Tragedy as woman, 58, dies after being hit by car while riding her mobility scooter
The woman, 58, was travelling along Bedfont Road (pictured) at around 11.50pm on Christmas Eve. Police rushed to the scene along with London Ambulance Service, and found the woman injured.
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
Driver arrested after car travels 50 miles with no tyre
A driver has been arrested after a car was stopped after driving 50 miles (80km) with a tyre missing. Thames Valley Police said Warwickshire Police had alerted it about a BMW with no rear driver-side tyre. The car was stopped on Monday evening on the M40 close to junction nine,...
BBC
Arrest after boy, 15, stabbed in Sutton Coldfield fight
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after another teenager was stabbed after a fight broke out. The fight began on Park Road, Sutton Coldfield, at about 17:30 GMT on Monday and spilled onto Garrod Gardens and Fawdry Close, said police. A boy, 15, was taken to hospital and is in...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Mystery as woman, 24, missing for 4 weeks was ‘likely killed’ cops believe as man, 54, arrested on suspicion of murder
POLICE have revealed they believe a young woman who has been missing for four weeks was “likely killed”. Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on Saturday December 10. She was last seen five days earlier, on Monday, December 5 , as she left her home...
Man Test Driving Car Killed by Owner After Being Mistaken for Thief: Police
Daniel Gordon, 24, was shot dead while he took a vehicle for a test drive.
‘He needed help’: Family of Black man who died after restraint by police speak out
The family of a vulnerable Black man who died after being arrested and restrained during a mental health crisis have spoken out about his death.Godrick Osei died on 3 July after police were called to a care home in Truro, Cornwall, where the 35-year-old was hiding in a cupboard in the early hours.The father of two had fled the flat he was sharing with his partner, experiencing a psychotic episode and expressing “paranoid thoughts”, his family said. Osei himself called the police while care home staff also rang 999.Up to seven officers from Devon and Cornwall Police arrived at about 2.30am and arrested Osei...
Child’s body found during search of garden in Birmingham
Search takes place after man and woman arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing death of a child
BBC
British man Sean Patterson shot dead in Jamaica, police say
A British man has died after being shot in Jamaica, police on the Caribbean island have said. Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from west London, was found on Monday with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in St James, officers said. Jamaica Constabulary Force told PA news agency...
Woman and 17-year-old girl found dead at home in Hampshire
A woman and a 17-year-old girl have been found dead at a property in Hampshire. Hampshire Police said the two bodies were found in Shorefield Road, Downton, near to Milford-on-Sea, on 29 December.The force said the deaths of the teenager and 42-year-old woman are being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.No further details have yet been released about their deaths and police say a file has been prepared for the coroner.A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday 29 December to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman...
Employee arrested and charged with stealing over $302,000 after authorities say he was inspired by the movie ‘Office Space’
No fax machines were injured in the process.
BBC
Police investigate double stabbing outside Nottingham nightclub
Two men have been injured in a stabbing outside a city centre nightclub, police have said. Officers were called to Mojo, in Thurland Street, Nottingham, at 04:16 GMT on Sunday. The force said a 24-year-old man, who was stabbed in the chest, remains in a serious condition in hospital while...
Woman who made grooming gang claims convicted of perverting course of justice
A woman who claimed she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang has been convicted of perverting the course of justice.Eleanor Williams, 22, published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.Williams stared straight ahead as the verdicts were returned.The Facebook post sparked demonstrations in her home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and led to former English Defence...
Man, 47, arrested after elderly woman found dead in Blackpool
A 47-year-old man has been arrested after a woman in her 70s was found dead in Blackpool.The woman was found dead after police and emergency service workers attended an address in Severn Road at 7.03pm on Boxing Day following reports a woman was unresponsive, Lancashire Constabulary said.The man, from Manchester, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Police are appealing for witnesses, and have said they are particularly keen to speak to anybody who saw anyone entering or leaving number 32 Severn Street between 12pm on Christmas Day and 6.30pm on Boxing Day.They are also asking the...
BBC
Man escapes court after being sentenced to jail
A man leapt from the dock and escaped from a court seconds after being handed a jail term for assault. Nicholas Bunclark, 30, fled from Liverpool Crown Court after a failed chase by security staff. He had been found guilty of assaulting Connor Wilson at a hostel where they were...
‘Virtually mummified’ body found in donation bin ‘not emptied in many years’
A “virtually mummified” woman’s body was found in a clothing donation bin in South Carolina that likely had “not been emptied in many years,” according to authorities. The so-far-unidentified remains were discovered early New Year’s Eve in a rusty bin near the Camden West Inn in Lugoff after someone reported a stomach-churning odor, officials in Kershaw County said. Investigators initially assumed it was someone who’d sought shelter from the recent cold — but soon realized the remains had been there for at least several months, Coroner David West said. The body was “virtually mummified,” West told WISTV. “The donation bin had likely not been emptied in many years,” West added, saying that the bin contained ancient items like VHS tapes. Sheriff Lee Boan told Fox 57 that it was impossible to ID the woman or detect her exact age because the body “was badly decomposed and mostly skeletal.” That also made it impossible to know exactly how she died, he stressed. “We are taking all precautions” and state investigators have “processed the scene as they would a homicide investigation,” he said. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday. With Post wires
Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body
A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly...
BBC
M62 crash: Shaan Hussain died when supercar overturned - police
A man who died in a motorway crash near Huddersfield was a passenger in a luxury supercar when it overturned, police have confirmed. Shaan Hussain, 20, from Bradford, was travelling in a black Lamborghini Urus when it crashed between junctions 22 and 23 of the M62 early on 21 December.
Jailed man leaps from dock at court and goes on run as police launch manhunt
A manhunt has been launched after a man leapt out of the dock at Liverpool Crown Court and went on the run. Nicholas Bunclark was jailed for 16 months on Tuesday after being convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. It followed an attack at a hostel on Leyland Road in Southport on November 19 2021.After receiving the custodial sentence from the judge, Bunclark jumped from the dock and ran out of the court. The 30-year-old remained at large on Tuesday and into Wednesday, with Merseyside Police issuing his mugshot in the hope it would help lead to his...
