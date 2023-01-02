Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
WJLA
295 SB shut down near South Capitol Street in DC, MPD investigated report of man with gun
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — All lanes on southbound I-295 were shut down near South Capitol Street in D.C. as police investigated a report of a man with a gun Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD said they got a call for a man walking with a...
fox5dc.com
Death investigation prompts large police presence near National Mall in DC
WASHINGTON - A death investigation has prompted a large police presence near the National Mall in downtown Washington, D.C. Authorities say the body of a man was found dead near the 200 block of 15th Street in the northwest around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The circumstances of the investigation are not...
DC police release photos of suspected armed robbers
Police are looking for several men caught on camera the same night they robbed a victim at gunpoint.
fox5dc.com
Man beaten to death with metal pipe on Ellipse in downtown DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities believe a man was beaten to death with a metal pipe early Wednesday morning on the Ellipse in downtown Washington, D.C. in a high profile part of the nation's capital near both the White House and the Washington Monument. Investigators say a jogger found the man in...
WJLA
SEE IT: MPD looking to ID man caught on cam taking cash drawer, socks from DC dry cleaner
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is looking to identify a man they say broke into a dry cleaning business in Southeast D.C., stole a cash drawer and socks, then left. The incident, which took place on Monday in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE, was caught on surveillance camera.
WJLA
Blue Line operator charged with DWI after bypassing Van Dorn Station, Metro police say
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A Metro train operator was charged with DWI after operating a Blue Line train under the influence of alcohol, WMATA said. Officials said they received a report on Dec. 23 of a Blue Line train bypassing Van Dorn Station and coming to a stop for more than 30 minutes, before safely discharging customers at Franconia-Springfield Station.
17-year-old killed, 14-year-old hurt in Congress Heights Metro station shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find the person or people responsible for shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy at a Metro station in Southeast Monday night. A 14-year-old boy was hurt in the shooting. The Metro Transit Police Department received a call from a Metro employee who heard gunfire […]
Police launch death investigation after finding man dead bleeding from the mouth in Hyattsville parking lot
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville Police have launched a death investigation after finding a man dead in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday evening. Detectives say the man was found outside of a car, with all the doors open, bleeding from the mouth. He was discovered in the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place.
fox5dc.com
Northwest shooting leaves 1 man dead, 8-year-old and 2 others injured
WASHINGTON - An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. Police said the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. At the scene, first responders...
WJLA
Police investigating armed carjacking in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) responded to the 12500 block of Cherry Hill Road near Silver Spring at approximately 9:11 p.m. Wednesday for the report of an armed carjacking. Nobody was injured, police said, and no suspect is yet in custody. This is...
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
DEVELOPING: 1 man dead, child among the wounded in quadruple shooting in DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man has died and an 8-year-old child was among the wounded in a quadruple shooting reported in D.C. on Tuesday night, MPD said. The shooting happened at around 6 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest, police said. An man was pronounced...
WJLA
3-year-old dies, 4 teens suffer serious injuries in Dumfries shooting; suspect ID'ed
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 3-year-old girl is dead and four teens suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Dumfries home on Wednesday, the Prince William County Police Department said. Detectives Wednesday night arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby of Washington, D.C. with the shooting.
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Teenage boy, one other shot in Southeast DC; police investigating the scene: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting incident in Southeast, authorities said. A man and a boy in his early teens were reportedly shot in the area of 23rd Street and Alabama Avenue, MPD confirmed. Police said that both victims are conscious and breathing....
WJLA
Shots fired, man arrested after dispute over Waldorf assigned parking space
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Shots were fired in a Waldorf community after a dispute over an assigned parking space, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the 2900 block of Mourning Dove Place for the report of shots fired.
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal another vehicle from Ruth's Chris Steak House valet in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say another vehicle was stolen from the Ruth's Chris Steak House valet in northwest D.C. Sunday less than a week after a luxury car was stolen from the same location on Christmas. According to a police report, three suspects broke the valet lockbox Sunday and stole key...
DC police arrest 18-year-old in killing of DC charter school
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in December of 2021. An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old D.C. high school student. Larelle Washington, a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory school, was killed near his school over a year ago.
wfmd.com
Montgomery County Police Arrest Two Men For Carjacking Last Month
The victim was forced out of the car. Gaithersburg, Md (KM) Two men have been charged with a carjacking in in the 200 block of North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg last month. . Darrell Amos Barnes, Jr., 38, of Rockville, and Marcus Antonio Umanzor, 35, of Gaithersburg have been arrested for the robbery which occurred on Monday, December 19th, 2022.
