Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Edgefield, McCormick by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 05:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-06 05:52:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 545 PM EST. Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Calhoun, Richland and Lexington Counties. Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. Stevens Creek Near Modoc affecting Edgefield and McCormick Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Columbia affecting Richland and Lexington Counties. Saluda River At Chappells affecting Saluda, Greenwood and Newberry Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Stevens Creek Near Modoc. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Farmland along Stevens Creek above the US Highway 23 bridge near Modoc becomes flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 20.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 3.5 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alamance, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 06:19:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Cumberland; Davidson; Durham; Forsyth; Guilford; Harnett; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Orange; Person; Randolph; Stanly; Wake DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of the Piedmont and Sandhills. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Greene, Oconee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 06:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-07 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Clarke; Greene; Oconee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Penfield affecting Clarke, Greene and Oconee Counties. For the Oconee River Basin...including Penfield...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Oconee River near Penfield. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Ward Road floods and cuts off access to L.C. Curtis and Son Sand and Gravel Company. Irrigation systems also begin to flood and need to be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 17 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Elbert by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 04:41:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-05 23:48:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Elbert FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Nuisance flooding due to yesterday`s excessive rainfall is expected to continue this morning. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Georgia, including the following county, Elbert. * WHEN...Until 815 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas adjacent to streams, including woodlands, farmland, low-water crossings, parks, greenways, campgrounds, and boat-access areas. Horse Farm Road is likely impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 602 AM EST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to previous thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area although floodwaters are receding. - At 600 AM EST, Beaverdam Creek remains above bankfull at 10.5 feet and is falling steadily following rainfall on Wednesday. Flooding is inundating low lying areas nearby, and likely impacting property adjacent to the vacant Red Minnow Restaurant on Brewers Bridge Rd, as well as making Horse Farm Road impassable. Beaverdam Creek is expected to continue falling steadily this morning, eventually returning to bankfull stage later today. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elberton, Middleton, Lake Russell and Dewy Rose. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0