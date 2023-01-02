ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brimfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized following Chicopee fire

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire overnight in Chicopee. Chicopee fire officials said crews were called to a cooking fire on Springfield Street around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. One person was taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately released. Western Mass...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials: 5-year-old boy dies following Chicopee fire

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released new details into a Christmas Eve fire in Chicopee. In a joint statement from local and state fire officials, they noted that a five-year-old boy has died from injuries he suffered in a fire on Chicopee Street. Firefighters responded to 759 Chicopee Street...
CHICOPEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Receives Grant for Wastewater Improvements

BOSTON — The City of Pittsfield will receive a Gap Energy Grant Program to implement a clean energy Combined Heat and Power (CHP) generation project that is expected. The project is expected to save the city over $500,000 annually while reducing electric utility bills by 35 percent Wastewater Treatment Plant.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WTNH

Car crashes into building in Tolland, ravages liquor store

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A car crashed into a Tolland building on Tuesday and ravaged a liquor store, according to town officials. Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said the car crashed into the Village Spirit Shop and caused internal structural damage to the store. Hundreds of liquor bottles could be seen on the store’s floor […]
TOLLAND, CT
NECN

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
NATICK, MA
franklintownnews.com

How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Michael's Law requires Massachusetts schools to be prepared for cardiac emergency

SUTTON - When Damar Hamlin collapsed, the NFL had the emergency equipment necessary to keep him alive. But this could have happened in any game or any field. In Massachusetts, there's a law requiring schools to be prepared. WBZ's Courtney Cole spoke to a member of the local family whose loss made that law a reality. "The crazy thing, Courtney, is last night watching Monday Night Football--as soon as Damar Hamlin collapsed-my wife and I -she knew and I knew- that he was in cardiac arrest," John Ellsessar said. It's a feeling John said touches close to home. "These...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

