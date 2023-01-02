Cleveland Browns' season finale at Pittsburgh Steelers to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday

The Browns know exactly when their season finale will be played.

The game at the Pittsburgh Steelers will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, with CBS televising the game, the NFL announced Monday afternoon. Both the day and time had been in question until the last day or so.

The day of the week was known late on Sunday evening, when the NFL announced the Week 18 Saturday doubleheader would involve the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans-Jacksonville Jaguars games. The exact time was announced on Monday afternoon.

The Browns will have a chance to play a role in spoiling another team's playoff hopes, as they did on Sunday with a 24-10 win over the Washington Commanders . The Steelers kept their hopes to be the AFC's No. 7 seed alive by defeating the Baltimore Ravens 16-13 Sunday night.

"I mean, we'd love to do that," defensive end Myles Garrett said after the win over the Commanders. "We consider them our rivals. And divisionally, if we can't make it, no, we're definitely going to make sure those guys can't. We're going to do everything in our power. Much respect to them for being in this position. But we live for times like this."

Pittsburgh will need some help in order to get into the playoffs, even with a win over the Browns. However, there's no scenario in which they can get in without beating Cleveland.

The Browns' win over Washington was half of a one-two punch delivered to the Commanders' hopes. It left them on the brink of elimination, which then occurred once the Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 41-10 later in the day.

"I mean, every time we step on the field we step on there to dominate and win," safety Grant Delpit said. "So no matter what the circumstances are, no matter what we might be not be playing for whatever, we step on the field, it's the NFL, next guy's up and we on the field to win at the end of the day. So despite what they got going on, we're here to win."

The Browns defeated the Steelers 29-17 in their first meeting this season in Cleveland, played on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 3. However, there are a couple of major differences between that Pittsburgh team and the one awaiting the Browns in the finale.

Mentor native Mitch Trubisky was the starting quarterback that night for the Steelers. He's since been replaced by Pittsburgh's first-round draft pick from last April, Kenny Pickett, who's gone 6-5 since taking over the job in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.

“A talented player who we have to be ready to go against and get to know the young player," coach Kevin Stefanski said of Pickett on a Zoom call Monday. "He can make plays off schedule, as you saw in that last drive. Made some impressive throws throughout the day. It is going to be a challenge as it always is when it is Browns versus Steelers. We are excited about that.”

Another difference is the fact Steelers All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt did not play in the game. Watt missed seven games, including the first game in Cleveland, due to a partially torn pectoral muscle sustained in their season-opening win at Cincinnati.

The Browns are looking to sweep the season series against the Steelers for the first time since the franchise was reborn in 1999. The last time they won both regular-season meetings in a single season came in 1988, when it won 23-9 in Pittsburgh and 27-7 in Cleveland, part of what was a seven-game win streak for the Browns in the series between 1986 and the 1989 season opener.

“It is not our focus," Stefanski said. "We understand those type of things, but this is a division game and it is a rivalry game. We have a ton of respect for that organization, those coaches and those players. We get to lace them up Sunday — don’t know what time yet — but we get to compete for 60 minutes, and we are excited about that.”

Jack Conklin, Denzel Ward battling injury issues that may impact status

The Browns didn't come out of Sunday's game at Washington completely unscathed. Right tackle Jack Conklin (ankle) and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) both didn't finish the game due to injuries, but Stefanski did not have an update Monday on their status against the Steelers.

"We will see how this goes throughout the week on both of those," Stefanski said. "I don’t know definitively, but we will monitor that throughout the week."

Conklin initially left the game in the third quarter and sat on the trainer's table on the sideline, where it appeared he had his ankle re-taped. However, after returning to the game, he left for the rest of it with just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

James Hudson III, who started the first two games of the season in Conklin's place, came on to finish the game at that spot. He would also be the starter if Conklin can't go against Pittsburgh.

Ward also left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. He played 46 of a possible 69 defensive snaps, coming up with an interception.

Rookie Martin Emerson Jr., who started in Ward's place when he missed multiple games in October due to a concussion, would likely start Sunday if he is unable to go.

Kevin Stefanski happy with defensive response after Commanders' 21-play drive

If there was something about Sunday's game that didn't please Stefanski, it was the Commanders' 21-play, 96-yard touchdown march to end the first half. The drive, which took 11:27 off the clock, ended with quarterback Carson Wentz's 1-yard run to give Washington a 7-3 lead with 21 seconds left in the half.

On the drive, the Commanders converted five of six third downs. The only one that they didn't convert came on the play before Wentz's touchdown.

"It was too many," Stefanski said. "Listen, our defense played really, really well yesterday. That one drive was really what we didn’t do well."

That drive accounted for two-thirds of the 142 first-half yards the Browns allowed. It accounted for 47% of the 260 total yards they gave up in the game.

The Browns, though, garnered their coach's praise for the response coming out of halftime. They limited Washington to a three-and-out on the opening possession of the third quarter, setting the stage for Cleveland's 21-3 second-half run.

"I will tell you what I was proud about was that was the last drive before the end of the half, then they come out, get the ball and they have a chance to double dip — we have seen that — and they didn’t," Stefanski said. "They went three-and-out. We stopped the run on first and second down and had a great third down to get off the field."

Browns limited in number of plays against Commanders

What the Commanders' long drive did impact was the number of plays the Browns were able to run. It likely took away at least one, if not two possessions from them.

The Browns finished with, officially, 57 snaps on offense. They ended up executing 30 rushing plays and another 23 pass plays, which included five sacks of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

It was one of the lower totals in terms of plays run for the Browns in some time. Stefanski was asked if he could recall so few plays for his offense.

“Not off the top of my head," Stefanski said. "We have been in some games where you don’t get as many drives as you thought you would. Obviously in that game, they possessed the ball as they do. We had a couple of short drives and a couple of long ones. Ultimately, you go into it typically thinking you are going to get about 65 plays is where you are typically thinking and then you try to build your game plan appropriately. We have a ton of stuff still left on the call sheet for the next week.”

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns' season finale at Pittsburgh Steelers to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday