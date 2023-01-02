Lake Norman Marina holds annual Barefoot Skiing Tournament on New Year’s Day

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A New Year’s Day tradition continued in Lake Norman with a splash on Sunday.

The annual Barefoot Skiing Tournament took place at the Lake Norman Marina. The Marina was packed as the Carolina Show Ski Team put on the event.

The tournament combines barefoot starts, tricks, and endurance skills in a single ride. That’s what the competitors are judged on.

Around 30 “footers” came from places as far as Florida and New Jersey to take part in the event.

“Most of the people you see here have been coming about every year,” said organizer Terry Cody. “We have a good crowd and a lot of family fun.”

The tournament was not held last year due to the pandemic.

