NiP reportedly closing in on signing huge CS:GO prodigy to its main team
Ninjas in Pyjamas has included the current Natus Vincere academy player Daniil “headtr1ck” Valitov on its seven-player lineup for BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the first big CS:GO tournament of 2023, according to a report by Dexerto. NiP has reportedly been interested in signing headtr1ck since the...
A longstanding Evil Geniuses CS:GO player might be on the way out from the main team
Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO division could be bidding farewell to one of its longest-standing players on the team. The squad has reportedly not submitted Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022 event and is also looking to replace him in the upcoming future, according to Dust2.us’s yesterday’s report.
LCS fans are sure Riot is killing the tournament following Dash’s exit
The faith in the future of LCS, the North American championship of League of Legends, perhaps has never been so low. The fans of the league had already voiced their concern to Riot Games after the organizer changed the matchdays from weekend primetime hours to Thursday and Friday as part of a restructuring in December 2022 and now they’re gutted to learn that desk host and analyst James “Dash” Patterson, a staple of the LCS’ broadcast, won’t return for 2023, Dash himself confirmed yesterday.
Former Fnatic VALORANT trio reportedly reunites to form superteam for VCT Challengers Polaris League
Former Fnatic VALORANT players James “Mistic” Orfila, Enzo Mestari, and Martin “Magnum” Peňkov are joining forces on Apeks, according to a report by Blix.gg’s Alejandro Gomis. The VALORANT Champions Tour Challengers circuit is filled with talented players who were unable to secure a spot...
Cloud9 eyeing Virtus Pro player for its CS:GO division
It seems Cloud9 has found a replacement for Timofey “interz” Yakushin. The organization is reportedly trying to sign Timur “buster” Tulepov, who has been benched in Virtus Pro since May 23, according to HLTV’s report from yesterday. The 23-year-old would serve as the replacement for interz on the starting roster, which was first rumored in December last year.
How to watch the HLTV Award Show 2022
The leading website for Counter-Strike statistics, HLTV, will be running its Award Show 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Stockholm, Sweden. Not only will the HLTV Award Show 2022 reveal who were the three best CS:GO players of 2022, according to HLTV, it will also hand awards to other 12 different categories, including for the women and marginalized genders’ scene, which saw a sharp rise in popularity last year thanks to the ESL Impact CS:GO circuit.
The LCS broadcast will lose its biggest face in 2023
After quickly becoming one of the most popular faces on the LCS broadcast and competitive League of Legends, desk host and analyst James “Dash” Patterson will not be returning to the LCS this coming year, he announced today. The 31-year-old said that “the new direction of the LCS...
One of Europe’s most recognizable mid laners is reportedly heading back to the LEC as a sub
One-time LEC star Abbedagge is reportedly headed back to Europe after a two-season stint in North America. The mid laner has reportedly signed on as a substitute with Excel Esports, according to independent League of Legends reporter Brieuc Seeger. Abbedagge had been spending time with 100 Thieves in the LCS...
Banks: ‘Bad News Eagles are not joining GODSENT’
British esports host, interviewer, and manager of the Bad News Eagles CS:GO team James Banks affirmed today on Twitter that the players are not signing with GODSENT as the community had thought. “I do not know where these rumors came from but Bad News Eagles are not joining GODSENT,” Banks...
5 of the Overwatch League’s legendary skins are leaving OW2’s in-game shop soon
The current selection of Overwatch League-themed legendary skins inside of Overwatch 2’s in-game shop is about to change, meaning players who want to nab them need to do so post-haste. The OWL Twitter account posted today that five specific skins currently on offer will be leaving the store in...
IceFrog’s return? TI winner seemingly leaks Dota 2 developer is coming back to save the game
Dota 2 balance patches got noticeably more stale over the last year and a half, with even community figures doubting the lead developer’s, IceFrog, involvement with the game. The sudden decrease in the “wow-factor” changes in each patch made fans believe that the unknown developer could have taken a...
How to play LeBlanc carry in TFT Set 8
If you’re looking for some spicy comps to climb the ladder in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack!, then we have the perfect one for you. After almost a year after its latest appearance, LeBlanc has returned to the autobattler, with a new ability and three different traits. Despite being changed to a tier-three unit, the mage assassin maintained a similar identity in how she functions within the game mode.
Florida Mayhem rounds out 2023 Overwatch League roster with veteran support and rookie DPS
West Region teams have finally started to assemble full rosters for the upcoming Overwatch League season, competing with each other to pick up the best free agents left in the ample pool of candidates. After teasing fans for a few weeks by revealing only two blurred names in the background of other announcements, the Florida Mayhem decided to lift the curtain today and reveal its newest additions.
NiP enters VALORANT Game Changers scene with European roster
Ninjas in Pyjamas has returned to the EMEA region in VALORANT today with the signing of three female players in form of Paige “Padge” Thomas, Öykü “OYKU” Büyük, and Nelly “Raina” Sosobrado to compete in VCT Game Changers, Riot Games’ official competitive circuit for marginalized genders.
The top 5 best VALORANT players of 2022
The storylines of the VALORANT Champions Tour in 2022 were breathtaking. From clutch 1-vs-1s to game-winning ultimates, VALORANT fans had hours upon hours of professional matches to soak up this past year. As we prepare for a franchised VCT as well as another extremely competitive season of Game Changers in...
4 top laners, including K’Sante, to be nerfed in League’s first wave of balance changes in 2023
Riot Games is ringing in the new year with a series of balance changes coming to League of Legends’ roster of champions. The game’s first major balance update of the year, Patch 13.1, will also serve as the first patch of the new season. Riot revealed the full details of the balancing in a patch preview earlier today.
Where to find the Guardian Shield in Fortnite?
As one of the most popular live-service games, Fortnite is constantly introducing new content to keep players engaged and entertained. With Winterfest 2022 just ending, Epic Games is back from its break and getting ready for the next major content update. In the meantime, however, the devs are still keeping things interesting by introducing the new Guardian Shield today.
How to play Yuumi in TFT Set 8
Following its mana buff in the Patch 12.23b, Yuumi has become one of the strongest units in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! and a one-vs-nine machine of your comp. Since it is a tier-two unit, the chances of getting her to three-star are much higher than playing any other...
Apex Legends pro HisWattson discovers undetectable ‘rat spot’ on Broken Moon map
Apex Legends pro HisWattson’s prowess on the battlefield isn’t limited to competitive matches for FURIA Esports. He also decimates lobbies with his squad live on stream. In addition to the thrills and spills he entertains fans with along the way, HisWattson is no stranger to giving tips and advice; the latest of which was a broken ‘rat spot’ on the Broken Moon map.
Nadeshot surprised with shadow ban 2 hours into Warzone 2 stream
Just a few hours into his early Jan. 4 stream, 100 Thieves founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag’s plan to grind toward acquiring a nuke in Warzone 2 was quickly altered by an in-game shadow ban after his account was flagged. Nadeshot was deep into a Warzone 2 match...
