Today is: National Cream Puff Day

By News-Messenger/News Herald
 3 days ago
Cream puffs, also known as profiteroles — particularly in France where they were created — are the focus of National Cream Puff Day. They are filled choux pastry balls; choux pastries are made up of butter, water, flour and eggs, and have a high moisture content which causes them to puff up. Cream puffs are often filled with whipped cream, custard, pastry cream, ice cream or sour cream; common toppings are chocolate sauce, caramel and whipped cream.

Cream puffs were created over time. Cooks in thirteenth century Germany and France created puff pastries filled with cheese. Cream bun recipes from France and England date to the early sixteenth century; they weren't cream puffs but they were part of the transition to them.

Source: Checkiday.com

Chess Dessert Bars: Cream Cheese and Yellow Cake Mix

This recipe is one that my family requests very often. They love it. It is super easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. I love the recipes that use the yellow cake mix. The yellow cake mix for this recipe is used in the crust. The versatility of the yellow cake mix is amazing. I always keep one in my pantry for last-minute desserts that I want to bake.
Today is: National Spaghetti Day

Spaghetti, a long, cylindrical and thin pasta made of milled wheat and water, is celebrated today. Its name comes from an Italian word meaning "thin string" or "twine." The first written record of pasta is in the Talmud, which dates to the fifth century CE. It mentions dried pasta that could be cooked by being boiled. A popular theory claims that spaghetti was invented in China and Marco Polo brought it to Venice.
Florence Carmela

No Bake Desserts: 10 Minute Nutella Cookies, A Rich Chocolate Hazelnut Treat

No Bake Nutella CookiesPhoto bykirbiescravings.com. These easy, No Bake Nutella Cookies that don’t require you to use an oven are a chocolate lovers dream dessert. Only 3 ingredients; Nutella, coconut or almond flour and water. These cookies are so decadent, yet simple, with all the ingredients mixed in one bowl and take about 10 minutes to prepare. This recipe makes 10 cookies, so feel free to double ingredients if you are a chocoholic like me.
Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake

The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
Sweet Kolaches Recipe

Finding similarities between Texas and Czechia may not seem intuitive if you haven't been to either place. However, a quick search (or visit!) is sure to bring mention of kolaches. The New York Times explains that the baked good was introduced to Texas by Czech immigrants back in the 1800s. Since, it has become ubiquitous in the Lone Star State, where you can pick up sweet and savory kolaches just about everywhere.
Banana Pudding Cheesecake

This banana pudding cheesecake is the perfect dessert for you if you like quick, easy and simple recipes. It can also be a great birthday cake because it has a very rich and creamy taste that everyone loves in a cake! Here is the recipe:. em>Servings 10-12 slices. Ingredients:. 2...
Butter Pecan Cheesecake

Have you tried this yet? Let us know how it went in the comments below!. Step 1Preheat oven to 325°. Wrap bottom of a 8" or 9" springform pan in foil. Step 2In a food processor, pulse crackers and pecans until fine crumbs form. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add granulated sugar and salt and stir to combine. Pour in butter and stir until mixture looks like wet sand and holds together when pressed with your fingertips. Press cracker mixture into bottom and up sides of prepared pan in an even layer.
Today is: Chocolate Covered Cherry Day

Chocolate-covered cherries are celebrated today. They also are known as cherry cordials; today a cordial is a confection in which a fruit filling is inside a chocolate shell. Cordial contains the word "cor," which is Latin for heart, and they originally could be a food or drink. Until the 1400s cordials were used medicinally, particularly for settling the stomach; they were also used as aphrodisiacs.
Spiced Orange Rolls

Orange rolls are a welcome addition to holiday mornings, weekend brunches, or special occasion gatherings. Serve by themselves, as a dessert-like treat, or partner with savory sides like bacon or quiche for a full meal. These sweet orange rolls have a bit of spice (cinnamon in particular) to balance the...
Tina Howell

Snickerdoodle cheesecake bars: Decadent desserts

Snickerdoodle cookies which are made with flour, butter, sugar, salt and cinnamon are extremely popular and over the last few years have evolved into many different recipes using the base ingredients. From pies to ice cream and even coffee creamer, the snickerdoodle is loved by many. This snickerdoodle cheesecake bar recipe from Shugary Sweet is the perfect combination of a cookie and cheesecake and sweet and salty, which solves all your cravings.
Vegetable Soup

Chunky vegetable soup is winter's answer to a big bowl of salad! Loaded with ten different vegetables, its hearty, comforting and one of the best soup recipes to warm up with on a chilly day. The best part? The whole recipe comes together in under a half hour, making it one of our favorite 30 minute meals. Grab your Dutch oven—an easy healthy dinner is on its way!
Broccoli Salad with Bacon 🥦

Broccoli Salad with Bacon, Craisins and Red OnionsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Let me start this by saying, I’ve never been a huge broccoli fan, in fact I run from it. That is of course until I met this broccoli salad. We were at a dear friends house over the holidays for our “friendmas” (Christmas with friends). My daughter is best friends with my best friends son. Did you catch get that? Lol, let’s just make it easy, our two families are besties and have been for years. Any opportunity to spend time together with drinks and good food, we gobble up! Needless to say my bestie is a hell of a cook and we are forever trading recipes back and forth. This year I sat in bewilderment as my daughters boyfriend repeatedly went into the kitchen and returned with this broccoli salad. After his third helping I knew I had to jump on it before it was gone! I’m so happy I did, I was shocked at how delicious it was. It has a great crunch thanks to the raw broccoli and the combination of the crisp salty bacon with the sweetness of the dried cranberries and dressing - tastebud explosion!! If you get a chance give this broccoli salad a try, you won't be disappointed!
Easy Cinnamon Knots

These Easy Cinnamon Knots look like they might be difficult to make but are so simple! Just 5 ingredients needed to make this delicious dessert or breakfast!. If you serve these Cinnamon Knots, you will look like a master baker! No one needs to know how easy they were to make. They are so beautiful and have a light and airy crispy texture with a rich cinnamon filling. You could serve these for breakfast, brunch or dessert! These cinnamon knots are guaranteed to be a new favorite!
Bread dough made in a bag

Creating dough inside a bag is less messy than making it in a bowl, and it's genuinely a lot of fun to prepare dough for bread in this fashion. Once the dough has gone through all its stages, I merely take it out of the bag, then place it inside a well-buttered pan. The dough will finish its last rest in the greased pan and then get baked. As for the bag? I just toss it into the trash.
Cousin Pearl's Riverboat Sweet Chocolate Pie Recipe

Cousin Pearl was one of my grandmother's second cousins. She grew up on the rivers of Florida, where her father worked as a riverboat captain in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Pearl learned to be a great cook, cooking for the crew and the people who paid to travel up and down the Florida rivers.
Forfar Birdies (Scottish Hand Pies)

The concept of a hand pie is popular all around the world, from British pasties to Latin American empanadas to Haitian beef patties. Each one has the same core concept: a filling (often of meat) is wrapped in dough and then baked. In that same vein these Scottish hand pies, called forfar birdies locally, have a filling of beef and onions and a simple, homemade flavor that will have you reaching for a second or even a third pie. The lore of the unusual name isn’t fully known, but they hail from Forfar in Angus, a couple hours north of Edinburgh.
CHEESESTEAK PASTA SKILLET

This cheesesteak pasta skillet is flavorful and makes a perfect weeknight dinner dish. It comes together very quickly and reheats great. I love simple skillet meals, and this is one of them. You can add these four-ingredient cheddar muffins, and you’ll have a simple and quick dinner. Ingredients Needed...
Protein Pancakes

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Healthy and delicious pancakes are a great start to your morning routine! These protein pancakes are packed with ingredients that are sure to keep you satisfied and give you the energy you need to tackle the day!
Charcuterie Board Roundup

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This charcuterie board roundup has the BEST snack boards! Ranging from simple to seasonal to ones you can use for any occasion, I have a board for your gatherings all year long!
