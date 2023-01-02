Read full article on original website
1/4: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
We had quite a few school delays this morning due to the fog, and Mother Nature finally decided to lift that warm front into Toledo and parts north -- with the Glass City chasing a record high in the low-60s as a result! Don’t get used to the mild temperatures... we’re going right back down to the upper-30s and low-40s for highs from Thursday onward, with a light rain/snow mix tomorrow giving a mere dusting to 1/2″ of snowfall.
Toledo’s mayor announces 2023 Residential Roads Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced, Wednesday, the 2023 Toledo Department of Transportation Residential Roads Program. Mayor Kapszukiewicz made the announcement during a press conference on Varland Ave. “In 2021 we resurfaced more roads in the history of Toledo. In 2022 we broke that record,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said....
1/4/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Family Members of Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Residents Raise Quality of Care Concerns. Ceremony to remember lives lost to violence in Toledo in 2022. A memorial service remembering Toledoans killed in violent situations in 2022 will be held January 18 at St. George Church at 5:00 p.m. The city recorded 64 murders last year.
Interim Toledo Police Chief to be announced Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will hold a press conference Thursday to announce the appointment of two new officials for the City of Toledo: the new City Prosecutor and the Interim Police Chief. The announcement will be made at the mayor’s office on the 22nd floor of One...
OhioMeansJobs Lucas County partners with Toledo Lucas County Public Library to offer employment services
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - OhioMeansJobs Lucas County partners with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library to provide both employment resources and job assistance programs to local library branches twice a week. “We are always looking for ways to provide one-on-one help for individuals in their efforts to connect with meaningful...
Local retailers reaping the rewards of Mega Million sales
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the first Mega Millions jackpot of 2023 climbs to $785 million, participating stores around the Toledo area are cashing in on those sales. According to the Ohio Lottery, whenever there is an increase in interest, retailers will see more people stopping in. Local stores said...
Metroparks Meetup: Weekly Travel Shows Return
Grocery stores, inflation and.... recession?
Attorney for indicted Toledo councilman says trial could be delayed months
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The trial of Toledo councilman Gary Johnson is in limbo after one of his lawyers was named as a potential witness in his corruption case. According to Rick Kerger, Johnson’s attorney, he will ask the court for a continuance to replace lawyer David Klucas, whom the prosecution said could be called as a witness for them.
Local fraternity chapter hosts 31st annual MLK Day scholarship event
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Alpha XI Lambda Chapter will host its 31st annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast. The event will take place at 9 a.m. on Jan. 14 at The Pinnacle located on 1772 Indian Wood Circle. 13abc’s Kristian Brown will...
Local Love - Handmade Toledo
Multiple People Indicted In Kidnapping, Murder Of Toledo Teens.
East Toledo Family Center suffers $20,000+ in damages from pipes breaking
The Governor's Humanitarian Award seeks to honor those quiet soldiers who promote the welfare of humanity and the elimination of pain and suffering through their own selfless service, often without recognition.
Toledo organization to honor lives lost to violence in 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Citizens for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is holding an event to recognize the Toledoans killed in violent situations last year, as well as the families who are mourning their loss. Organizers will announce the upcoming community event at the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Catherdral on Woodley...
Bishop Culp honored with MLK Humanitarian Award
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission announced the winners of the annual MLK Awards honoring the service and achievements of Ohio residents and organizations, with a notable local winner standing out. Bishop Robert Culp will receive the Governor’s...
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 5
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -This week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday includes holiday tournaments that include teams such as Southview, Ottawa Hills, Clay, Bowsher, Anthony Wayne, Perkins, Huron, Bowling Green, Fremont Ross, and Springfield. Hosts Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will have highlights of games plus a...
Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
Local firefighter stresses importance of CPR in wake of Hamlin’s on-field collapse
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Damar Hamlin remains in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Monday night football game. When Hamlin went down, health officials began CPR immediately. After the terrifying incident, you may want to brush up on your CPR skills. Cpt. Aaron Hague with Toledo...
The family of Alfonzo Carpenter Jr, Toledo’s last homicide victim of 2022, want answers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Toledo’s last homicide victim is demanding justice. Alfonzo Carpenter Jr., was shot and killed on Berdan and Watson on Dec. 30. He was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he later died. Carpenter’s family said they want answers for the senseless...
Family of Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing residents raise quality of care concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All Joyce Morris wants is justice for her son. “Don’t his life matter to somebody? It mattered to me. I’m his mother. I was his friend. I want justice,” Morris said. Her 49-year-old son, Terrance Gibbs, died in February while at Divine Rehabilitation...
Family reunites with dog after seeing him under a different name on social media
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Michael Feaster has a special bond with his dog, Ivan. “The dog honestly was just the biggest blessing that I could have ever have gotten and for me to get him back and find him in this way specifically was just, it’s miraculous,” said Feaster. “This dog got me through at least a year of stress, depression, heartache, and he literally was my best friend.”
