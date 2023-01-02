ADA, Minn. (KFGO) – Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton has been placed in Hospice care after his recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said Thornton was diagnosed Dec. 8. Empting said he was asked to disclose the information by Thornton’s family, who wanted to thank the community for their support. Thornton was re-elected to another four-year term in Nov.

