ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

‘We’re making progress’: Despite finish to season, UNC football optimistic about 2023

By C.L. Brown
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFhaQ_0k0omxn300

As North Carolina head football coach Mack Brown walked out of Bank of America Stadium in early December, he was far more optimistic about the program than a 29-point loss to Clemson in the ACC championship game would suggest.

The Tar Heels’ performance in the Holiday Bowl against Oregon this past week confirmed what Brown was thinking as he wraps up the fourth season of his second tenure in Chapel Hill.

“Clemson didn’t physically beat us down so as bad as that score was — because of three turnovers — I walked out of there saying, ‘You know what? We’re making progress,’ ” Brown said. “We’re getting better because Clemson’s as good as anybody in the country.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wChq_0k0omxn300
North Carolina coach Mack Brown talks with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney prior to the ACC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

In the 21 seasons between the end of Brown’s first tenure at UNC and the beginning of his second, the Heels won nine or more games just once, and averaged a mediocre 5.8 wins per season.

Through that lens, Brown said their 9-5 record and winning just their second-ever Coastal Division championship should be the focus, not the four-game losing streak that ended the season.

The Heels went unbeaten on the road, winning six games for the first time in program history, and got better at winning the close games: Six of their wins were in one-score contests. That’s why Brown believes the program is close to being where he wanted it heading into Year 5.

“It’s really close, we could have 12 (wins) as easy as nine,” Brown said. “We could have won four. But two years ago, we would have won four. And that’s why we’ve made so much progress.”

Once again, the optimism for next season begins at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Drake Maye had a historic 2022 season, setting a new single-season record at UNC with 4,321 passing yards. He also tied Sam Howell for the school’s single-season record of 38 touchdown passes.

Maye will play an instrumental part in whether Carolina can take that next step, and because of that, Brown sought his input before hiring an offensive coordinator to replace Phil Longo, who had served in that capacity for four seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QK3AZ_0k0omxn300
North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo and head coach Mack Brown confer before making the call to go for a two point conversion after scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against Clemson on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

“I want us to be the same passing game with fewer sacks, fewer tackles for loss, and a better running game and more production with touchdowns in the red zone,” Brown said. “That’s it. I’ve been saying that for four years. That’s what I want.”

In hiring Chip Lindsey from UCF, Brown said he has someone who can teach the quarterback position, but also get the running game back performing at a high level.

The running game is one of the ways the Heels plan on getting Maye help on offense. Maye should not again be in a position where he leads the team in rushing as his 698 yards did this season.

Carolina expects to return its entire backfield and add British Brooks, who missed the entire season after tearing his ACL during fall camp.

The Heels will welcome a pair of new receivers from the transfer portal in Devontez Walker from Kent State and Nate McCollum from Georgia Tech. Rising sophomore Kobe Paysour could also be headed for a breakout year after playing a reserve role this season. Paysour’s 29 receptions are the second-most of the returning cast behind tight end Bryson Nesbit’s 35.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WJhJ_0k0omxn300
North Carolina wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown on a one-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye in the second quarter against Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

In his first year, defensive coordinator Gene Chizik’s unit was defined early in the season for allowing 40 points in the fourth quarter against Appalachian State. And though it did make improvements during the season, it is the unit that will see the biggest changes. That could also include staff.

“Defensively, I told the coaches but we’re gonna take a break,” Brown said. “We’ve got kids coming in on January 6 and then I will sit down with Gene and get his thoughts and I’ll sit down with each coach individually and go through the process and see what I think at that point.”

The Heels ended on a positive note, holding Oregon’s explosive offense that ranked fourth nationally in total yards per game to 414 yards, and just 14 points through three quarters.

But UNC couldn’t get the stop it needed on the Ducks’ two final drives that decided the game, allowing touchdowns both times.

Ten players on defense entered the transfer portal, including three in the secondary who started most games this season.

The Heels got great news when leading tackler Cedric Gray announced he’d return for his final season. The rising senior at linebacker consistently made plays for Carolina, but his leadership may be more important.

Brown has gone heavier in using the transfer portal, and the defense should reap immediate benefits. It adds three new members in the secondary that are transferring from within the ACC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8EpC_0k0omxn300
N.C. State wide receiver Darryl Jones (11) looks to gain yards after making a reception as Virginia Tech defensive back Armani Chatman (9) tries to tackle him during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Safety Derrik Allen played at Georgia Tech and is the brother of freshman cornerback Marcus Allen, who started the last three games of the season. Cornerback Armani Chatman comes after starting 11 games this season at Virginia Tech. And linebacker/edge rusher Amari Gainer arrives after being one of Florida State’s leading tacklers the past two seasons.

“Even though people will say we didn’t finish right, we finished like we were all year,” Brown said. “We finished fighting our guts out at the end of the game, and you catch a ball, and you win it. You drop a ball, and you lose it. This is the way our team was. But a lot of people would like to swap their season for ours.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Wake Forest: Three Things to Watch

To say that the ACC is off to a rough start for the Tar Heels is an understatement. Carolina actually has a better record in the Big 10 (2-1) than they do in their home conference (1-2), but the good news is that there are 17 games left in the conference. After a scattershot schedule to start the season that saw them go from playing five games in eleven days to going a week and a half between games, the Tar Heels finally will start to get into a regular rhythm of playing.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Hubert Davis Live: 'There Has to be a Response'

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis answered questions about his team's past week during his Monday night radio show. Here were the most noteworthy answers ... On giving up a career-high 31 points to Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton:. “… at the end of the day, that's been one of the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

FINAL: Vanderbilt 84 - Carolina 79

South Carolina will begin conference play on Tuesday night as it makes its way to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt. Tipoff between the two teams in Nashville is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network with Roy Philpott and Mark Wise on the call. The Gamecocks...
NASHVILLE, TN
kiss951.com

Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight

There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
21K+
Followers
396
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy