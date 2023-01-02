ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Researcher Dan Buettner gave up meat forever after hearing a doctor describe what it does to arteries

By Gabby Landsverk
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zO42M_0k0obxtg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDi6h_0k0obxtg00
Swapping out meat for plant-based options could improve your heart health and extend your life, researcher Dan Buettner said.

picture alliance/Getty Images

  • Dan Buettner pioneered the concept of Blue Zone diets, plant-based cuisines linked to longer lives.
  • He grew up eating meat and processed food, but went vegetarian as a result of his research.
  • Buettner interviewed a surgeon who said meat eaters have "crunchy" arteries from cholesterol buildup.

The man who pioneered an influential plant-based diet for longevity said he grew up on a "meat and potatoes" diet, but swore off meat forever after hearing a grisly anecdote from a plant-based heart surgeon.

Dan Buettner, an explorer and researcher, has spent nearly two decades unlocking the secrets of living to 100  by investigating " Blue Zones ," areas of the world where people live the longest, healthiest lives. Buettner's new book, " The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100," focuses forgotten longevity secrets in American cooking traditions, including Indigenous, African American, and Latin American cuisines.

He said the cuisines in Blue Zones around the world can vary, but share common traits: they're mostly plant-based, include plenty of carbs, and have little to no meat or processed food.

But he didn't grow up eating that way — born in Minnesota, Buettner told Insider he was raised on a classic meat-and-potatoes style of eating, with plenty of the ultra-processed foods now ubiquitous in most Americans' diets.

"I didn't start the Blue Zones diet project as a plant-based eater, but I am one now. When you marinate in these cultures of longevity, you come away convinced that the way to feel better and look younger every year is eating plant-based whole foods," he said.

The turning point for Buettner was interviewing a heart surgeon who was a Seventh-day Adventist, a faith that encourages vegetarianism.

The surgeon described his experiences operating on patients who ate a plant-based diet, noting that their arteries were healthy and pliable. In contrast, he observed that the arteries of meat-eaters were so clogged with plaque from cholesterol build-up, the doctor said they felt "crunchy," Buettner recalled.

"That tactile description was enough to make me forget meat forever," he said.

The surgeon himself lived to be 104.

More than a decade after their interview, Buettner continues to follows a plant-based diet, and is so convinced of the benefits that he declined to include any meat in his new book of recipes, despite concerns that it would tank his sales.

"I had a lot of pressure to include meat in the books — the publisher said if it didn't have meat, most Americans wouldn't buy it. But I didn't," he said.

Buettner said awareness and acceptance of plant-based eating is on the rise, thanks to ongoing research suggesting the myriad benefits of vegetarian diets, such a better heart health.

As a result, it's worth aiming to make veggies a bigger part of your plate for a longer life, he said.

Aim for mostly plant-based whole foods, and make them delicious Buettner said

You don't have to cut meat out of your diet entirely to benefit from eating more plants, according to Buettner.

"The components of the Blue Zones diets are 90-100% whole foods, plant-based, and largely complex carbs ," he said.

His best advice for eating fewer animal products is to learn how to cook vegetables so they become rich, flavorful meals that don't rely on meat, cheese, or butter.

"The secret to getting people to eat vegetables is umami," he said, referring to the distinctive savory taste often found in meat, but also in foods like mushrooms, miso, and seaweed. "Meat and potatoes is a lazy shortcut to making food taste delicious. What we've done is harness thousands of years of culinary trial and error with people who know how to use herbs, spices, and oils."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

jack davis
3d ago

did that surgeon say that your body produces the cholesterol no he lied and blamed on meat. by going vegan you lower IQ by at least 10 points. B12 comes from meat so you have take a pill. I guess you fell for it that surgeon is enjoying his rib eye steaks

Reply
3
Related
iheart.com

5 bBreakfast Choices Linked To Longer Life

Dan Buettner has spent his career studying the “Blue Zones” - the five places in the world where people live the longest. He’s looked at everything from their lifestyles and relationships to their diets to understand what makes them healthy and adds to their longevity. And based on his research, he says most Americans need to rethink what they’re eating for breakfast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
MedicalXpress

Drinking two or more cups of coffee daily may double risk of heart death in people with severe hypertension

Drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease among people with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher) but not people with high blood pressure not considered severe, according to research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
Parade

People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts

It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
shefinds

This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Should Stop Ordering In 2023 Because It Causes Visceral Fat

Some fast food places are no-brainers to avoid like McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Panda Express, and more. However, many people are under the impression that foot-long deli sandwiches from chains like Subway or Jersey Mikes are a healthy alternative to burgers or pizza because they provide a nutritious variety of options. You could, in theory, make a healthy sandwich at this “Eat Fresh” establishment. Most of Subway’s healthiest items are on its Fresh Fit menu. These sandwiches are low in calories and high in protein. Recently, Subway has even earned Heart Check Certification status from the American Heart Association (AHA).
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
Insider

Insider

730K+
Followers
39K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy