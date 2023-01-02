ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center now part of CAMC

By Logan Ross
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E70uQ_0k0om9BK00

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Valley Medical Center is officially a part of the Charleston Area Medical Center system.

Dale Witte, a spokesperson with CAMC said all necessary regulatory and government approvals are complete, and the purchasing agreement with Community Health Systems is final.

Over the holidays, C-A-M-C administrators walked the halls of Greenbrier Valley Medical, visiting with patients and staff and handing out some gifts such as blankets and coffee mugs.

“We have great plans to add more equipment, more services, more doctors, open more beds. It’s going to be a very exciting time for healthcare in the community and really in this region,” Witte said.

The Charleston Area Medical Center System comprises five hospitals: CAMC General, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, CAMC Memorial Hospital, Teays Valley Hospital, and CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital.

WVNS

WVNS

