Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Freshest Catches at Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n SeafoodJ.M. LesinskiLake Wales, FL
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: 'I'm In A Real Fight' With Hector Luis Garcia, He Looks Hungry & Wants My Spot
Gervonta Davis wants to make sure he doesn’t end up dealing with a trap fight when he faces Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Showtime pay-per-view. Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has a date arranged with Ryan Garcia later this year for...
Boxing Scene
Yuriorkis Gamboa Jailed in Cuba Over Fatal Car Accident
The details are still being confirmed, but several outlets are reporting that former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa is currently jailed in connection to a fatal accident that occurred on the night of December 31 in Santiago de Cuba in Cuba. The news was first reported by Boxeo Cubano. El Nuevo...
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: I Plan To End Mekhaled Fight Quick, Make an Example of Her
Alycia Baumgardner is pumped for her upcoming clash with Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed world super featherweight championship, which takes place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday February 4. Their fight is the co-featured attraction to Amanda Serrano facing Erika Cruz in a Puerto...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz - Undercard Information
As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Amanda Serrano will face Erika Cruz in a Puerto Rico vs. Mexican battle for the Undisputed World Featherweight championship and Alycia Baumgardner takes on Elhem Mekhaled for the Undisputed World Super-Featherweight championship at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday February 4, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Gary Cully Extends Pact With Hearn, Hopes For Big Name Opponent in 2023
Irish Lightweight star Gary Cully has signed a multi-fight extension with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing as he continues to work towards a World Title opportunity in the 135lbs division. "Gary Cully enjoyed a Matchroom debut to remember and certainly caught the attention of the Lightweight division with an explosive...
worldboxingnews.net
Rival claims Gervonta Davis got knocked out in sparring
Gervonta Davis was knocked out in sparring by a super lightweight out of the top contenders, according to a rival who he’s already embroiled in a slanging match. Ivan Redkach remains relentless with his attacks and targeting of Davis after the pair fell out following a sparring session. On...
Boxing Scene
Holyfield Advises Joshua To Throw More Punches, Use His Size in Fights
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield has advised Anthony Joshua to throw more punches and use his size to his advantage. Joshua is looking to bounce back in his career after suffering back to back decision losses to Oleksandr Usyk, who currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO world titles.
Boxing Scene
Broner Believes Exhibition With Mayweather Would Generate Huge Money
Former four division world champion Adrien Broner would love the opportunity to trade punches with his former mentor, former five division champion Floyd Mayweather. Broner, at one point, was tabbed as the second coming of Mayweather. The two boxers were very close friends, but several years ago they seemed to...
Boxing Scene
Andrade on Canelo Potentially Facing Ryder: ‘Just More Bulls--- Bro … Just Another Easy Fight’
Demetrius Andrade can’t hide his disgust regarding Canelo Alvarez’s potential next opponent. The two division world champion from Providence, Rhode Island, has long criticized the Mexican superstar and undisputed 168-pound champion for his supposed lack of ambition and has repeatedly accused him of avoiding him, despite the fact that they were network stablemates on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Derrick James Says Crawford Has ‘Uneducated Perspective’ of Himself in Spence Fight
If Terence Crawford is trying to keep his fight with Errol Spence Jr. alive, he is doing a poor job of it, according to Derek James. James, the longtime trainer of WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight champion Spence, recently weighed in on the fallout of a proposed undisputed welterweight showdown between his charge and Crawford, the WBO titlist. Crawford opted to fight David Avanesyan instead, stopping the Russian inside six rounds a few weeks ago at CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez Explains Further Details Regarding Plan For Transgender Category
Last week, the World Boxing Council generated plenty of headlines when the organization's president, Mauricio Sulaiman, revealed that the WBC was planning to create a new category for transgender boxers. Sulaiman cautions that a new category does not necessarily mean that a new world title will be created. The goal,...
Boxing Scene
Damian Knyba Inks Promotional Pact With Top Rank
Undefeated heavyweight prospect Damian “Polish Hussar” Knyba, a 6-foot-7 behemoth with an 86-inch reach, has inked a multi-year promotional agreement with Top Rank. The 26-year-old Knyba, who was born in Bydgoszcz, Poland, is scheduled to return in April on a to-be-determined card. “Damian Knyba is a supremely talented...
Boxing Scene
Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo Lands on Eubank-Smith Card
The British & Commonwealth, IBF European and WBC International Silver welterweight titles will be on the lines as Ekow Essuman and Chris Kongo go head-to-head in a scintillating addition to the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith on Saturday, January 21 at Manchester's AO Arena. 'The Engine' produced...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Predicts He'll KO Tank In 2 Rounds: 'He's Never Faced Adversity, Risk In The Ring'
Ryan Garcia is getting ready for his 136-pound catchweight fight against Gervonta Davis by kickstarting some verbal sparring. While Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) is preparing for his Jan. 7 fight against Hector Luis Garcia, Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) has gone all-in on his preparation for Tank, recently foregoing a tentatively scheduled January tuneup tilt against Mercito Gesta.
Boxing Scene
Bam Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez Vacant WBO Title Fight Set, April 8 In San Antonio
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez returned home as a newly crowned titlist for his previous fight in San Antonio. The next trip to his hometown will come in pursuit of a second divisional championship. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are finalized for Rodriguez to face Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez atop an...
Boxing Scene
Nicholson On Andrade Showdown: “It’s A New Beginning For Me, I Can Rewrite My Story”
Had Demond Nicholson taken a peek into a crystal ball before turning pro in 2013, he would’ve been horrified. With 10 consecutive KO victories to kick off his career, the Maryland native was completely convinced that fame, fortune, and championship glory were well on its way. Up until this point, however, Nicholson’s initial thoughts were proven to be spurious.
Boxing Scene
TM Boxing, Imagen Network Come Together For New Boxing Series in Mexico
The Imagen network, together with TM Boxing, announced the return of professional boxing to terrestrial television in Mexico. The series launches on Saturday, January 14th and will run the following 50 Saturdays at 8pm PST from different cities in Mexico. In charge of the live play-by-play of the series “The...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Hector Luis Garcia Grinds Hard For Gervonta Davis Clash
Unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García shared insights into his training camp as he prepares to take on boxing superstar and five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on Saturday, January 7 in the SHOWTIME PPV main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event. (photos by Ryan Hafey)
Boxing Scene
Hearn Maps Out Joshua's 2023: April Return, Whyte Rematch, Blockbuster Fight With Wilder
There was an overlap of more than a year where Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder were unbeaten and held every major heavyweight title between them. Both have since suffered multiple title fight defeats though it hasn’t at all dulled demand for meeting between the hulking heavyweights. In fact, Joshua’s side is more confident than ever of such a fight taking place in the year ahead.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Doesn't Think Gervonta Davis Has Lost Focus After Arrest Last Week
WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia doesn’t sense that Gervonta Davis’ arrest last week has distracted Davis from the task at hand. The Dominican Republic’s Garcia, who will challenge Davis for the WBA world lightweight title Saturday night, believes Davis quickly put the highly publicized incident behind him and again became consumed with training for their 12-round, 135-pound title fight at Capital One Arena. Davis didn’t speak to reporters Wednesday before or after an open workout at Kennedy Recreation Center, where Garcia kept a watchful eye on his opponent as Davis moved around the ring and posed for photos with kids to whom Davis donated tickets to the card.
Comments / 0