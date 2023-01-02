The faith in the future of LCS, the North American championship of League of Legends, perhaps has never been so low. The fans of the league had already voiced their concern to Riot Games after the organizer changed the matchdays from weekend primetime hours to Thursday and Friday as part of a restructuring in December 2022 and now they’re gutted to learn that desk host and analyst James “Dash” Patterson, a staple of the LCS’ broadcast, won’t return for 2023, Dash himself confirmed yesterday.

