Are Medical Stocks Lagging Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) This Year?
CPRX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question. Catalyst Pharmaceutical is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1188 different companies and currently sits...
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
TMO - Free Report) closed at $567.95, marking a +1.76% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of scientific instrument...
Why Aflac (AFL) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
AFL - Free Report) . This company, which is in the Zacks Insurance - Accident and Health industry, shows potential for another earnings beat. This insurer has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 7%.
Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
ALLY - Free Report) closed at $24.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Axon Enterprise (AXON) This Year?
AXON - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Axon Enterprise is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
Is It Wise to Retain Ventas (VTR) Stock in Your Portfolio?
VTR - Free Report) senior housing operations portfolio (SHOP), which refers to its senior housing communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, is well-positioned for growth due to rising healthcare spending by senior citizens and an aging population. Senior citizens constitute a major customer base of healthcare...
4 High-Flying Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows to Bet On
VRTV - Free Report) , A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (. AMRK - Free Report) , Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (. HHS - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a company generating profits might face bankruptcy while meeting obligations if it is low on cash flow. However, a company with a sturdy cash balance can effectively tide over any market mayhem. It also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.
Will AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
ABC - Free Report) . This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry, shows potential for another earnings beat. When looking at the last two reports, this prescription drug distributor has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 1.36%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
RTX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $99.14, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the an...
3 Tech Stocks With a Favorable Outlook for Early 2023
JBL - Free Report) , MongoDB (. ANET - Free Report) – have all seen their near-term earnings outlooks improve over the last several months. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the last year, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 4th
UTHR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Genuine Parts (GPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
GPC - Free Report) closed at $171.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%. Heading into today, shares of the auto...
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CLOV - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.31. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make Casey's General Stores (CASY) a Stock to Watch
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. The Zacks Premium service makes this easier. It features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All of these can help you quickly identify what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ATKR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $115.10, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
Implied Volatility Surging for Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Options
MRO - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Finance Names
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Clearway Energy (CWEN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CWEN - Free Report) closed at $32.03, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company created by NRG Energy...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
