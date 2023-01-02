Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
16, 18-year-old injured in Valdosta shooting
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 after receiving reports of gunshots and injuries in the 1700 block of Williams Street. When police arrived, they were told one victim was already being driven to the hospital and the other victim was in the yard, VPD says.
WALB 10
VPD: 2 arrested after firing gunshots, fleeing from police
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged after hitting vehicles with gunshots, fleeing from police and trying to hide a gun, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded to reports of gunshots on Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of East Ann Street.
greenepublishing.com
Investigation continues in McNeal shooting
In a recent interview with Greene Publishing, Inc., Madison Police Department Chief Reggie Alexander said his office continues to work with the State's Attorney's office while investigating the case of a shooting that occurred in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shooting left 29-year-old Preanna McNeal-Ross, of Jennings,...
WCTV
Science used to catch Idaho murder suspect also used in Tallahassee cold case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The technique using genetic genealogy that lead law enforcement to the suspect in the recent Idaho quadruple murder case also recently led to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case. In the past, DNA that was found at a crime scene needed to be directly...
One man dead following shooting on Ravensview Drive
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that it is investigating an incident that led to the death of a man.
WCTV
Ancestry DNA database believed to link suspect to murder
You may be familiar with 61-year-old Ambrose Kirkland, a champion for male breast cancer awareness in our area. Ambrose passed away last week, he started his breast cancer fight twenty years ago making a mark on many throughout the years. A Tallahassee business owner was shocked and saddened after finding...
WCTV
Leon Co. pastors pray for victim in deadly shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting that left one man dead. It happened Sunday night on Ravensview Drive in Western Leon County, less than 24 hours into the new year. Monday afternoon, local pastors and community members returned to the...
WCTV
Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square
The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a similar technique that helped lead to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case as well. ‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland. Updated: 4 hours ago. You may...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on I-10 in Leon County
A crash has occurred on I-10 in Leon County Tuesday afternoon, causing left lanes to be blocked.
Donalsonville Georgia man dies in two-vehicle accident in Jackson County
A man of Georgia's Seminole County is dead while another man of Jackson County, Florida is in serious condition after a multiple vehicle incident in Jackson County Tuesday morning.
Former Full Sail student accused of threatening mass shooting at FSU
ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge determined Wednesday that a former Full Sail University student is too much of a danger to the community to allow him out of custody. FBI investigators said Sean Albert, 19, was arrested after he posted a threat online about a mass shooting of gay people at Florida State University.
WCTV
Tallahassee family speaks out after devastating house fire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after their 91-year-old father’s home was destroyed in a fire. The fire happened last week on the 500 block of Putnam Drive. Cornelia Franklin lived in the home with her father, Eddie Howard, who is blind. “Oh...
Gadsden County Jail starts tablet program for inmates
The tablets will do more than just connect inmates to the outside world, it will help them prepare for life outside of jail once they're released.
UPDATE: Lanes back open after crash in Gadsden County left a vehicle overturned
A crash involving a vehicle has occurred on Highway 90 in Gadsden County, leaving a single vehicle turned over.
WCTV
‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland
The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a similar technique that helped lead to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case as well. Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square. Updated: 7 hours ago. A Tallahassee business...
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
WCTV
TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a 21-year-old Tallahassee man early Thursday morning in connection to a murder investigation at an apartment complex. Kenyadric Smith is accused of shooting and killing a woman and robbing another person Wednesday afternoon at Tera Lake Apartments. Police say a woman received a ride...
WCTV
Tallahassee pastors hold prayer vigil for Terra Lake Apartments shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than 48 hours after a woman was killed in the parking lot of Terra Lake Apartments, several dozen people returned to the scene of the crime to pray for an end to gun violence in Tallahassee. One attendee, Francina Washington, brought her 6-year-old nephew with...
ecbpublishing.com
Is the DOT Turning Monticello into a self-inflicted speed trap?
A speed trap is a road that has the speed limit set below the safe speed of the road. Local politicians without integrity literally capitalize on this by using law enforcement to ticket drivers that are not endangering anyone. An example of this was Waldo here in Florida. From 1995 to about 2018, it had the dubious distinction of beaing a speed trap, and this ultimately hurt the economic development of the town since motorists avoided it. I know about speeding tickets, since I spent 18 of my 23 years on the highway patrol in traffic, traffic homicide, and supervision of both.
Wakulla County in need of new volunteers at the animal shelter
Wakulla County Animal Services needs 10 to 15 volunteers to help feed, clean, and socialize dogs and cats at the shelter.
Comments / 2