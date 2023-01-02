Researcher Dan Buettner gave up meat forever after hearing a doctor describe what it does to arteries

Swapping out meat for plant-based options could improve your heart health and extend your life, researcher Dan Buettner said. picture alliance/Getty Images

Dan Buettner pioneered the concept of Blue Zone diets, plant-based cuisines linked to longer lives.

He grew up eating meat and processed food, but went vegetarian as a result of his research.

Buettner interviewed a surgeon who said meat eaters have "crunchy" arteries from cholesterol buildup.

The man who pioneered an influential plant-based diet for longevity said he grew up on a "meat and potatoes" diet, but swore off meat forever after hearing a grisly anecdote from a plant-based heart surgeon.

Dan Buettner, an explorer and researcher, has spent nearly two decades unlocking the secrets of living to 100 by investigating " Blue Zones ," areas of the world where people live the longest, healthiest lives. Buettner's new book, " The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100," focuses forgotten longevity secrets in American cooking traditions, including Indigenous, African American, and Latin American cuisines.

He said the cuisines in Blue Zones around the world can vary, but share common traits: they're mostly plant-based, include plenty of carbs, and have little to no meat or processed food.

But he didn't grow up eating that way — born in Minnesota, Buettner told Insider he was raised on a classic meat-and-potatoes style of eating, with plenty of the ultra-processed foods now ubiquitous in most Americans' diets.

"I didn't start the Blue Zones diet project as a plant-based eater, but I am one now. When you marinate in these cultures of longevity, you come away convinced that the way to feel better and look younger every year is eating plant-based whole foods," he said.

The turning point for Buettner was interviewing a heart surgeon who was a Seventh-day Adventist, a faith that encourages vegetarianism.

The surgeon described his experiences operating on patients who ate a plant-based diet, noting that their arteries were healthy and pliable. In contrast, he observed that the arteries of meat-eaters were so clogged with plaque from cholesterol build-up, the doctor said they felt "crunchy," Buettner recalled.

"That tactile description was enough to make me forget meat forever," he said.

The surgeon himself lived to be 104.

More than a decade after their interview, Buettner continues to follows a plant-based diet, and is so convinced of the benefits that he declined to include any meat in his new book of recipes, despite concerns that it would tank his sales.

"I had a lot of pressure to include meat in the books — the publisher said if it didn't have meat, most Americans wouldn't buy it. But I didn't," he said.

Buettner said awareness and acceptance of plant-based eating is on the rise, thanks to ongoing research suggesting the myriad benefits of vegetarian diets, such a better heart health.

As a result, it's worth aiming to make veggies a bigger part of your plate for a longer life, he said.

Aim for mostly plant-based whole foods, and make them delicious Buettner said

You don't have to cut meat out of your diet entirely to benefit from eating more plants, according to Buettner.

"The components of the Blue Zones diets are 90-100% whole foods, plant-based, and largely complex carbs ," he said.

His best advice for eating fewer animal products is to learn how to cook vegetables so they become rich, flavorful meals that don't rely on meat, cheese, or butter.

"The secret to getting people to eat vegetables is umami," he said, referring to the distinctive savory taste often found in meat, but also in foods like mushrooms, miso, and seaweed. "Meat and potatoes is a lazy shortcut to making food taste delicious. What we've done is harness thousands of years of culinary trial and error with people who know how to use herbs, spices, and oils."

