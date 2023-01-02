Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia lawmakers plan to push for higher police pay, improved retirement benefits in 2023 session
A quick survey of the salaries for police officers in rural Southwest Georgia found that some officers started off earning $12.70 per hour, providing further insight into why so many local law enforcement agencies are struggling to recruit new personnel and keep experienced officers on staff. In a fall meeting...
Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down
On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
2023 could be the year for sports betting and casino gambling in Georgia
State Rep. Ron Stephens, a Savannah Republican, wanted to make a point about gambling in the state of Georgia. During a 2021 hearing on legalized sports gambling, he walked to the well of the house and said he was filing a bill to outlaw all gambling in the state. He asked members to come up and sign the bill.
Some lawmakers hope to change law allowing guns in public parks, says state is losing money
ATLANTA — Georgia’s gun laws will get another look when the legislature convenes starting next week. Though gun rights have ruled in the legislature – some want to see whether those rights can get pushed back just a little in the name of public parks and moneymaking events.
Race to replace former House Speaker Ralston goes into a runoff
ATLANTA (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and a Blue Ridge banker will face off in a Jan. 31 runoff after none of five Republicans won a majority in a special election Tuesday to fill Ralston’s seat in House District 7. Sheree Ralston...
capitalbnews.org
Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023
The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
wuga.org
Special election for late Georgia House Speaker's seat goes to runoff
The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and a Blue Ridge banker will face off in a January 31 runoff after none of five Republicans won a majority in a special election Tuesday to fill Ralston’s seat in House District 7. Sheree Ralston, who now serves as...
This Georgia County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy.
New Georgia laws in effect on the first of the year
ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new year means new laws. While some laws go into effect July 1, others are pushed out and have an effective date of Jan. 1 after being signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. The Mental Health Parity Act kicks off in 2023 and requires insurance companies to report on how they […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia audit finds $6.7 million in pandemic unemployment payments went to full-time state employees
ATLANTA — Hundreds of Georgia state employees received millions in unemployment payments - even as they were fully employed - in the midst of the pandemic, according to findings by the state inspector general. A letter sent Wednesday from the Georgia Office of the Inspector General to Gov. Brian...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia pharmacists and physicians react to FDA ruling increasing access to abortion pills
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia pharmacists and physicians remain cautious after the FDA’s ruling regarding abortion pills. They are looking for more guidance to be given out. A new federal ruling from the FDA ruling allows a woman to receive a prescription from her doctor for the...
Kemp vows more arrests in Atlanta training center protests
After an anonymous activist claimed to set an Oregon bank on fire in solidarity with those fighting against Atlanta’s pu...
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
GA state employees suspected of stealing more than $6.7M in unemployment benefits, audit claims
ATLANTA — Nearly 300 state employees are suspected of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits during the pandemic. A new internal state investigation identifies more than 280 state employees who applied for and collected the benefits, despite the fact that they were still employed by the state of Georgia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Five running in Tuesday special election to fill David Ralston’s seat
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters in three north Georgia counties headed to the polls Tuesday for a special election to fill the seat held by the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. Ralston died on Nov. 16 after an extended illness. The powerful House speaker, who represented north...
Incentives unknown for window replacement company building Georgia plant
(The Center Square) — A full-service window replacement company plans to build its first manufacturing facility in Georgia. However, it’s unclear whether Georgia taxpayers will be on the hook for any part of it. Renewal by Andersen, a division of Bayport, Minnesota-based Andersen Corporation, said it would spend...
WRDW-TV
Clock is ticking for gas tax suspension to end in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you live in Georgia, gas prices are expected to go up later this month when the gas tax suspension ends. Prices will jump 29 cents per gallon for regular fuel and 33 cents for diesel on Jan. 10. Gov. Brian Kemp extended the gas tax...
WTVCFOX
New 2023 Georgia fishing regulations now available
To help you plan to spend more time outdoors and wetting a line at your favorite lake, pond, stream or river, the updated 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is now available, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). “The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide...
Georgia gas prices sees upward jump to kick off 2023
ATLANTA — Gas prices are trending upward across Georgia to begin the new year, according to AAA. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Drivers are paying an average $2.77 per gallon for regular gas. In Georgia, the state’s average was up 7 cents more than...
Comments / 2