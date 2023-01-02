A 19 year old Kingsport man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place Sunday at a New Year’s Eve party in Johnson City. Police say, 19 year old Ja’Shon Yate’s body was found on the second floor of the Monarch Apartments. Police were called to the scene to investigate shots fired. Upon arrival, police discovered more than 100 people were at the apartments attending numerous parties. Police are now conducting a massive investigation with numerous interviews to be conducted. Police say they have some people of interest, but have not yet spoken with those individuals.

