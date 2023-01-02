Citywide boil water advisory issued in Spa City

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many Saratoga Springs residents experienced changes in their water pressure heading into the new year, after a water main break on Excelsior Avenue. The break happened early New Year’s Day, forcing the Department of Health to issue a precautionary citywide boil water advisory. It went into effect Sunday.

Once repairs have been completed on the water main, the city will await two consecutive days of satisfactory water samples before lifting the health department’s advisory.

“Through [a] generous donation, we will be able to offer our residents safe, drinkable water while this precautionary advisory is still in effect,” said Department of Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub in a press release. “We welcome any residents, affected by the boil water advisory, to come to 30 Weible Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY. City staff will be onsite to distribute the water to residents.”

For updates on the advisory, reference the city’s website or the Department of Public Works Facebook page. If you have any questions, call the Department of Health at (518) 793-3893 or the Water Treatment Plant at (518) 687-3550 ext. 2472.