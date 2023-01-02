Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wearegreenbay.com
Rock the Dock festival to relocate to De Pere
(WFRV) – From City Deck in Green Bay, to Voyageur Park in De Pere, the Rock the Dock festival will have a new place to call home this year. According to event coordinator Dawn Paradiso-Hansen, the main reason for the change is so they can accommodate more people, and have enough space for their drone show.
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
techaiapp.com
Door County Wisconsin: An Open “Door” to a Tranquil Paradise – Pursuitist
As world travelers, Pursuitist adherents may think of “paradise” as a destination that offers long white sand beaches, bordered by palm trees swaying in an ocean breeze. Well, I would consider that paradise as well, but a recent trip to a different kind of paradise has reset my mental expectation of what paradise is really all about.
wearegreenbay.com
Tipsy Taco & Tequila Bar officially open in Appleton
(WFRV) – You don’t need to leave the area to take a flight… a flight of margaritas at least!. Local 5 Live gets a look inside a new restaurant in Appleton with tequilas, tacos, an Instagram station, and an around great atmosphere. The new Tipsy Taco &...
wearegreenbay.com
Amazing Corals at new Oshkosh business Sanctuary Aquatics
(WFRV) – With a ten-thousand reef lagoon as its centerpiece, Sanctuary Aquatics will take your breath away. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at the science behind growing coral and this new Oshkosh business where their mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and beyond.
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Looks Back on Successful 2022
2022 was a successful year for the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. The local agriculture information center welcomed more than 3,000 students from around the area for field trips and had more than 15,000 visitors overall. In a news release, Farm Wisconsin noted that the “largest crowds formed from collaborations with...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities provide update to incident on Green Bay’s east side, two in custody
WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2023 – 4:09 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have provided an update on the large police presence on Smith Street from earlier in the afternoon on January 4. The incident on Smith Street began shortly after 10 a.m. and...
CBS 58
Wisconsin-based oil company towing vessel sinks in Kinnickinnic River
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An Appleton-based oil company is trying to bail out their towing vessel after it sunk in the Kinnickinnic River. U.S. Venture Inc. is the owner of the 112-foot towing vessel. The vessel was docked and empty at the time it began to sink. The vessel began...
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Outagamie County leaves family without a home
ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One family is without a home after a Tuesday morning fire in Outagamie County. According to firefighters from the Town of Ellington Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home across the road from the fire station on Highway 76 at around 9:30 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old from Neenah, found safe
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 88-year-old Raymond A. Rast has been canceled after authorities have located the man from Neenah. According to officials, Rast has been found safe. SILVER ALERT: 88-year-old from Neenah last seen in Appleton. WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2022, 4:28 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton broker breaks down housing market outlook for 2023
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites looking to buy a home in 2023 may have some difficulty as the number of people selling homes is going down. Real estate broker Stacey Hennessey with Century 21 Affiliated says in Northeast Wisconsin, a healthy market has about 950 homes for sale. Currently, there are only about 180.
94.3 Jack FM
Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
WSAW
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
wapl.com
Doemel defends Winnebago County handling of ARPA funding
OSHKOSH, Wis–Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel defends the way his department is handling American Rescue Plan Act funds. Last month, the Winnebago County Board approved a resolution claiming all $33-million as “lost revenue” during the pandemic. Doemel says that was allowed under the law. Doemel wants to...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Army Reserve Unit to Deploy Next Month
An Army Reserve unit in Appleton is gearing up for a deployment next month. The 395th Ordinance Company will be taking off in February for an overseas deployment, however, as per Army policy, the exact destination will not be released to the general public. The 395th is responsible for handling...
94.3 Jack FM
Area Troops Prepare For Deployment
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two dozen soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Co. will depart next month for an overseas deployment. A farewell ceremony for family and invited guests, although not the general public, is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to Sgt. First Class Edgar Salzler. The...
whbl.com
Major Traffic Tie-ups Expected as 14th & Erie Intersection Affected by Settling Pavement
What could fairly be considered Sheboygan’s most-traveled intersection is apparently in trouble. The Department of Public Works has closed the intersection of 14th and Erie Avenue to one lane only in each direction, closing the left turn lanes for north, east, south and westbound traffic. Superintendent of Streets and...
seehafernews.com
Man Nabbed for 4th OWI After Putting His Car in a Ditch in Manitowoc
A 50-year-old man was arrested in Manitowoc over the weekend on his 4th OWI. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department responded to a report of a car in the ditch line between the Walmart parking lot and Calumet Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. last Thursday. Two witnesses told officers that...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Begin Crash Investigation
City of Manitowoc police said a vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole in the area of Washington and South 25th Streets late last night. No word on the condition of the driver so far this (Monday) morning, but Lieutenant Nathan Barnes said in a news release that the crash just before 9:30 p.m. resulted in a power outage in the immediate area. Washington Street was shut down overnight to enable Manitowoc Public Utilities crews to repair the damaged pole. The crash remains under investigation and the affected section of Washington Street is expected to be re-opened later this morning.
