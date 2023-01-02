ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

Northwest shooting leaves 1 man dead, 8-year-old and 2 others injured

WASHINGTON - An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. Police said the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. At the scene, first responders...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Police investigating armed carjacking in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) responded to the 12500 block of Cherry Hill Road near Silver Spring at approximately 9:11 p.m. Wednesday for the report of an armed carjacking. Nobody was injured, police said, and no suspect is yet in custody. This is...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.  The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Shore News Network

24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC police arrest 18-year-old in killing of DC charter school

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in December of 2021. An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old D.C. high school student. Larelle Washington, a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory school, was killed near his school over a year ago.
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Montgomery County Police Arrest Two Men For Carjacking Last Month

The victim was forced out of the car. Gaithersburg, Md (KM) Two men have been charged with a carjacking in in the 200 block of North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg last month. . Darrell Amos Barnes, Jr., 38, of Rockville, and Marcus Antonio Umanzor, 35, of Gaithersburg have been arrested for the robbery which occurred on Monday, December 19th, 2022.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

