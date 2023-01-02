Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania voters want to protect freedom, especially to control their own bodies | Opinion
Pennsylvania House Republicans are blatantly trying to hold on to their power and push their out-of-touch agenda. Pennsylvania voters overwhelmingly supported Democrats up and down the ballot, electing a 102-101 Democrat majority in the state House. But Republican elected officials would rather try to jam through their extreme agenda and deny voters their due representation. By not scheduling the special elections as soon as possible, the will of the people is being ignored.
School choice is here to stay and more Democrats are supporting it | Opinion
It was a shocking development in Pennsylvania politics. Democratic party candidate for governor, Josh Shapiro, despite holding a comfortable lead in polling over his Republican opponent, shook up the political landscape when he publicly issued his support for school choice. If you aren’t familiar with Pennsylvania politics, Democratic governors have...
Pennsylvanians show the nation what compromise and bipartisanship look like | PennLive Editorial
While extremists were holding Congress hostage in Washington D.C., lawmakers in Pennsylvania were moving in a new and most welcome direction. Republicans and Democrats compromised. Both sides of Pennsylvania’s House came together to elect State Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat, as Speaker of the House. But Rozzi won’t...
What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pa. House speaker he’ll be
HARRISBURG — In the Pennsylvania Capitol, no other issue defines the legislative career of newly minted state House Speaker Mark Rozzi more than helping survivors of decades-old sexual abuse. In every legislative session since he was first elected in 2012, Rozzi has sponsored bills that would suspend the state’s...
Rep. Perry, MAGA extremists condemned at Jan. 6 remembrance rally
Georgina Anderson on Friday braved a biting wind whipping across the steps of the state Capitol to rally alongside 150 or so other participants to remember the near-death of democracy on Jan. 6, 2021 and condemn extremist measures to destroy democratic principles. “We have to show up,” said Anderson, of...
Pa. Turnpike drivers start paying higher toll
Drivers using the Pennsylvania Turnpike started paying a little bit more for the privilege on Sunday. A recently announced rate increase of five percent went into effect Sunday Jan. 8, 2023. It marked the 15th consecutive year of increased tolls for both E-ZPass and Toll By Plate drivers. For most...
Pa. Farm Show 2023 opening day draws big crowds: ‘We’re back in full force’
The Pennsylvania Farm Show is back in a big way. On Saturday’s opening day, visitors flocked to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg for milkshakes, sheep judging and high school rodeo. By mid-morning, the facility’s main parking lot was full and by the afternoon a few of the auxiliary lots had closed, a barometer of the brisk attendance.
Dark figure, white car and DNA: Timeline of Idaho killings, Pa. man’s arrest
The suspect in the Nov. 13 killing of four University of Idaho students in a Moscow house not far from campus made his first appearance in an Idaho court on Thursday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State graduate student, was apprehended last week at his family home in the Poconos of Pennsylvania, extradited to Idaho on Wednesday, and formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder at the Latah County Courthouse on Thursday.
Women in Wine NJ to hold inaugural meeting
The Garden State Wine Growers Association will hold an inaugural meet-and-greet networking event with Women in Wine NJ designed for industry professionals and those who aspire to explore a career in wine. It will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Garden State Wine Growers Association headquarters,...
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is the ultimate with pecans and caramel drizzle
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
Chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and marshmallow wins first prize at Pa. Farm Show
A repeat winner in the Pennsylvania Farm Show baking circuit has done it again. Sharon Karlheim of Cambria County won the blue ribbon Jan. 7 in the annual Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest. Her layered Chocolate Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Cake calls for several types of frosting, ganache and mousse. Judges...
It’s Farm Show week. Does that mean snow in central Pennsylvania?
The Harrisburg-area urban legend says it always snows during the Pa. Farm Show. Well, the show’s in January, smack dab in the midst of winter, but “always” is an overstatement. On Saturday, the first full day of the show, it’s cloudy but not snowy. The high temperature will reach the low 40s, and it’ll dip below freezing overnight.
‘On Patrol: Live’: Active shooter situation in Wilkes-Barre causes rare occurrence for hit show on first night in Pa.
FOR THE UPDATE ON HOW THIS TURNED OUT, CLICK HERE: ‘On Patrol: Live’: Here’s how that active shooter situation played out on show’s first night in Wilkes-Barre. Well, the first night for the hit show “On Patrol: Live” with the Wilkes-Barre Police Department was harrowing to say the least.
‘On Patrol: Live’: Another scary scene plays out in Wilkes-Barre Saturday during live television show
It was another wild night in Wilkes-Barre as the hit television show “On Patrol: Live” followed the township’s police department with its cameras. And another scary scene played out during the ride along with officer Shawn Yelland when his vehicle was hit by another car. The show actually delayed the live feed to make sure all of the individuals — OP Live reported on air that a camera man and producer were in the car with Yelland — were OK.
‘What’s next?’: Bishop McDevitt’s Stone Saunders wins Pa. Gatorade Player of the Year, but sophomore isn’t satisfied
Stone Saunders was out in San Antonio Friday throwing for the folks at the Adidas All-American Bowl when he glanced at his phone during a break. His family group text was going crazy, and the last message, from his dad, Baltimore Ravens strength coach Steve Saunders said, “Don’t tell Stone. He doesn’t know yet.”
