ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeport, CA

Lakeport City Council to consider telecommuting policy and traffic safety update at first meeting of 2023

By Elizabeth Larson
Lake County News
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Lake County News

Clearlake City Council to consider police chief contract, appointments

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The Clearlake City Council will start off the year with a discussion on the contract for the new police chief and a variety of appointments. The council will meet beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the council chambers at Clearlake City Hall, 14050 Olympic Drive.
CLEARLAKE, CA
northbaybiz.com

Sonoma County Opens Emergency Operations Center, Issues Public Safety Advisory in Response to Storm

Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton has issued an emergency proclamation authorizing activation of the county’s Emergency Operations Center today to monitor and respond as needed to three major storms expected through Wednesday, Jan. 11. Local emergency and weather officials are advising Sonoma County residents to avoid unnecessary travel and prepare for high winds, flash flooding, downed trees and the potential for power outages throughout the region, as well as the potential for landslides or debris flows in burn scar areas.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino County live storm updates: approaching storm brings Hwy 1 closures, power outages, flooding and more [UPDATED 6:15 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. MENDOCINO Co., 1/4/23 – The current atmospheric storm is forecast to be most...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Be prepared for flood in Sonoma County with COPE

COPE Northern Sonoma County is expanding their services to include more free public webinars. Starting in February 2023, COPE (Communities Organized to Prepare for Emergencies) Northern Sonoma County will offer quarterly free webinars to help Sonoma County residents be better prepared for emergencies. The February webinar will focus on being flood ready, with discussions on flood risks and evacuation procedures. The webinar will be held online, from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The speakers will include individuals from Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management and Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, with an opportunity for attendees to post questions.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Enduring the Advancing Storm: The City of Fort Bragg Offers Guidance to Residents

The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. Severe winter weather is expected to impact our community starting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, with the potential to create hazardous conditions across the County through Thursday. This weather system is still on track to deliver widespread Category 3-4 impacts and will include possible wind gusts in the 35-50 mph range. Moderate to heavy rain on the order of one to three inches for lower elevations and three to six inches across elevated terrain.
FORT BRAGG, CA
pacificsun.com

Dog Down: Novato police officer shoots neighbor’s dog

On a drizzly Sunday morning in September, a tragic series of events unfolded in Petaluma that ended with two dead chickens, a Novato police sergeant shooting a neighbor’s dog and a long list of unanswered questions. Debate on social media exploded after KGO-TV broke the news in mid-December. An...
NOVATO, CA
SFist

Watsonville Evacuated, Guerneville Braces for Another Flood

The majority of coastal California is at a significant risk of flooding today as a 'bomb cyclone' storm bears down, with some inland areas at risk as well, and officials in Watsonville are taking no chances and have issued mandatory evacuation orders. Across the Bay Area there are sandbag shortages...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Inmate on the run from Santa Rosa jail

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An inmate of the Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa has escaped, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office identified the inmate as John Avilla, 39, of Petaluma. At 8:40 a.m., he ran from the loading dock of the jail located at 2777 Ventura Avenue, officials say. […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Firefighters Investigating Barn Fire On Lance Drive

Santa Rosa Firefighters managed to put out a barn fire Friday evening. It was reported on Lance Drive off Guerneville Road on the city’s northwest side technically in an unincorporated part of Sonoma County. Three engines responded and managed to contain the fire within 20 minutes of arriving. A firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze. Details of that are not available. An investigation into the fire is under way.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Sunday, Dec. 25

Occurred at Anthony's Rv Park on Beach Ln. VERY LOUD MUSIC. Disposition: WARNING. Occurred at Willow Point Resort on 1ST. POWER POLE ARCHING - TXF TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 05:19 NOISE DISTURBANCE 2212250023. Occurred at Aqua Village Mobile Home Park on S Main. DIRECTLY BEHIND - SOMEONE...
LAKEPORT, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Will the Russian River flood? How to prepare for upcoming rain

Weather forecasters promise a doozy of a rain and windstorm beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday Jan. 5. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Sustained winds are expected to blow at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph above 1000 feet. Local gusts could reach 70 mph on the coast and at the highest peaks. Damage could include downed trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Cyclone Set to Batter Mendocino County With High Winds and Heavy Rain—Emergency Operations Center Activated

NWS (National Weather Service) has issued a Flood Watch from 1/4/2023 6:00 PM to 1/6/2023 4:30 AM PST for Mendocino County as heavy rains continue. Anticipate flooding along roadways, debris, and downed trees. National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches for the following areas:. Russian River at Hopland (HOPC1): https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=78202809.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy