Tonight's Forecast: Rain develops overnight

By Haleigh Vaughn
 3 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: It's the first week of January 2023, and we're tracking a system bringing rain and the chance of a few thunderstorms to West Michigan! A large system develops over the region tonight, with a few light sprinkles possible after Midnight. The greatest opportunity for widespread to scattered rain showers will be on Tuesday, in addition to the chance for a few thunderstorms. There will be a large difference in high temperatures between our northern counties and our southern counties. Locations along and north of I-96 will only see highs in the lower 40s. For locations along and south of I-94, you can plan on high temperatures in the middle 50s. A few sprinkles are possible on Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 40s for the entire region. Temperatures slowly tumble late Wednesday into Thursday, which will transition any light rain over to light snow showers. Any accumulation of snow on Thursday will be minor. Temperatures return to near-normal (lower 30s) by the end of the work week. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers developing. Lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the middle 40s near Grand Rapids, and in the middle 50s near Kalamazoo. Southeast/south wind at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts exceeding 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy cooler air settling in. Chance for a light drizzle, transitioning to a few snowflakes overnight. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: A few snow showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

