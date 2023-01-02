Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Related
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Cold front to bring line of rain and storms this afternoon!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a strong cold front will quickly push through the area this afternoon bringing the threat of rain and storms. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort and Orangeburg Counties through 2PM. This line of storms will approach I-95 by noon and will move off the coast by 3-4pm. The highest threat of a strong to severe thunderstorm will be on the leading edge of these storms as they move in from the west. Expect a quick bout of heavy rain followed by a couple hours of off and on showers before the rain dissipates by this evening. A spotty shower is possible over along the actual cold front but any rain should be long gone by early Thursday morning. Sunshine will return Thursday with temperatures in the 70s. The cooler air will lag well behind this front arriving by Thursday night. Highs will only reach 60 degrees on Friday but rebound into the mid to upper 60s this weekend with plenty of sunshine.
live5news.com
Drying out tonight, cooler temperatures on the way for the end of the week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A spotty shower is possible along the actual cold front tonight, but any rain should be long gone by early Thursday morning. Sunshine will return Thursday with temperatures in the 70s. The cooler air will lag well behind this front arriving by Thursday night. Highs will only reach 60 degrees on Friday but rebound into the mid to upper 60s this weekend with plenty of sunshine.
live5news.com
Cooling down as we head toward the weekend!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move offshore this morning helping to dry out the air and leading to an increase of sunshine today. TODAY: Fog Early. Turning Sunny. High 73. FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60. SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64. SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 67.
live5news.com
Storm system to bring unseasonably warm stretch, rain on Wednesday!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fog will continue to develop along the coast overnight with lows only falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. A storm system to our west will arrive Wednesday bringing our next chance of rain. There will be a slight chance of rain and storms west of I-95 overnight and early Wednesday. For most folks, the best rain chance near the coast won’t arrive until Wednesday afternoon and evening with the arrival of a cold front. A band of rain, along with a few storms, will push west to east across the area and may contain some gusty winds. There is a very small chance of a strong to severe thunderstorm. The rain will subside Wednesday night with clearing skies on Thursday. The cooler air behind this storm will lag a bit and won’t arrive until Friday. Highs will be close to the average high of 60° on Friday with mid to upper 60s and a warming trend over the weekend.
counton2.com
Tornado watch dropped for the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for portions of the Lowcountry as a line of thunderstorms approaches from the west. The tornado watch is active for Charleston, Colleton, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties until 2:00 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was...
Quadrantids meteor shower visible over Charleston Tuesday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The first celestial event of the new year will be visible in the Lowcountry sky late Tuesday night. The Quadrantids meteor shower, which is active annually in early January, will peak over Charleston on the night of Jan. 3 and into the morning on Jan. 4 Quadrantids is typically among the strongest […]
counton2.com
Construction to cause Mount Pleasant lane closure
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Work on waterlines in Mount Pleasant will impact traffic Thursday, January 5 through Friday, January 6. Mount Pleasant Waterworks crews will be installing a force main in the area of 1350 Stuart Engals Boulevard Thursday night. The work is expected to begin around 7:00...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Two trouble spots on Charleston
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you drive regularly on Charleston, you know it can be tough ride, especially in a couple of specific places. Today’s story includes possible alternates, which might be even more helpful for folks who get caught unaware in the big back-ups at these trouble spots.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes part of I-26 WB near exit 219A
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash has closed part of I-26 WB near downtown Charleston Tuesday night. The department says all westbound lanes were blocked after a crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. As of 10:55 p.m., traffic is moving slowly around...
live5news.com
Gas leak closes part of Hwy 78 in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities shut down part of Highway 78 after a gas leak in Summerville Wednesday night. The Summerville Police Dispatch says Highway 78 from Diana Court to South Pointe Boulevard is still shut down as of 4:30 a.m. Residents are now able to access the entrance to South Pointe.
Fire burns several units at Ladson storage facility, officials say
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a Tuesday morning fire at a Ladson storage facility. Chief Josh Woodall with the C&B Fire Department said between eight and 10 storage units are on fire at Ladson Self Storage off Highway 78. Highway 78 is closed to traffic for water supply while crews respond. Six […]
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes East Bay St. near Reid St.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street Tuesday night. Officers have closed East Bay Street between Reid and South Streets, according to the department’s Twitter. The crash involves an injuring, according to Charleston County Dispatch.
live5news.com
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Dorchester Co.
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire in St. George early Tuesday morning. Dorchester County Fire Rescue Chief Tres Atkinson said crews responded to the 200 block of East George Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Photos of the home show fire damage to the roof of the...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Serious crash involving pedestrian closes East Bay St. near Reid St.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street Tuesday night. The department is investigating a crash involving a car and a person in a wheelchair, police say. Officers have closed East Bay Street between Reid and South Streets, according...
counton2.com
WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge High School
Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge …. Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. Less flight delays, cancelations a week after holiday …. Driver uninjured...
counton2.com
Portion of Highway 78 near Summerville closed due to gas leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is responding Wednesday evening to a gas leak near Highway 78. According to SPD, Highway 78 from Diana Court to East Owens Drive is shut down as of 9:00 p.m. as police and fire crews respond to the scene. The...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
live5news.com
Breeze Airways offering lower fares to ‘bucket list’ destinations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways is offering deals to travelers to 16 destinations from Charleston. The airline is offering flights starting at $39 one way for flights between Jan. 11 and Feb. 14. Destinations include New York, New Orleans and three cities in Florida. The full list of destinations...
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant’s Page’s Okra Grill to temporarily close
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry favorite Page’s Okra Grill will temporarily close for renovations that could take through the end of January, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page. But the restaurant says it has a plan in place to still serve its customers starting on Monday, according...
Comments / 0