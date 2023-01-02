ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named

The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
The Independent

Gold Coast helicopter crash: Four killed and three critical after collision near Sea World

Four people have been killed and three are fighting for life after two helicopters collided near a Sea World theme park in Queensland. One of the helicopters appeared to have been taking off and the other landing when they collided on Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. Witnesses described seeing the crash while standing in line for rides at the nearby theme park, with one of the helicopters “plummeting to the ground nose-first”.One helicopter landed safely on a sandbank, but debris from the other was spread across an area police described as difficult to access. The four dead and...
The Independent

Cruise ship stranded thanks to marine growth

A cruise ship carrying hundreds of passengers has been stranded off the coast of Australia due to potentially “harmful” marine growth on the vessel’s hull.The Viking Orion was due to dock in Adelaide before being denied permission after authorities found potentially harmful organisms – known as “biofoul” – accumulating on the ship’s hull.Authorities from the Australian Department for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry said in a statement “The management of biofoul is a common practice for all arriving international vessels.“To protect the marine ecosystems within Australian waters the vessel is required to undergo hull cleaning to remove the biofoul and prevent...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
TheDailyBeast

Plane of Vomiting Passengers Lands After Horror Flight

A flight carrying several ill passengers, including some who were vomiting, landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, officials said. Authorities with American Airlines told CBS Philadelphia the flight, which was coming from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Island, had encountered “moderate turbulence” before arrival. First responders met the aircraft at its gate “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an airline spokesperson, but no one was hospitalized. “The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us,” one passenger told CBS Philadelphia. “It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction.” Airport officials confirmed the incident had not impacted regular service.Read it at CBS Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
New York Post

Airport baggage handlers fired over shocking footage: ‘Unacceptable behavior’

Two baggage handlers have been sacked after an urgent probe into shocking footage which showed them mishandling luggage at Melbourne Airport. The footage, which went viral online, showed the handlers throwing, kicking, and slamming passengers’ luggage onto a conveyor belt. Some bags were thrown so hard that they fell off the belt. One man was shown laughing while another man lifted a bag above his head, hurling it down towards the belt with force. On Thursday, Qantas contractor Swissport, responsible for ground handling at Melbourne Airport, confirmed that two employees had been fired. “An urgent investigation was undertaken into the recent behavior of two team members...
The Independent

Woman stranded 2,000 miles from home after being ‘kicked off flight due to nut allergy’

A British woman has accused Turkish Airlines of stranding her 2,000 miles from home after kicking her off a flight due to her nut allergy.Hanna Olsen, a jewellery designer from London, says she was flying from Manchester to Cape Town with Turkey’s flag carrier, with a connection in Istanbul, when the incident happened.Despite having no problems on the first leg of her trip, Ms Olsen says that when she reached Istanbul and boarded her second flight to South Africa, an issue arose when she asked flight attendants about the food they would be serving.“I asked for an ingredients list for...
People

Bodies of 4 Who Died in Gulf of Mexico Helicopter Crash Are Recovered

Authorities have recovered the remains of three passengers and a pilot who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico last month The remains of the four people who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico have been found and brought to shore. On Dec. 29, a Bell 407 helicopter carrying four people "crashed into the Gulf of Mexico" at roughly noon local time "while departing the West Delta 106 offshore drilling platform," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a release shared with PEOPLE. The FAA...
LOUISIANA STATE
Inside Nova

Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘

The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
The Independent

Pregnant woman ‘collapses’ while waiting six hours for plane to take off from Manchester Airport

A pregnant woman “collapsed” while on a plane that got stuck waiting on the tarmac for six hours at Manchester Airport.The lengthy delay occurred onboard a Brussels Airlines flight to Brussels, after a Cathay Pacific plane that was due to fly to Hong Kong experienced a fault.The Brussels flight and a TUI flight to Cape Verde were both behind the Cathay jet on the taxiway, unable to take-off.Chris Brereton, a passenger onboard the Belgium-bound flight, told the Manchester Evening News that a pregnant woman had “collapsed” during the hours-long wait.He said: “The poor pregnant lady collapsed and two people on...
CBS News

CBS News

587K+
Followers
77K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy