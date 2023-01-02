Read full article on original website
Starship: SpaceX will soon overtake NASA to have the world's most powerful rocket
SpaceX is preparing for the orbital launch of Starship, the massive fully reusable rocket it hopes to use to eventually send humans to Mars. SpaceX has explained in a regulatory filing that its test flight will last around 90 minutes and the beginning of its journey will see it roaring over the Gulf of Mexico as it makes its way to orbit.
myscience.org
’Unexpected’ space traveller defies theories about origin of Solar System
Researchers from Western have shown that a fireball that originated at the edge of the Solar System was likely made of rock, not ice, challenging long-held beliefs about how the Solar System was formed. Just at the edge of our Solar System and halfway to the nearest stars is a...
Futurism
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
20 jaw-dropping images from NASA's powerful new James Webb Space Telescope
Images from NASA's impressive James Webb Space Telescope are changing the way we see the universe — and this is just year one.
Futurism
Orbiter Discovers "Mysterious Shapes" Inside Mars Craters
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has captured images of "mysterious shapes" inside massive craters, as MRO team member Paul Geissler wrote in a blog post last week. The discovery, as evidenced in stunning images captured by MRO's HiRise camera, has scientists intrigued. The dazzling patterns etched into the Martian surface, Geissler and his team believe, may represent the permanent markings left behind by Martian ice heated by the Sun, a fascinating glimpse into the planet's extensive and water-rich history.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
UPDATE: SpaceX launch delayed, new launch time at 11:38 p.m.
SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night. The launch is scheduled for Thursday at 11:17 p.m.
An asteroid just zipped past Earth closer than communication satellites
Sky gazers at the Catalina Sky Survey based in Arizona, U.S. spotted a car-sized asteroid on Saturday, December 17, as it flew by our planet, closer to the surface than the communication satellites that orbit the Earth, CNET reported. Astronomer Tony Dunn shared a simulation of the asteroid and how...
James Webb Space Telescope captures 'extraordinary' clouds in the atmosphere of Saturn's alien moon Titan
Studying Titan's clouds will help scientists understand why Saturn's largest moon is the only moon in the solar system with an atmosphere.
SpaceX launches final Falcon rocket of 2022 from Vandenberg. Here’s what it was carrying
The Central Coast base saw a total of 19 launches in 2022.
Nasa officially declares Mars ‘InSight’ lander dead after it disappears
Nasa has officially declared its ‘InSight’ lander dead, after it stopped communicating with Earth.The lander has been collecting information on the red planet for more than four years.But its engineers have failed to hear from it twice, and now believe that it has run out of energy.Mission controllers refer to such a state – when the solar-powered batteries have run out of power – as a “dead bus”.In recent days, Nasa had shared the last image expected to arrive from the InSight lander, and an indication that its power was running out.My power’s really low, so this may be the last...
KTSA
Humans will live on the moon “in this decade,” NASA official says
Last week, NASA launched its long-awaited Artemis 1 flight, the first of several missions to establish a human presence on and around the moon. But even though it’s just the beginning of this long mission, one official says major steps could be seen sooner rather quickly. Howard Hu, the...
Gizmodo
The Best Photos From Mars in 2022
The Red Planet is desolate, freezing, and has an atmosphere 1% as dense as our own. Its winds blow in great gusts that kick up global dust storms that make and break Mars missions that rely on solar energy for power. Thankfully, spacecraft on and above Mars keep us Earthlings...
itechpost.com
SpaceX Surpasses Its Own Record for the Number of Rocket Launches in a Year
It seems that 2022 has been a busy year for SpaceX in terms of rocket launches. This year, the company recorded a whopping 61 missions, with the final one for 2022 blasted off last Thursday night, Digital Trends reported. This year's record surpassed SpaceX's previous numbers. In 2020, the commercial...
Did We Really Land On The Moon?
Do you know the farthest distance humans have ever made a phone call?. Well, it’s 240,000 miles (385,000 km), and you’d be surprised to know that this call was made from the White House to the moon —- Yes, you heard that right “to the moon”. On July 20, 1969, US president Richard Nixon made a historic telephone call to congratulate Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin for their successful moon landing.
Private Japanese lunar lander performs 2nd major maneuver on its way to the moon
The HAKUTO-R mission by Japan-based startup ispace performed its second major deep-space maneuver on Jan. 2, keeping it on course to reach the moon in April.
The best spaceflight stories of 2022 brought us across the solar system
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft made an epic flight to the moon, Russia invaded Ukraine and SpaceX set a few records.
The ESA is now preparing to unveil a new inflatable lunar base even though NASA first shared plans for a moon base camp
The European Space Agency recently announced that it plans to unveil a novel concept, an inflatable Lunar Base. On Sep. 1, the European Space Agency (ESA) posted an article titled System study of proposed inflatable moon base. In it, they envision a "moon settlement" created from "semi-buried inflatable habitats."
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
