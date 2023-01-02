Read full article on original website
BBC
Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named
The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
Sea World Horror as Two Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Near Theme Park
Four people have died in the deadly crash, while three others are in hospital fighting for their lives.
Gold Coast helicopter crash: Four killed and three critical after collision near Sea World
Four people have been killed and three are fighting for life after two helicopters collided near a Sea World theme park in Queensland. One of the helicopters appeared to have been taking off and the other landing when they collided on Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. Witnesses described seeing the crash while standing in line for rides at the nearby theme park, with one of the helicopters “plummeting to the ground nose-first”.One helicopter landed safely on a sandbank, but debris from the other was spread across an area police described as difficult to access. The four dead and...
Cruise ship stranded thanks to marine growth
A cruise ship carrying hundreds of passengers has been stranded off the coast of Australia due to potentially “harmful” marine growth on the vessel’s hull.The Viking Orion was due to dock in Adelaide before being denied permission after authorities found potentially harmful organisms – known as “biofoul” – accumulating on the ship’s hull.Authorities from the Australian Department for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry said in a statement “The management of biofoul is a common practice for all arriving international vessels.“To protect the marine ecosystems within Australian waters the vessel is required to undergo hull cleaning to remove the biofoul and prevent...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
At least 12 wedding guests killed as packed minibus plunges 650ft down a mountain in the Himalayas
A VEHICLE carrying passengers coming from a wedding veered off a mountain killing all 12 people on board. The minibus was over capacity when it rolled off the mountain road in Nepal, about 250 miles northwest of the capital, Kathmandu. Police said the accident happened late Monday evening and by...
Plane of Vomiting Passengers Lands After Horror Flight
A flight carrying several ill passengers, including some who were vomiting, landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, officials said. Authorities with American Airlines told CBS Philadelphia the flight, which was coming from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Island, had encountered “moderate turbulence” before arrival. First responders met the aircraft at its gate “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an airline spokesperson, but no one was hospitalized. “The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us,” one passenger told CBS Philadelphia. “It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction.” Airport officials confirmed the incident had not impacted regular service.Read it at CBS Philadelphia
‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row
A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Tapped on the Ship's Hull to Alert Rescuers Who Stood By Helpless
The USS West Virginia was berthed at Pearl Harbor when it came under attack by the Japanese on December 7, 1941. It suffered catastrophic damage when it was hit by two bombs and seven torpedoes. Over a hundred members of the USS Virginia's crew would lose their lives as a result of the surprise attack.
Airport baggage handlers fired over shocking footage: ‘Unacceptable behavior’
Two baggage handlers have been sacked after an urgent probe into shocking footage which showed them mishandling luggage at Melbourne Airport. The footage, which went viral online, showed the handlers throwing, kicking, and slamming passengers’ luggage onto a conveyor belt. Some bags were thrown so hard that they fell off the belt. One man was shown laughing while another man lifted a bag above his head, hurling it down towards the belt with force. On Thursday, Qantas contractor Swissport, responsible for ground handling at Melbourne Airport, confirmed that two employees had been fired. “An urgent investigation was undertaken into the recent behavior of two team members...
Mystery as US tourist plunges three storeys to his death in front of screaming families at Thai airport
AN American tourist plunged three storeys to his death today in front of horrified families at an airport in Thailand. The 35-year-old, from Utah, fell from the third floor of the Phuket International Airport shortly after 3pm local time. Shocked tourists screamed as he slammed into the ground and lay...
Airline passengers left 'devastated and angry' when a plane turned back after flying for more than 4 hours
Jetstar swapped its aircraft for a larger one to carry more passengers, but local authorities didn't approve the swap.
The flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save American passengers
It was on 5 September 1986 when a passenger airplane called Pan Am Flight 73 was flying from India to the USA. The airplane contained 380 passengers and 13 crew members. The flight had 2 layovers, one in Pakistan and the other in Germany.
JetBlue flight carrying 127 people is evacuated after passenger's phone charger catches fire
A JetBlue flight was evacuated at New York's JFK International Airport Saturday night after a passenger's phone charger caught fire.
A flight attendant reveals why shorts should not be worn on an airplane
Sitting in an airplanePhoto byHans IsaacsononUnsplash. While most people in the U.S. are not worried about wearing shorts in this weather. In a couple of months, it will get very warm again in parts of the country and shorts will be the most popular item of clothing to wear.
Woman stranded 2,000 miles from home after being ‘kicked off flight due to nut allergy’
A British woman has accused Turkish Airlines of stranding her 2,000 miles from home after kicking her off a flight due to her nut allergy.Hanna Olsen, a jewellery designer from London, says she was flying from Manchester to Cape Town with Turkey’s flag carrier, with a connection in Istanbul, when the incident happened.Despite having no problems on the first leg of her trip, Ms Olsen says that when she reached Istanbul and boarded her second flight to South Africa, an issue arose when she asked flight attendants about the food they would be serving.“I asked for an ingredients list for...
Bodies of 4 Who Died in Gulf of Mexico Helicopter Crash Are Recovered
Authorities have recovered the remains of three passengers and a pilot who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico last month The remains of the four people who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico have been found and brought to shore. On Dec. 29, a Bell 407 helicopter carrying four people "crashed into the Gulf of Mexico" at roughly noon local time "while departing the West Delta 106 offshore drilling platform," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a release shared with PEOPLE. The FAA...
