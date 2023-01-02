ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Man killed in shooting on Arnoldtown Road identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 42-year-old man who died on Tuesday afternoon in a shooting on Arnoldtown Road. Paul A. Turner died from multiple gunshot wounds at University Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Turner’s death has been ruled as a homicide. Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect arrested in shooting that left man wounded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the men wanted in connection with a late December shooting has been arrested. Louisville Metro police took Christopher Gutierez-Medina, 20, of Louisville into custody on December 31. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of assault and wanton endangerment. His arrest report...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

24-year-old identified in homicide near Shelby Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed near Shelby Park Monday. According to the release, Dorion Tisby, 24, was the victim who was shot in the 400 block of East Oak Street. Around 12:05 a.m. Monday, Louisville officers were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner: 24-year-old identified in fatal Shelby Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County coroners have identified the man who was shot and killed in the Shelby Park neighborhood on Monday. They said the victim was 24-year-old Dorion Tisby. The coroner's report says that the shooting happened just before midnight on New Year's Day in the 400 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood Tuesday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting on Taylor Boulevard at Camden Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville

The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Police identify man killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another person has died from gun violence in Louisville within the first few days of the new year, officials say. Louisville Metro Police said Jeremiah Buckner, 42, was found shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon just before 1:30 p.m. Officers with the department's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a woman was found shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood. An LMPD Spokesperson says the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on West Kentucky Street. Officers found an adult female who had been shot. EMS was called, and the victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Operation Return Home cancelled for 29-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in Louisville is now safe with loved ones after she was missing and possibly in danger. Deanna Wagner, 29, was last seen at 2nd Street and Broadway at 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 3, before she was found the following day, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police Officers found a man who had been shot when they got to the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

