Greece: Baby's body found in dam; mother arrested

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

A woman has been arrested in northern Greece after her 11-month-old daughter was found dead in an irrigation dam, police said Monday.

The 29-year-old suspect, whose name wasn't provided by authorities, is due to appear before a public prosecutor later Monday to face murder charges. Police rescuers found the baby’s body in the Aliakmonas Dam, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) north of Athens.

Police said the suspect had received psychiatric treatment at a public hospital in the past and that the girl’s disappearance had been reported by relatives.

The woman, who lives with her mother and grandfather in a village near the northern city of Veroia, was last seen with her child on New Year’s Eve and left the home after ordering a taxi.

She told police during questioning that she had left her daughter at the viewing area of the dam, 18 kilometers (11 miles) from her home, authorities said.

Lisa Matthews
2d ago

it's people like that have baby's n don't want them then there's good people that want a baby n can't have them it's sad

anonymous
2d ago

Good god what kind of person does that to an innocent child. I hope the mother rots away in prison. And also if people don’t want the child why not give them up at a fire station or hospital or a freaking orphanage.

Susan
2d ago

What is wrong with these people? There are so many families that would gladly take these children there is no need to kill them. Why ruin your life and end a childs life? Just give the child up. May God Bless the baby. 🙏

