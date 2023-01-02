Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries
It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warm with possible fog and drizzle
Cloud cover developed overnight, bringing mostly cloudy skies for today. Fog and drizzle are likely to develop throughout the morning with snow quickly melting.
Tracking our next storm system
The first week of the New Year is beginning on a gloomy note and that trend continues into our Tuesday. The plus is that our temps are well above where they should be, and they're about to get milder. A warm front is lifting in and that is why we've kicked off a few showers today. This disturbance continues to drift northward into tomorrow with afternoon readings surge back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The frontal boundary also brings some more rain for our Tuesday. More moderate rainfall is on the table throughout the first half of the day with the moisture tapering to a few showers during the early afternoon.
