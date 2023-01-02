Read full article on original website
Related
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
A Dollar General clerk is charged with manslaughter after police say he shot and killed an armed robber. The clerk said it was the 6th attempted armed robbery at the store since August.
Dollar stores are frequent targets of armed robbery due to their location in less-affluent areas and heavy use of cash.
Man charged in Takeoff’s death released on $1 million bond
HOUSTON (AP) — The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to court records. Clark was arrested Dec. 1 on a murder...
KRQE News 13
Mexican journalist unhurt in first 2023 attack on media
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist in northern Mexico escaped unharmed after a gunman attacked his family’s vehicle in the border state of Sonora in the first reported attempt on a reporter’s life in the country in the new year. Sunday’s attack, on the first day of...
Comments / 0