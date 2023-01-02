ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Mexican journalist unhurt in first 2023 attack on media

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist in northern Mexico escaped unharmed after a gunman attacked his family’s vehicle in the border state of Sonora in the first reported attempt on a reporter’s life in the country in the new year. Sunday’s attack, on the first day of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy