
Man tried to run over Hernando County deputy with car, FHP says
Authorities arrested a man Monday after he allegedly tried to run over a Hernando County deputy.
7-year-old killed, 3-year-old seriously hurt in Pasco County crash
ODESSA, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 3-year-old is seriously injured after four cars collided on Thursday in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Troopers said a 26-year-old...
fox13news.com
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries 2 days after multi-vehicle crash in Pasco County
ODESSA, Fla. - A young girl from Odessa died on New Year's Eve, two days after she was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco County, troopers said. The crash that happened on Thursday, December 29, 2022, happened on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway in the afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the young girl and a 3-year-old girl were both critically injured in the crash.
Local Waffle House hit during shooting in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is investigating after gunfire hit two cars and a Waffle House early Wednesday. According to a news release, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to 348SW Baya Ave. and located a car that was possibly involved in gunfire. The car was stopped and all occupants were cleared of having any involvement in the shooting.
WCJB
“It’s really not safe”: Deadly pileup sparks safety concerns over I-75
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some are questioning the safety of Interstate 75 after a 21 car pileup turned deadly. Not even an hour into the New Year, 45 people were involved in a collision that killed three people. It happened on the northbound lanes near the exit onto U.S....
WCJB
Bullets hit Lake City Waffle House during shots fired incident
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers got more than they ordered after gunshots were fired outside a Waffle House in Lake City early on Wednesday morning. Lake City Police Department officials say around 1 a.m., reports of gunfire were made at the restaurant on Southwest Baya Avenue. Two vehicles and the business, which was open, were struck and damaged.
Crash shuts down southbound I-75 for several hours in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. — All lanes along southbound Interstate 75 in Bradenton were shut down for several hours following an early Tuesday crash. Reports of the crash came in just after 6 a.m. along I-75 just south of the Trooper J.D. Young Memorial Bridge. All lanes were temporarily blocked as a result, rendering traffic to a standstill for a time.
2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
Plant City Man Killed Walking Along US-92, Troopers Seek Hit And Run Driver
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Plant City man was killed in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Sunday around 8:00 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was walking along the road edge of US-92, east of Branch Forbes Road, and
Florida parents arrested after baby hospitalized with brain bleed, police say
Two Florida parents were charged with child abuse after a 4-month-old boy was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, days after they occurred.
WCJB
Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
WCJB
Road reopens after vehicle-crash causes shutdown in Bradford County
BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in Bradford County has reopened after a single vehicle crash. Bradford County Fire crews went to the scene in the area of SW County Road 18 and SW 162nd avenue on Monday night. Paramedics took one person to the hospital as a trauma alert.
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill driver injured in three-vehicle incident
A driver from Spring Hill sustained minor injuries in a crash that involved three vehicles at an intersection in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, a van driven by a 54-year-old man from Land O Lakes was traveling southbound in the right lane of Nebraska Avenue just north of Bearss Avenue while a pick-up towing a utility trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Tampa was stopped in the right turn lane of Nebraska Avenue ahead of the van.
Comments / 3