Lakeport City Council to consider telecommuting policy and traffic safety update at first meeting of 2023

Lake County News
Clearlake City Council to consider police chief contract, appointments
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The Clearlake City Council will start off the year with a discussion on the contract for the new police chief and a variety of appointments. The council will meet beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the council chambers at Clearlake City Hall, 14050 Olympic Drive.
Lake County News
East Region Town Hall meeting canceled over posting requirements; group to meet in February
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The East Region Town Hall, or ERTH, meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4, has been canceled. ERTH issued its agenda on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 1, which was more than the required 72-hour notice. However, just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, County Administrative Office...
northbaybiz.com
Sonoma County Opens Emergency Operations Center, Issues Public Safety Advisory in Response to Storm
Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton has issued an emergency proclamation authorizing activation of the county’s Emergency Operations Center today to monitor and respond as needed to three major storms expected through Wednesday, Jan. 11. Local emergency and weather officials are advising Sonoma County residents to avoid unnecessary travel and prepare for high winds, flash flooding, downed trees and the potential for power outages throughout the region, as well as the potential for landslides or debris flows in burn scar areas.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:15 p.m.: NB 101 Closed at Mendo/Sonoma Line] Highways and Byways Throughout the Emerald Triangle and Beyond
Most major highways are open but there are numerous reports of small road hazards. However, Highway 101 is closed north of Trinidad and Highway 1 is closed in south Mendocino County. But that could change as the storm’s full force is just now slamming into the area. Many local...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County live storm updates: approaching storm brings Hwy 1 closures, power outages, flooding and more [UPDATED 6:15 p.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. MENDOCINO Co., 1/4/23 – The current atmospheric storm is forecast to be most...
sonomacountygazette.com
Be prepared for flood in Sonoma County with COPE
COPE Northern Sonoma County is expanding their services to include more free public webinars. Starting in February 2023, COPE (Communities Organized to Prepare for Emergencies) Northern Sonoma County will offer quarterly free webinars to help Sonoma County residents be better prepared for emergencies. The February webinar will focus on being flood ready, with discussions on flood risks and evacuation procedures. The webinar will be held online, from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The speakers will include individuals from Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management and Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, with an opportunity for attendees to post questions.
mendofever.com
Enduring the Advancing Storm: The City of Fort Bragg Offers Guidance to Residents
The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. Severe winter weather is expected to impact our community starting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, with the potential to create hazardous conditions across the County through Thursday. This weather system is still on track to deliver widespread Category 3-4 impacts and will include possible wind gusts in the 35-50 mph range. Moderate to heavy rain on the order of one to three inches for lower elevations and three to six inches across elevated terrain.
Bay Area storm live updates: Infant dies after falling tree hits Sonoma County home
An infant has died after a tree fell onto a home in Sonoma County Wednesday night, fire officials said.
pacificsun.com
Dog Down: Novato police officer shoots neighbor’s dog
On a drizzly Sunday morning in September, a tragic series of events unfolded in Petaluma that ended with two dead chickens, a Novato police sergeant shooting a neighbor’s dog and a long list of unanswered questions. Debate on social media exploded after KGO-TV broke the news in mid-December. An...
mendofever.com
Fortifying for the Flood? Get Sandbags in Hopland, Ukiah, Redwood Valley, Willits, and Laytonville
Hoplandites! In anticipation of the upcoming weather system, Mendocino County’s Office of Emergency Services and the Hopland Band of Pomo Indians partnered to provide residents a big ol’ pile of free sand and a whole lotta sandbags to fortify their property from floodwaters. The sandbag station is located...
SFist
Watsonville Evacuated, Guerneville Braces for Another Flood
The majority of coastal California is at a significant risk of flooding today as a 'bomb cyclone' storm bears down, with some inland areas at risk as well, and officials in Watsonville are taking no chances and have issued mandatory evacuation orders. Across the Bay Area there are sandbag shortages...
Inmate on the run from Santa Rosa jail
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An inmate of the Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa has escaped, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office identified the inmate as John Avilla, 39, of Petaluma. At 8:40 a.m., he ran from the loading dock of the jail located at 2777 Ventura Avenue, officials say. […]
kymkemp.com
Covelo Woman and McKinleyville Man Arrested With Car Stolen out of Crescent City, According to UPD
This is a press release from the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate reader (LPR)...
ksro.com
Firefighters Investigating Barn Fire On Lance Drive
Santa Rosa Firefighters managed to put out a barn fire Friday evening. It was reported on Lance Drive off Guerneville Road on the city’s northwest side technically in an unincorporated part of Sonoma County. Three engines responded and managed to contain the fire within 20 minutes of arriving. A firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze. Details of that are not available. An investigation into the fire is under way.
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Sunday, Dec. 25
Occurred at Anthony's Rv Park on Beach Ln. VERY LOUD MUSIC. Disposition: WARNING. Occurred at Willow Point Resort on 1ST. POWER POLE ARCHING - TXF TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 05:19 NOISE DISTURBANCE 2212250023. Occurred at Aqua Village Mobile Home Park on S Main. DIRECTLY BEHIND - SOMEONE...
mendofever.com
Subject Left Out Back Door, Violation Of Restraining Order – Ukiah Police Logs 01.01.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
sonomacountygazette.com
Will the Russian River flood? How to prepare for upcoming rain
Weather forecasters promise a doozy of a rain and windstorm beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday Jan. 5. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Sustained winds are expected to blow at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph above 1000 feet. Local gusts could reach 70 mph on the coast and at the highest peaks. Damage could include downed trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected.
Evacuation warning issued for 30-mile-long stretch of Russian River
The evacuation warning was issued Wednesday for residents near the Russian River and its tributaries from Healdsburg to Jenner.
Russian River forecast to flood at least twice amid California storms
California's Russian River is expected to spill over its banks at least twice amid a series of potent winter storms.
mendofever.com
Cyclone Set to Batter Mendocino County With High Winds and Heavy Rain—Emergency Operations Center Activated
NWS (National Weather Service) has issued a Flood Watch from 1/4/2023 6:00 PM to 1/6/2023 4:30 AM PST for Mendocino County as heavy rains continue. Anticipate flooding along roadways, debris, and downed trees. National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches for the following areas:. Russian River at Hopland (HOPC1): https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=78202809.
