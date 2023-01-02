ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield’s gas prices are down 2.2 cents per gallon

By Emma McCorkindale
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s average gas prices have decreased by 2.2 cents per gallon over the past week.

Springfield area begins seeing gas prices under $3

According to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield, gasoline prices have dropped to an average of $3.20/g. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.83/g, and the most expensive station was $3.69/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.96/g.

The national price of gasoline has risen to 12.3 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.17/g on Monday. The national average is down 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

  • Worcester- $3.28/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.32/g.
  • Connecticut- $3.10/g, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.06/g.
  • Hartford- $3.01/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.01/g.

“For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, China’s reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China’s nearly three-year Covid-zero policies appear to be coming to an end. While the jump at the pump will likely be temporary as most refiners get back online after cold-weather related issues, some regions like the Rockies may see more price increases than others as cold-weather shutdowns hit the region fairly hard, with one refinery likely remaining down through the first quarter of 2023. Most areas have seen the bulk of the rise already hit, but should oil continue to rally, more increases could be on the way.”

Historical Springfield gasoline prices and the national average going back ten years:

  • January 2, 2022: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)
  • January 2, 2021: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
  • January 2, 2020: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
  • January 2, 2019: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
  • January 2, 2018: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)
  • January 2, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)
  • January 2, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)
  • January 2, 2015: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
  • January 2, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)
  • January 2, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)
