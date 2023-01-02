We had quite a few school delays this morning due to the fog, and Mother Nature finally decided to lift that warm front into Toledo and parts north -- with the Glass City chasing a record high in the low-60s as a result! Don’t get used to the mild temperatures... we’re going right back down to the upper-30s and low-40s for highs from Thursday onward, with a light rain/snow mix tomorrow giving a mere dusting to 1/2″ of snowfall.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO