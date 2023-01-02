Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Related
lakenormanpublications.com
How will the Timber Road extension impact Mooresville traffic?
MOORESVILLE – Plans are progressing for the $21 million-plus East-West Connector as the artery for an anticipated development corridor, with construction bids expected soon for the phase 1 segment between Langtree Road, near the Lowe’s headquarters entrance and Cove Church campus, and N.C. 115 south of Langtree’s current intersection.
WATCH: Lightning strikes in JR Motorsports parking lot
A video camera captured the moment a lightning strike hit the parking lot at JR Motorsports Wednesday as strong storms rolled through the Carolinas.
lakenormanpublications.com
Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
Duke Energy is sorry it ruined your Christmas
Duke Energy apologized Tuesday for intentionally shutting off power for nearly half a million North Carolina homes and businesses on Christmas Eve. But company leaders maintained that they "made the only decision” they could in implementing rolling blackouts and said they will do all they can to prevent something similar from happening again.
lakenormanpublications.com
DENVER COMMUNITY NEWS: Residential, business proposals set for hearings
DENVER – The first Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting of 2023 will feature public hearings for several rezoning requests. Included among the pending zoning cases due for public hearing Monday, Jan. 9 is a request submitted by the developers of Villages of Denver seeking the rezoning of 126 acres currently designated for a mix of residential and industrial uses to Planned Development-Residential.
kiss951.com
Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight
There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
country1037fm.com
Proposed Monroe North Carolina Development Upsets Neighbors
We lived in Monroe for several years before relocating to South Carolina last year. Our neighborhood was peaceful and quiet, and we really enjoyed our time there. And now, a neighborhood near Weddington Road and Red Maple Drive just wants to keep their surroundings peaceful and quiet. However, a proposed Monroe North Carolina development might change that. A developer plans to meet with city officials this week in hopes of a rezoning approval. What is now an empty lot would be the site of more than 300 single-family homes if the plan moves forward. According to WSOC, residents in the nearby neighborhood are not happy with the news. They worry about an increase in traffic among other concerns that come with a development of that size. Some neighbors point to smaller lots bringing down the value of their own property. Simply put, residents say, “We don’t want it.” At this time, the developer seeking rezoning is not known. But, the meeting takes place Wednesday with the City Planning Committee.
Plaza Midwood retailer closing, attributes high rent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost to do business in Charlotte is getting more expensive. It's forcing some small businesses to call it quits or set up shop elsewhere. The latest casualty is the Charlotte Collective on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. In an Instagram post the owners of Charlotte...
power98fm.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
Some companies are not requiring employers to have a college degree
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More employers are no longer requiring applicants for high-paying jobs to have a college diploma. It used to be that in order to get a comfy job in the big corner office you had to have a college diploma. But now some big-name companies are changing that.
WBTV
After days of warm weather and rain, temperatures and rain chances cool off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a few days of rain and warm temperatures, calmer, cooler days are ahead, as we’ll be back to normal heading into the weekend. Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Thursday: Mostly sunny, still warm. Weekend: Seasonable, few showers possible Sunday. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s...
WBTV
Heavy rain causes flooding at Little Sugar Creek Greenway in Charlotte
More wet and unsettled weather will continue into the midday hours with a risk for heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and a low tornado threat. Rachel Coulter Shows You Features Of The WBTV First Alert Weather App. Updated: 8 hours ago. Search "WBTV" in your app store for Apple or...
WBTV
Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a common sight at the chicken chain, vehicle after vehicle lining up for the drive-thru. Charlotte City leaders will discuss traffic matters stemming from the Cotswold Chick-Fil-A location during the city’s zoning committee meeting Wednesday night. Supporters of rezoning believe it would help...
Woman takes cross-country Greyhound to Charlotte after canceled flight
CHARLOTTE — Dearest Price says her visit to Las Vegas was the first trip she’s ever made by herself, and she’ll have plenty of stories to tell for the rest of her life. “It was a wonderful trip,” she said. “Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it. I prayed for travel for years and I just got it.”
qcnews.com
Why you may see more people masking up in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Realistically speaking, masks never faded after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Even as pandemic worries and restrictions eased, mask use waned but not totally vanished. But as COVID case numbers are rising and other respiratory illnesses are still quite common, this common face wear...
country1037fm.com
Well Known Cookie Shop Opening New Charlotte North Carolina Location
I have a major sweet tooth. And, one of my favorite ways to satisfy it is with a delicious cookie. So, I’m not sure if the news of a new location of a well known cookie shop is good for me. LOL. However, the opening of another Crumbl cookies is good for Charlotte. According to WCNC, the store, which opens Friday, will provide more than 50 career opportunities. The store location is 9821 Northlake Centre Pkwy in Charlotte. Hours for the new location are set for 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Crumbl Cookies rotates their menu each week to include 6 flavors to choose from. Of course, they offer their famous Milk Chocolate Chip among others. Some of the flavors might include Nilla Bean Cupcake, Strawberry Crumb Cake, Peanut Butter and Jelly and Classic Pink Sugar with a scrumptious frosting. The franchise has locations throughout the Carolinas. Check their website for locations, menus, ordering and delivery info.
WBTV
FIRST ALERT: Keep your umbrella handy throughout Wednesday afternoon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances stay high through the early afternoon with the severe weather threat diminishing. • First Alert Weather Day TODAY: Heavy rain, lightning, & gusty winds at times. • Thursday: Dry, sunny & mild. • Friday – Weekend: Cooling down, more seasonable. More wet and...
WBTV
Rowan EDC hires new Marketing and Communications Manager
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Economic Development Council has hired Mollie Ruf as the organization’s new marketing and communications manager. Ruf is a native of Kansas City, Missouri and has lived in Rowan County since 2009. She is joining the Rowan EDC team after working for the past six plus years at Rowan’s premiere marketing agency, Miller Davis, Inc., where she served as the Director of Digital Services. Ruf replaces Jay Garneau who recently relocated to Miami, Florida.
WBTV
City of Salisbury to use share of federal transportation grant for on demand, micro transit service
Dog breeder afraid of backyard after neighbor sets up gun range near property. A dog breeder in Cleveland County says she's afraid to go out into her own backyard after neighbors set up a shooting range near her property line. Updated: 27 minutes ago. Search warrants and phone records related...
Comments / 0