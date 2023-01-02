We lived in Monroe for several years before relocating to South Carolina last year. Our neighborhood was peaceful and quiet, and we really enjoyed our time there. And now, a neighborhood near Weddington Road and Red Maple Drive just wants to keep their surroundings peaceful and quiet. However, a proposed Monroe North Carolina development might change that. A developer plans to meet with city officials this week in hopes of a rezoning approval. What is now an empty lot would be the site of more than 300 single-family homes if the plan moves forward. According to WSOC, residents in the nearby neighborhood are not happy with the news. They worry about an increase in traffic among other concerns that come with a development of that size. Some neighbors point to smaller lots bringing down the value of their own property. Simply put, residents say, “We don’t want it.” At this time, the developer seeking rezoning is not known. But, the meeting takes place Wednesday with the City Planning Committee.

MONROE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO