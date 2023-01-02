Read full article on original website
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers and cool temperatures
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survey crews from the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado yesterday near Gibson City in Ford County around 6 p.m. Max winds 100 miles per hour.Now we are on the cold side of the system as a sluggish area of low pressure drifts our way into tomorrow. Snow showers will be around during the day tomorrow as that area of low pressure sits overhead. Minor amounts of snow are expected, a half inch or less.TONIGHT: FEW SNOW SHOWERS. CLOUDY. LOW 30.THURSDAY: PASSING SNOW SHOWERS. MINOR AMOUNTS. HIGH 34.FRIDAY: A CLOUDY START. LIMITED SUN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 35.
nbc15.com
Messy weather-maker moving in
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
CTA Buses Rerouted Away From Lake Michigan Amid ‘Severe Weather' Conditions
The Chicago Transit Authority has rerouted buses from four different routes away from the outer lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive because of hazardous travel conditions Monday, the agency says. According to an alert from the CTA, buses on the Jackson Park Express, Jeffery Jump, Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express and...
fox32chicago.com
Thunderstorm possible this week in Chicago
CHICAGO - A dense fog advisory is in effect overnight Sunday into Monday for McHenry County, as the Chicago area heads to a stretch of thunderstorms and unusually warm weather. On Monday, Chicago-area weather will be cloudy and mild, with highs near the mid-40s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in...
31-hour freeway closure on I-41 Jan. 6-8
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement they are planning to close I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 until 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Winter HarborMarket resumes Saturday
Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jefferson Street Bridge in Burlington to close Jan 6
BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington announced today the closure of the Jefferson Street Bridge for the duration of the project. The closure will impact Jefferson Street, from Bridge Street to Main Street. It is estimated to be closed starting Jan 6. The project is estimated to be completed...
WISN
Power restored in West Allis, multiple schools were affected
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Power has been restored in West Allis after an outage Wednesday morning. Several schools were affected by the outage, including Hale, Irving, Madison, FLW and part of Lane. We Energies told WISN 12 News that power outages were because of an equipment issue and their...
Chicago Starts to Gain Daylight Faster as Calendar Hits 2023
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end. The Northern Hemisphere has been gaining a few seconds of daylight per...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha man last seen in Pleasant Prairie found safe
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Gerald Dowdy has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gerald Dowdy, 82, of Waukesha County. He was last seen in Pleasant Prairie on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said at around 8 a.m. Dowdy left his...
kenosha.com
Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Racine, WI
Racine is a vibrant city in Racine County that's full of exciting attractions and activities. Established in 1834 by Captain Gilbert Knapp as Port Gilbert, it obtained its current name, Racine, which comes from the French term for "root" in 1841. In the mid-1800s, Racine experienced a significant transformation as...
Major storm system impacts Midwest
Storm system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains. Low pressure pounding the Rockies with heavy snows will move east into Kansas, deepening and slowly moving NE toward Iowa. Southerly winds pull moisture-laden mild air out of the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi Valley. A broad area of showers and t-storms will develop from the Gulf north to the Ohio River Valley, reaching our area by Monday evening. Heavy rains with embedded thunder will bring over an inch of rain across the Chicago area Monday night, followed by near record warmth Tuesday.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County announces Major Crash Assistance Team
KENOSHA, Wis. — A new law enforcement team has been created in Kenosha County to assist with major car crashes in the area and it’s now active. The Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) has been in the works for a while and has finally been activated in Kenosha County, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.
CBS News
Police investigate after shots fired in Lake in the Hills; no injuries reported
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating after someone fired shots at a property in Lake in the Hills Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Deer Path Road around 6:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. Responding officers...
metroparent.com
Midwest Winter Festivals Worth the Trip
Feb. 1-5 Featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, bonfires on the beach and live entertainment, Lake Geneva’s Winterfest is an exceptional way to embrace the season. Fifteen teams compete to build beautiful creations out of snow and ice. Music, concessions and character visits brighten the vibe and kids can play in the Snow Zone.
kenosha.com
7 best bloody marys in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
WISN
Body of missing New Berlin man found in Wisconsin River
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The body of a New Berlin man who was last seen about midnight Jan. 1 was found Tuesday morning in the Wisconsin River. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department said it was called about 4 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check request for Matthew Haas, 37.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha drum circle helps ring in New Year at Southport Beach House
Dozens ranked in the New Year with a high-energy community drum circle at the lakefront Sunday. Heather Poyner organized the Arctic Circle New Year’s Day Drumming at noon outside the historic Southport Beach House, 7825 First Ave. Poyner, of Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles, has organized the lakeside event since 2002.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine house fire ‘1st emergency of 2023,’ no injuries
RACINE, Wis. – There were no injuries when a home in Racine caught fire early Sunday, Jan. 1 near Hamilton and Carlisle. A Racine fire captain said it was their first emergency of 2023. The fire broke out just after midnight, called in by passersby. They reported the front...
