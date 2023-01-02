Read full article on original website
Snow wraps up Thursday, some sun and cooler weather ahead
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see snow and windy conditions. Roads will likely remain in poor shape through tonight. Later tonight we will see the snow diminish for Minnesota, but some light lingering snow showers will continue for Wisconsin. Lows will fall into the teens. THURSDAY: On Thursday...
Skies clearing today, sunshine on the way
Today: Winds will begin to calm down and the skies will begin to clear. Some leftover snow showers are possible across Northwest Wisconsin but should not amount to all that much. Highs will be in the mid to lower 20′s, but temperatures will take a big dive overnight. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero.
Snowfall boom: A foot of snow now in much of the Twin Cities
Talk about a snowfall bonanza. Our 2-part slow-moving storm system is still spinning across southern Minnesota today. You can see the center vortex of the storm on radar loops spinning along I-35 near Faribault around midday. Our icy rain last evening changed to all snow overnight. Several hours of steadier...
Snow Continues for much of Wednesday
Wednesday: Snow lingers throughout much of the day today, albeit a tad lighter than yesterday evenings. Snow could be moderate to heavy at times across Northwest Wisconsin as well as the Upper Peninsula. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s with winds out of the east between 10-20 MPH with gusts upwards of 35 MPH. New accumulations will be between 2-8″ for the southern half of the region.
Latest Tuesday, Wednesday forecast as snow hammers Minnesota
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the snow storm hammering Minnesota today as well as how much snow the Twin Cities should expect over the next couple of days. * INTENSE snow through mid-late afternoon. * A break this evening with more snow tonight into Wednesday night. * Snow...
Here’s How Much The First Snowstorm Of 2023 Has Dropped On The Northland So Far
We only got a couple of days into 2023 before getting our first snowstorm of the year. While the snowfall totals haven't been as high as that of our big December storm just a couple of weeks ago, it has made travel difficult across the Northland and added to the already large piles of snow in parking lots and along driveways and roads across the region.
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
Freezing rain, snow moving across Wisconsin on Tuesday
Wisconsin and surrounding states are starting the new year with a winter storm, which will bring freezing rain to the southern half of the state and heavy snow to the north. Meteorologist Michael Kurz from the National Weather Service office in La Crosse said parts of southern and central Wisconsin saw freezing rain overnight and into Tuesday morning.
Winter Storm: Conditions deteriorating quickly across Minnesota
The latest on what we’re seeing for conditions across Minnesota as a winter storm picks up in intensity Tuesday afternoon. Stay with WCCO Radio for the latest weather and road conditions.
First Alert: First snowstorm of 2023 set to impact Northland Tuesday
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies. Tonight the skies remain mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of some scattered light snow showers in Wisconsin tonight. Lows will be in the teens with light northerly winds. TUESDAY: We have issued a First Alert weather day for...
First snowstorm of 2023 set to arrive this afternoon
Tuesday: We have issued a First Alert weather day for Tuesday-Wednesday. A Colorado Low will swing into the Upper Midwest and deliver some heavy, wet snow to the region. This system will be mostly impacting East-Central Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the U.P. The snow is set to make its arrival in the far southern portion of the Northland through the early afternoon. As a result, the evening commute looks like it could be a slick one. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20′s with east winds 10-20 MPH at times gusting upwards of 30-35 MPH. We will see a little break in the action in the snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. With lighter snow for the vast majority of the area. Temperatures tonight fall back into the teens and 20s.
Yes, winter is off to an especially snowy start; here's where we stand
ST PAUL, Minn. — Even before the first Minnesota snowstorm of the new year, this winter has already packed its share of surprises and above-average snow totals. By the end of December, many areas of Minnesota were already well over halfway to their average snow totals for an entire winter.
Minnesota weather: Current road conditions [6 a.m. Tuesday]
Difficult travel conditions are expected in parts of Minnesota on Tuesday as freezing rain and heavy snow falls. FOX 9's Bill Keller has the latest, as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Weather Outlook for January in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expecting a significant winter snowstorm here in this first week of January, but what are meteorologists expecting for the rest of the month?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly forecast for the month of January. They say the month is looking...
Monday update: Where the heaviest snow, freezing rain is possible
After a week of highlighting a big winter storm it will finally begin to deliver a wintry mix, freezing rain and snow to the southern half of Minnesota beginning later Monday, though the heaviest snow and freezing rain is expected Tuesday into Wednesday. The National Weather Service has snowfall and...
ALERT DAY: Snow, slick travel expected Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – A strong winter storm will continue to meander through the region leading to additional impacts on Wednesday. As a result, an ALERT DAY is in place. A **Winter Weather Advisory** is in effect for several counties along and west of the I-35 corridor until Wednesday evening.
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin
A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South
A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
