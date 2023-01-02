Kentucky NORML and multiple organizations joined forces at the start of the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly to highlight the importance and need for cannabis policy reform in the commonwealth. According to the release, decriminalizing cannabis possession would have practical benefits by freeing up law enforcement and saving taxpayer money that is being used on prosecution and incarceration of those charged with cannabis possession. The organizations that met Tuesday morning are hoping to persuade lawmakers to decriminalize cannabis. Kentucky Representative Nima Kulkarni said that this could make sure that Kentuckians struggling with pain with trauma are able to access medical cannabis without fear of jail or a criminal record and be a huge step forward for those in jail for small possession charges. Organizations also said that legalizing cannabis would create jobs and boost Kentucky’s economy.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO