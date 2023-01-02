ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
WALB 10

16, 18-year-old injured in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 after receiving reports of gunshots and injuries in the 1700 block of Williams Street. When police arrived, they were told one victim was already being driven to the hospital and the other victim was in the yard, VPD says.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

VPD: 2 arrested after firing gunshots, fleeing from police

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged after hitting vehicles with gunshots, fleeing from police and trying to hide a gun, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded to reports of gunshots on Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of East Ann Street.
VALDOSTA, GA
greenepublishing.com

Investigation continues in McNeal shooting

In a recent interview with Greene Publishing, Inc., Madison Police Department Chief Reggie Alexander said his office continues to work with the State's Attorney's office while investigating the case of a shooting that occurred in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shooting left 29-year-old Preanna McNeal-Ross, of Jennings,...
MADISON, FL
WCTV

Ancestry DNA database believed to link suspect to murder

You may be familiar with 61-year-old Ambrose Kirkland, a champion for male breast cancer awareness in our area. Ambrose passed away last week, he started his breast cancer fight twenty years ago making a mark on many throughout the years. A Tallahassee business owner was shocked and saddened after finding...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. pastors pray for victim in deadly shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting that left one man dead. It happened Sunday night on Ravensview Drive in Western Leon County, less than 24 hours into the new year. Monday afternoon, local pastors and community members returned to the...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square

The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a similar technique that helped lead to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case as well. ‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland. Updated: 4 hours ago. You may...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee family speaks out after devastating house fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after their 91-year-old father’s home was destroyed in a fire. The fire happened last week on the 500 block of Putnam Drive. Cornelia Franklin lived in the home with her father, Eddie Howard, who is blind. “Oh...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WCTV

TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a 21-year-old Tallahassee man early Thursday morning in connection to a murder investigation at an apartment complex. Kenyadric Smith is accused of shooting and killing a woman and robbing another person Wednesday afternoon at Tera Lake Apartments. Police say a woman received a ride...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Is the DOT Turning Monticello into a self-inflicted speed trap?

A speed trap is a road that has the speed limit set below the safe speed of the road. Local politicians without integrity literally capitalize on this by using law enforcement to ticket drivers that are not endangering anyone. An example of this was Waldo here in Florida. From 1995 to about 2018, it had the dubious distinction of beaing a speed trap, and this ultimately hurt the economic development of the town since motorists avoided it. I know about speeding tickets, since I spent 18 of my 23 years on the highway patrol in traffic, traffic homicide, and supervision of both.
MONTICELLO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy