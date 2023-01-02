WASHINGTON — D.C.'s mayor is starting her third term at the head of a city that is facing a sudden surge in violence. Mayor Muriel Bowser is pushing for consequences -- but also a lifeline -- for young people who use guns after eight people, including three teens, were injured and a 17-year-old was killed in five separate shootings in four hours Monday evening. At a press conference Tuesday, the mayor also called for an increase in the number of police officers on the street, and promised to veto the criminal code reform bill that was passed unanimously in November by the DC Council.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO