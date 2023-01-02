Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Two Tickets in DC? Metro Says ‘Pleasant Surprise' as Fare Evasion Crackdown Starts Slow
The head of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced last fall a crackdown on passengers who ride without paying, pledging to bring order to a beleaguered transit system that reportedly saw fare evasion rise during the pandemic. But a News4 I-Team analysis found fewer than two tickets were issued...
How did a fireworks blast in DC get so loud? Well, the answer is... science
WASHINGTON — A sound, similar to an explosion, reverberated across much of the District Sunday night. DC Police say it appeared to be the result of a single firework. Still, many are curious: how could that be so loud?. DC Police and DC Fire and EMS, responded to the...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
How schools in DC, Maryland and Virginia handle AEDs
WASHINGTON — The sudden collapse of a professional football player during a nationally broadcast game Monday has placed renewed focus on the importance of having automated external defibrillators (AEDs) present at all sporting events. On Monday, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after initially getting up from a...
Mayor Bowser promises veto of criminal code reform, consequences for young gun offenders
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s mayor is starting her third term at the head of a city that is facing a sudden surge in violence. Mayor Muriel Bowser is pushing for consequences -- but also a lifeline -- for young people who use guns after eight people, including three teens, were injured and a 17-year-old was killed in five separate shootings in four hours Monday evening. At a press conference Tuesday, the mayor also called for an increase in the number of police officers on the street, and promised to veto the criminal code reform bill that was passed unanimously in November by the DC Council.
State and company suing over BWI concessions contract jointly ask court for a delay in the procurement process
State had already put the lucrative but highly controversial contract on hold. The post State and company suing over BWI concessions contract jointly ask court for a delay in the procurement process appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Meet the Maryland family holding office at the local, state and federal levels
Maryland’s newest congressman is also the newest member of his family to hold elected office, though politics wasn’t quite supposed to be the family business — it just turned out that way. Cheverly’s Glenn Ivey is beginning his first term representing Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. His wife,...
'Now is the time to be bold' | Muriel Bowser sworn in for historic 3rd term as DC Mayor
WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made history Monday becoming the first African American woman to serve three, four-year terms as mayor of an American city. With her family by her side, Bowser officially took the helm of her hometown for a historic third term at the inauguration ceremony.
Virginia governor calls for investigation into Fairfax County high school over award controversy
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging the state's attorney general to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards was withheld from students at a Fairfax County high school until after important college deadlines. Parents of students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology...
This Small Maryland Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State?
foxbaltimore.com
Hidden perks drives compensation higher for public school superintendents
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Public school superintendents across Maryland have one of the most important jobs in the state - educating our youth. That responsibility leads them to be some of the highest-paid public employees. However, in many cases, their compensation goes far beyond the salary listed by the Maryland State Board of Education.
bhvfd14.org
Ladder Truck Runs Landover 2nd Alarm
Dec 23rd- Ladder Truck 14 and its volunteer crew were alerted to the 2300 block of Vermont Avenue in Landover on the Working Fire Dispatch, Co. 33 on (Kentland) scene with a 2-story multi-family dwelling w/smoke from a fire in the basement showing from 1st floor & roof. A 2nd alarm was sounded due to the location of fire & weather conditions. As fire suppression operations were underway, a partial collapse of the basement occurred causing a trapped firefighter to signal a “Mayday” distress call. The firefighter was able to self-extricate and escape the collapsed portion of the basement. Truck 14 operated for several hours.
WTOP
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink
Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; Both Unclaimed
Winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring and Takoma Park last week but have not been claimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the Fenton Citgo at 8333 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring; a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Blvd. in Takoma Park.
If you’re a DC resident, Congress' delay selecting a new House Speaker is no joke
WASHINGTON — While GOP lawmakers’ inability to select a new House Speaker has become the butt of jokes on social media, the situation could have consequences for District residents if it continues. Republicans won control of the US House of Representatives, during the midterms, in November. However, after...
WBAL Radio
Gas prices rise in Maryland
The average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland on Monday was 25 cents more compared to this time a week ago. According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland was $3.30 per gallon. This time last week, the price was $3.05. Maryland's price of fuel...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
DC Police Chief calls on community to continue 'downward trend' in crime
DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said it is up to all of us to make 2023 a less violent year than 2022. The year came to a close with a total of 203 homicides in the District. In a statement released on New Year's Day, Contee said the violence seen in the city is unacceptable and must stop now.
New laws for 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON — A new year means new laws on the books in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Here's a rundown of some of the new laws which will take effect beginning Sunday, Jan. 1. First, minimum wage is set to increase in D.C., Virginia and Maryland. In the District, minimum wage increases to $16.50 an hour beginning in January before another increase in July will bring it to $17 an hour.
USDA funding aids rural Maryland low-income residents
(The Center Square) – Rehabilitating homes for low-income rural Maryland residents is the focus of a new federal investment. Ten Maryland communities will use their portions of $102 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant funds to rehabilitate homes for underserved rural people in an effort to develop or improve essential public services and facilities. Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced the grant funding to 263 projects that...
