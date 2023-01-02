ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down

On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
capitalbnews.org

Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023

The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
WSAV News 3

New Georgia laws in effect on the first of the year

ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new year means new laws. While some laws go into effect July 1, others are pushed out and have an effective date of Jan. 1 after being signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. The Mental Health Parity Act kicks off in 2023 and requires insurance companies to report on how they […]
atlantanewsfirst.com

Five running in Tuesday special election to fill David Ralston’s seat

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters in three north Georgia counties headed to the polls Tuesday for a special election to fill the seat held by the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. Ralston died on Nov. 16 after an extended illness. The powerful House speaker, who represented north...
WRDW-TV

Clock is ticking for gas tax suspension to end in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you live in Georgia, gas prices are expected to go up later this month when the gas tax suspension ends. Prices will jump 29 cents per gallon for regular fuel and 33 cents for diesel on Jan. 10. Gov. Brian Kemp extended the gas tax...
WTVCFOX

New 2023 Georgia fishing regulations now available

To help you plan to spend more time outdoors and wetting a line at your favorite lake, pond, stream or river, the updated 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is now available, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). “The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide...
