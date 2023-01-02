Effective: 2023-01-05 04:41:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-05 23:48:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Elbert FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Nuisance flooding due to yesterday`s excessive rainfall is expected to continue this morning. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Georgia, including the following county, Elbert. * WHEN...Until 815 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas adjacent to streams, including woodlands, farmland, low-water crossings, parks, greenways, campgrounds, and boat-access areas. Horse Farm Road is likely impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 602 AM EST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to previous thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area although floodwaters are receding. - At 600 AM EST, Beaverdam Creek remains above bankfull at 10.5 feet and is falling steadily following rainfall on Wednesday. Flooding is inundating low lying areas nearby, and likely impacting property adjacent to the vacant Red Minnow Restaurant on Brewers Bridge Rd, as well as making Horse Farm Road impassable. Beaverdam Creek is expected to continue falling steadily this morning, eventually returning to bankfull stage later today. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elberton, Middleton, Lake Russell and Dewy Rose. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

