u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
techaiapp.com
Declining Interest Leads to Poor Market Performance for Ethereum Proof-of-Work Forks – Market Updates Bitcoin News
After transitioning from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), the Ethereum community saw the launch of two new PoW Ethereum forks: ethereumpow and ethereumfair. In the past four months, the value of both coins has dropped by 94.8% to 98.4% in U.S. dollars. PoW Ethereum Forks Ethereumpow and Ethereumfair Suffer Significant...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
cryptoslate.com
Grayscale Ethereum Trust trades at record 59% discount
The Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) is trading at a record-low discount rate of 59%, according to the data shared by the crypto influencer DB. The Grayscale trust gathers money from institutions that wish to invest in various cryptocurrencies but want to avoid the challenges of buying, storing, or safekeeping their crypto. The funds collected under ETHE are used to purchase Ethereum (ETH) to expose institutional investors to ETH passively.
Sam Bankman-Fried-backed Solana soars after ecosystem sees shiba inu-themed token airdrop
Solana soared as much as 20% in the past day on news of a Bonk token airdrop. After losing nearly all its value in 2022 as Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire collapsed, solana ended a streak of nine consecutive losses. The Bonk airdrop is likely being used for Solana-based non-fungible tokens.
cryptoslate.com
Yuga Labs’ NFT royalty income hits $107.8M in 2022
Yuga Labs‘ total royalty income from Otherdeed for Otherside, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) collections add up to $107.8 million, according to data shared by MilkRoadDaily. Otherdeed for Otherside became the NFT project that collected the most significant revenue in 2022 by making...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
cryptoslate.com
Stronghold Digital to restructure $18M debt with convertible preferred shares
Stronghold Digital Mining announced on Jan. 3 that it has reached an agreement with its noteholders to restructure $17.9 million of outstanding debt. Notes are like an IOU from a borrower to a lender and constitute an obligation to pay regular interest to the lender in addition to the repayment of the principal at a future date. Therefore, noteholders effectively refer to investors or lenders of the company.
cryptoslate.com
Digital Currency Group gets Jan. 8 deadline to resolve Gemini earn issues
Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert of bad faith tactics over the $900 million debt owed by Genesis trading to Earn users. In a Jan. 2 open letter, Winklevoss said Silbert employed stalling tactics and refused to meet stakeholders to resolve issues surrounding the...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana climbs above $10 as entire market turns green
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of around $10 billion over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $806.96 billion — up 1.35%. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market caps grew 1.09% to $322.14 billion and 1.74% to $148.95 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies all recorded profits...
cryptoslate.com
Gemini Earn users launch class arbitration against Genesis, DCG
Three users of Gemini Earn filed a class arbitration case against Genesis Global Capital, Digital Currency Group (DCG), and Genesis Global Trading, with the American Arbitration Association on Dec. 30. Winklevoss twins-owned crypto exchange Gemini offered an ‘Earn’ program where user assets were lent out to Genesis Global Capital, allowing...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Name Service Recorded Over 2.8M Domain Registrations in 2022
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Ethereum Name Service (ENS) saw a lifetime record number of domain registrations in 2022 amid a broader market frenzy in which some traders treated the domains as investments. ENS is a decentralized domain name...
Crypto Solana lost nearly all value as projects bail
Solana, once touted as a rival to Ethereum, has seen a significant decline in value this year. The token is currently down 94% for the year after a 70% drop following the collapse of FTX in November. Solana has also seen a number of crypto projects leave its ecosystem, with...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase had “inadequate” AML measures; settles for $100M with NYDFS
Coinbase will pay a penalty of $50 million for failing to comply with the New York Banking Law and other state regulations, according to a press release on Jan. 4. The largest crypto exchange by trading volume will also invest another $50 million over the next 2 years to update its compliance systems as per a plan approved by the NY regulators.
