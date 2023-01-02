Read full article on original website
msn.com
Much Wow! If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times, and often caused spikes in valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk’s favorite topics on Twitter. Here is...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Business Insider
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai told Fox Business he lost $1.3 million during the FTX collapse. He said he has nearly zero hope of recovering his FTX funds. But Tsai remains bullish on crypto and said the downtrodden market offers a buying opportunity. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he...
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
dailyhodl.com
Elon Musk Witnesses $200,000,000,000 in Personal Net Worth Vanish in Over a Year: Report
A new report claims that Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has lost approximately $200 billion in about 13 months amid a severe stock correction. According to a Bloomberg report, Musk’s net worth hit a peak of $340 billion in November of 2021 but has now fallen to $137 billion, making him the only person in history to see $200 billion wiped out from their net worth.
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
dailyhodl.com
One Crypto Giant Is the Clear Winner of 2022 Amid Waves of Bankruptcies and Layoffs: Arcane Researcher
An analyst at crypto insights firm Arcane Research says one titan of the industry is the “clear winner” of last year, standing tall among a sea of bankruptcies and collapses. Senior Arcane Research analyst Vetle Lunde says Binance is the winner of crypto exchanges in 2022 regardless of...
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back
A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says Worst of the Bear Market Is Over – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto trader known for accurately calling the bottom of the 2018 Bitcoin (BTC) cycle says the worst of the bear market has come to an end. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,400 Twitter followers that even though the start of the new year may bring a new low, market conditions will start to improve.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com
Litecoin About To Explode? Top Trader Looks at Potential Opportunities in LTC and One More Large Cap Altcoin
A closely followed crypto trader says now may be the time to keep an eye on peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC). The pseudonymous trader known as Cantering Clark tells his 156,000 Twitter followers that LTC is forming a structural pattern that previously signaled bottoms and reversals. Cantering Clark’s chart shows...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Strategist Says One Large-Cap Altcoin Well-Positioned for New Year Rally, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin
A widely followed analyst is predicting a surge for one large-cap altcoin as the crypto markets grace a new year. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Rekt tells his 331,200 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments protocol Litecoin (LTC) closed 2022 on a high note. “LTC is successfully retesting...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s Why Litecoin (LTC) Is Important, According to Abra CEO Bill Barhydt
The CEO of crypto wealth management platform Abra thinks Litecoin’s (LTC) reliability makes it important to the broader crypto space. Bill Barhydt says that Litecoin is the only decentralized peer-to-peer payment system with 10 years of uninterrupted uptime. Uptime measures the percentage of time a system has been up...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Showing ‘Strong Bullish Cases’ As Whales Rapidly Accumulate: Crypto Insights Firm
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says XRP is signaling bullishness as whales rapidly accumulate the token. According to Santiment, XRP is setting the stage for a possible price surge to start off 2023, potentially triggered by a short squeeze. A short squeeze happens when an unusual amount of traders are trying...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Forecasts Massive Trade Opportunity for One Ethereum Rival, Details Bullish Scenario for ETH
A closely followed crypto analyst says one Ethereum (ETH) competitor could be gearing up for a massive surge after losing 95% of its value last year. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says in a new strategy session that Ethereum rival Solana (SOL) could ignite a major rally as traders heavily bet on the altcoin’s sustained downfall.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Looks at Stock Market To Predict What’s Next for Bitcoin and Crypto
A popular crypto trader says he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market to see whether Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the crypto markets could start the new year with a bang. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 553,500 Twitter followers that the S&P 500 (SPX) needs to...
