Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
JCPD: 19-year-old killed in Monarch Apartments shooting on New Year’s
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police have identified a 19-year-old Kingsport man, Ja’Shon Yates, as the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday at Monarch Apartments near East Tennessee State University. Lead investigator Lt. Don Shepard described a chaotic scene when police arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the four-building complex catering mostly […]
wjhl.com
Johnson City man charged with second-degree murder following alleged shooting.
Kingsport Times-News
Victim in JC shooting identified as Kingsport man
JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Police Department Chief Karl Turner and Lt. Don Shepard held a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions regarding a shooting at Monarch apartments on Sunday. JCPD officers responded to 1119 University Parkway, Apt. 4205 around 2:30 a.m. Officers discovered that numerous...
wjhl.com
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Virginia's General Assembly Majority Leader doesn't expect a Democratic bid to continue raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 to succeed.
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man convicted of a 1981 murder was arrested after a traffic stop in Kingsport on Monday. According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Stephen L. Williams was arrested Monday evening following a traffic stop at the intersection of Borden Street and Redwood Drive. Williams’ charges are possession of a schedule […]
wcyb.com
Teenage victim identified in fatal Johnson City shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Johnson City that occurred early Sunday morning. Ja'Shon Yates, of Kingsport, was killed, according to Johnson City Lt. Don Shepard. Police said the shooting happened at Monarch Apartments and there...
wjhl.com
Police don't believe any ETSU students involved in fatal Monarch shooting.
Kingsport police investigating fatal shooting in Sevier Terrace community
A police investigation is underway Monday night in Kingsport.
supertalk929.com
Kingsport Man Identified As Victim In Fatal Shooting In Johnson City, Massive Investigation Underway
A 19 year old Kingsport man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place Sunday at a New Year’s Eve party in Johnson City. Police say, 19 year old Ja’Shon Yate’s body was found on the second floor of the Monarch Apartments. Police were called to the scene to investigate shots fired. Upon arrival, police discovered more than 100 people were at the apartments attending numerous parties. Police are now conducting a massive investigation with numerous interviews to be conducted. Police say they have some people of interest, but have not yet spoken with those individuals.
wymt.com
One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
wjhl.com
Downtown Kingsport events
(WJHL) Robin Cleary of the Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about some upcoming events in downtown Kingsport including the upcoming Songwriters competition. For more information visit www.VisitKingsport.com or www.DowntownKingsport.org.
BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
wjhl.com
Suspect arrested after pursuit through Smyth County
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Deputies from Smyth County arrested a suspect after a pursuit ended with spike strips. According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, a 2013 Toyota had been reported stolen from Saltville on Tuesday. Shuler said deputies found the vehicle Wednesday, and a pursuit ensued. The...
wjhl.com
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Organizers of Johnson City-Washington County's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast are emphasizing connection and King's concept of "beloved community" for the first in-person breakfast in three years.
wjhl.com
A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters.
Monarch apartments scene of multiple assaults, shootings — police say owners haven’t reached out
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Courtney Harvey says she knew of Monarch 815’s reputation as a party haven when she and two friends took an apartment there in May 2022, but the adjunct East Tennessee State University (ETSU) faculty member said other factors played into her decision. “I definitely knew about its reputation before I […]
wjhl.com
Bristol, VA mayor Neal Osborne speaks about his 2023 priorities.
supertalk929.com
Bristol Virginia Police Investigating Monday Night Drive By Shooting, No Injuries Reported
Bristol, Virginia Police are seeking the public’s help following a Monday night drive by shooting. Police responded to a house at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive around 730 Monday evening. Several shots were fired from a moving vehicle in the direction of the home and some of those shots hit a parked car, no injuries were reported. We’ve contacted Bristol Virginia Police but have not been contacted back. We’ll keep you updated on this developing story as we gather additional information.
wjhl.com
$200-300k to replace Daniel Boone HS court after water damage.
