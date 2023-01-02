‘Lobo Feroz,’ Spanish Remake of Israeli Revenge Thriller ‘Big Bad Wolves,’ Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
IGN
Netflix India: Here are the Top Ten Films and Series of 2022 Including All of Us Are Dead, Stranger Things, Sooryavanshi, RRR, and More
In 2022, Netflix saw a diverse range of films and series rise to the top of the platform. Shows such as Stranger Things and All of Us Are Dead proved to be extremely popular with Indians, much like they were abroad. However, when it comes to films, it was mostly Indian productions, particularly from Bollywood, that dominated the charts.
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: The Deadites Return in Gory Fifth Installment of Horror Franchise
The “Evil Dead” franchise has risen, and it’s looking positively groovy. The official trailer for “Evil Dead Rise,” the fifth installment in the cult classic horror film franchise launched by Sam Raimi, was released by Warner Bros. on Wednesday. The film is directed by Lee Cronin, best known for his 2019 horror film “The Hole in the Ground,” and stars Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan as Ellie and Beth, two sisters who reunite after years apart when Beth visits Ellie and her three children in Los Angeles. While exploring Ellie’s apartment building, the women discover the Naturom Demonto, or the “Book...
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
game-news24.com
These 10 Netflix films of 2023 will transform your living room into a cinema
If we know Netflix most of all for its series, the platform gradually tents to deliver quality films for us. The Power of the Dog, Annilation, Roma, Okja, Klaus The examples are numerous and you can imagine that the platform won’t stop there. Now you can watch ten movies on Netflix in the year 2023 for our viewing pleasure.
Collider
Most Anticipated Horror Movie Releases Coming In January 2023
2022 has been a fantastic year for the horror genre, and as 2023 approaches, anticipation is building ahead of a new year. With January historically offering up the likes of Scream (2022), Cloverfield, and Andy Muschietti's Mama, there is much to look forward to in the new year. From an...
Oscars 2023: Best Picture Predictions
We keep updating these predictions through the awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all our 2023 Oscar picks. Nominations voting is from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is March 2 through 7, 2023. And finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. Our Awards Editor, TV & Film Marcus Jones joins Editor at Large Anne Thompson on the latest Oscars Predictions updates. See their previous thoughts on what to expect at the 95th...
A Two-Hour Version of ‘Babylon’ Shot on Damien Chazelle’s iPhone Exists: ‘It Was a Very Uncommon Situation’
Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” is one of the biggest box office bombs of the year, opening to just $5.3 million over the four-day Christmas weekend despite a production budget north of $80 million. Many box office pundits have cited the film’s gargantuan 189-minute runtime as one reason the Hollywood epic failed to connect with audiences. “Babylon” clocks in at three hours and nine minutes long, but it turns out Chazelle has a far shorter and far scrappier version of the film on his iPhone. During a recent Los Angeles Q&A for the movie (via Entertainment Weekly), Chazelle revealed that he prepared...
Collider
'The Walking Dead: Dead City': Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know so Far About the Spin-Off
Is There a Release Date for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. Is There a Trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. For zombie lovers everywhere, The Walking Dead has been a staple favorite. Following a group of zombie apocalypse survivors who are just trying to stay alive among threats from both the undead (dubbed walkers) and what's left of an unhinged remaining society, The Walking Dead utilizes its story to showcase the human condition under critical circumstances. It's meant to move viewers emotionally, not just to scare them. Spawned from the graphic novel series of the same name, The Walking Dead gained gradual popularity after its first few seasons and ended up the most watched of any cable or broadcast series. It was nominated for many awards, including a Golden Globe Award. Ending with eleven seasons, the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on November 20, 2022, but fans haven't been left hanging. Since 2015, The Walking Dead has spawned three spin-off series: Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. More spin-offs are set to keep the franchise going, including Daryl Dixon, starring Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl trying to put together the missing pieces of how he ended up in Europe, and the untitled Rick & Michonne spin-off series, following Danai Gurira's and Andrew Lincoln's Walking Dead characters. The kickoff of these new franchise additions starts with The Walking Dead: Dead City, hitting the small screen this Spring.
The 10 worst movies of 2022 range from comedic goofs to fantastic beat-downs
Photo by Vince ValituttiJulia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.In the post- (ongoing? never-ending?) pandemic world, going to the movie theater is still a roll-of-the-dice for many people. Because that decision has more implications than mere entertainment, you want to make sure that the movie you're going to see is worth your time. Unfortunately, the 10 worst films of 2022 didn't live up to their end of the bargain, even if you didn't actually have to go to the theater to see all of them.Scroll through our critic's picks of the 10...
SFGate
Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Aims for Impressive $20 Million Debut, but ’Avatar 2′ Will Rule Again
A terrifying animatronic doll named M3GAN, short for Model 3 Generative Android, is poised to take the box office by storm. Universal and Blumhouse’s PG-13 “M3GAN” is aiming to generate $17 million to $20 million from 3,400 North American theaters in its opening weekend. Those ticket sales would mark a scary-good start because the modestly budgeted horror film cost just $12 million to produce.
Collider
Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Is Now Casting Its Leads
Rome: one of the most powerful empires and civilizations the world has ever known. So dense over the centuries has been their mark on humanity that aspects of our lives are still being affected by this empire. So when Sir Ridley Scott directed and released the Roman film Gladiator in 2000, it turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, grossing $457 million worldwide. The film was such a success that since its release, there have been multiple attempts at a sequel. Finally, it would seem a sequel is now at hand, with Scott seeking actors to star in the project.
SFGate
British novelist, screenwriter Fay Weldon dies at 91
LONDON (AP) — British author Fay Weldon, known for her sharp wit and acerbic observations about women’s experiences and sexual politics in novels including “The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil," has died, her family said Wednesday. She was 91. Weldon was a playwright, screenwriter and a...
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 13 Recap: Black Eyes and Black Hearts
Heather Gay Still Has A Black Eye On Night 3 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City girl’s trip to San Diego, the Witches of the Wasatch Mountains were still sitting around the table at the Greek Dinner. Whitney Rose leaned across the table, looked into Heather Gay’s one good eye and asked her point blank, […] The post Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 13 Recap: Black Eyes and Black Hearts appeared first on Reality Tea.
Will ‘Pinocchio’ be the 1st animated film ever to win more than 2 competitive Oscars?
Guillermo del Toro‘s stop-motion Netflix adaptation of “Pinocchio” is the heavy favorite to win Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. But that’s not all it could win. It’s also in the conversation for Best Original Song (“Ciao Papa”) and Best Original Score. And it should be in the conversation in categories where animated films are rarely considered, like Best Cinematography and Best Production Design. How many awards could it collect overall? Shockingly, no animated film has ever won more than two competitive Oscars. There are 12 animated films tied with two Oscars apiece. Before the academy introduced Best Animated Feature in...
10 Best 2022 Netflix Movies
As we welcome the new year ahead, here is the cream of the crop among Netflix's endless scroll of 2022 original movies.
The fuzzy Sulley spirit jersey is finally available online
A spirit jersey so soft, it'll make you go "kitty!".
startattle.com
Inside (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Willem Dafoe
Nemo, a high-end art thief, is trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive. Startattle.com – Inside 2023. Starring : Willem Dafoe. Genre :...
This whimsical 'Star Wars' Boba Fett LEGO set is finally on sale at Amazon
The 732-piece Boba Fett brick kit comes with an additional seven mini-figures.
Collider
'Supernatural's Early Seasons Are Still Its Best
Before the series delved into angels and the Apocalypse, not to mention alternate realities and dimensions, Supernatural was a show all about two brothers who hunted monsters together while in search of their missing father. The 15-season series premiered during the last season of The WB in 2005 and remained on The CW for the next 15 years into the fall of 2020, making it the longest-running North American science-fiction/fantasy series out there. Starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as Sam and Dean Winchester, Supernatural is one of those shows that you can just go back to again and again. Whether you just love the world itself or the dynamic between the Winchester brothers, it's clear that Supernatural will always hold a place in viewers' hearts.
'Corsage' isn't a historically accurate film. Who cares, when Vicky Krieps is this good?
Elisabeth, Empress of Austria and Queen of Hungary, has everything anyone could possibly want, as they say — except, as they also say, what she really wants: happiness. If that sounds like the kind of story you've heard before, that’s because it is. But “Corsage,” Marie Kreutzer’s film, puts a new spin on history (as in, dispenses with it) and period pieces in general. ...
