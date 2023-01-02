ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Lake Norman Marina holds annual Barefoot Skiing Tournament on New Year’s Day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ioOLo_0k0obtMm00

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A New Year’s Day tradition continued in Lake Norman with a splash on Sunday.

The annual Barefoot Skiing Tournament took place at the Lake Norman Marina. The Marina was packed as the Carolina Show Ski Team put on the event.

The tournament combines barefoot starts, tricks, and endurance skills in a single ride. That’s what the competitors are judged on.

Around 30 “footers” came from places as far as Florida and New Jersey to take part in the event.

“Most of the people you see here have been coming about every year,” said organizer Terry Cody. “We have a good crowd and a lot of family fun.”

The tournament was not held last year due to the pandemic.

(WATCH BELOW: Couple holds New Year’s Eve wedding at Ritz Carlton in Uptown)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272Dyc_0k0obtMm00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Planking Traveler

2023 is the NC Year of the Trail - Join hikes, runs, rides and paddles!

As an outdoor lover, I'm thrilled to see NC's emphasis on trails in 2023. I have enjoyed hiking countless greenways, city parks and state parks in our beautiful state over the past few years, but I'm grateful to have so many left to discover and have an opportunity to join others in these outdoor adventures this year. The events this year aren't just for hiking though, they have outings for runners, bikers and paddlers as well as some volunteering opportunities, so there is something for everyone. You can find an event to join here and see the full details about what the year of the Year of the Trail is all about below (from the great trails website). I'm looking forward to joining the hike in Burlington next weekend to explore a new trail and also work toward my 1000 hours outside goal for the year! Will you be exploring new trails this year? I'd love to know your favorites. You can find more inspiration for local trails in the Triad here! As you can see in the photo below, Pilot Mountain has some strenuous trails! If you can avoid going on a foggy day, you'll be rewarded with stunning views of the Triad!
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Douglas Lopez on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their food and service.
rmef.org

William H. Silver Game Land Habitat Enhancement – North Carolina

Western North Carolina is elk country. About 200 elk roam the Great Smoky Mountains and surrounding landscape. 15 years after helping successfully restore elk to their native North Carolina range, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation supplied funding to help acquire and convey the majority of what’s now known as the William H. Silver Game Land to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower

It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Mentioned Among The Most Creative Cities In The Country

What are the most creative cities? Your environment fosters creativity. And creativity is a skill that is coveted by many. According to the Oxford Dictionary, creativity is “the use of the imagination or original ideas, especially in the production of an artistic work.” What are the places that allow for an individual’s creative juices to flow? Our friends at Workamajig took a look at which cities are leading the way in taking steps to provide experiences and opportunities that foster creativity among citizens.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight

There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Restaurant in North Carolina

Listen, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is one of the best shows on the Food Network. It’s a great show that you get to check out some of the best restaurants in the country. Guy Fieri travels from state to state to try tons of different foods. You can enjoy some of the best barbecue, seafood, Italian, pizzas, and more. Guy Fieri is also on other shows on the Food Network like Tournament of Champions, Guy’s Grocery Games, and more!
WILMINGTON, NC
Eater

11 Exceptional Barbecue Spots in the Triangle

Barbecue in the Triangle is as varied as the region’s population itself. Sure there’s traditional Carolina style, but there’s also Texas style, Lexington style, Latin style, and more. There are down-home family joints and more modern, upscale establishments. Some are smoking whole hogs while others are cooking with cuts. There are smoked turkeys, chickens, and plenty of ribs and brisket for those who need a break from the pig.
TEXAS STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
violetskyadventures.com

You Can Slide Down this Waterfall in North Carolina

Slide down a natural 60 foot water slide as you land in a pool of water below. Discover the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains as you venture into the Pisgah National Forest to experience this fun attraction. About. This popular spot is loved by locals and tourists alike. The...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
power98fm.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

North Carolinians can get a free bike helmet. Here's how

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina organizations can apply for free helmets and it's all part of an annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative to encourage more children to wear helmets. The N.C. Department of Transportation will give free protective headwear to organizations across the state to distribute to youth cyclists. Organizations...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Outer Banks' Lighthouse History

The most popular is Cape Hatteras Lighthouse; standing at proud 208 feet, it's the nation's tallest brick beacon. The lighthouse can be seen from over 20 miles out to sea and attacks more than 200,000 visitors annually. Warning sailors For more than 100 years of the treacherous Diamond Shoals, the...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Horseshoe crab harvest set for January 1 through April 30

North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation M-1-2023 opens the season to the commercial harvest of horseshoe crabs from 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The proclamation sets a daily harvest limit of 50 horseshoe crabs per fishing operation per day. “The intent...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ourstate.com

North Carolina Quilters

The late Jincy Owen Messer turned neckties belonging to her husband, Ernest Bryan Messer, a state representative from Haywood County, into a quilt. Answer No. 3 to find out which museum displayed it.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
124K+
Followers
144K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy