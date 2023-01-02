Mild and quiet now before showers and strong storms arrive Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting off the new week mild with a warm afternoon as readings climb back into the 70s with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday we are tracking a strong storm system that will move across the southeast causing damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, small hail, and localized flash flooding.

For today (Monday) the Storm Prediction Center has the threat across east Texas, Arkansas and northwest Louisiana. The threat shifts eastward towards us by Tuesday with the highest threat across southwest Alabama, but a good chunk of east Alabama is under a slight risk.

Model guidance continues to show strong to severe storms by midday Tuesday pushing into west Alabama. A few of these are discreet ‘supercells’ which pose the greatest threat for producing tornadoes. These storms enter east Alabama around 4 pm eastern, 3 pm central.

TIMELINE:

1st round: Tuesday 4 PM -10 PM (pre-frontal… likely the strongest)

2nd round: Tuesday 10 PM – Wednesday 2 AM (Primarily heavy rain)

3rd round: Wednesday 2 AM – 8 AM (cold front)

Storm threat remains as the system transverses the News 3 viewing area late into Tuesday night, with more showers and storms possible after midnight until the physical cold front pushes through the region by early Wednesday morning.

