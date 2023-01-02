Girls swimming: Dobbs Ferry's Lucy Walker is the 2022 lohud Westchester/Putnam swimmer of the year
2022 lohud Westchester/Putnam swimmer of the Year
Lucy Walker
School: Dobbs Ferry
Year: Senior
Highlights: The UNC-Chapel Hill bound senior of the combined Ardsley/Dobbs Ferry team won the NYSPHSAA title in the 200-yard freestyle event back in November. She was fifth overall in the 100 breaststroke. At the Section 1 championships, she won the title in the 200 free and was second in the 100 free behind Cornelia Fox of Nyack. At the League 3 meet, Walker won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
First team
200-yard medley relay: Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Valhalla/Westlake (Kiera Naughton, Jr., Briarcliff, Nicole Gerosa, Sr., Briarcliff, Annabelle Kung, Sr., Briarcliff, Sunell Zorgman, Sr., Briarcliff)
200 freestyle: Walker, Ardsley/Dobbs Ferry
200 individual medley: Walker, Ardsley/Dobbs Ferry
50 free: Saskia Aikman, So., White Plains
Diving: Michelle Kasulka, Sr., Greeley
100 butterfly: Kung, Sr., Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Westlake/Valhalla
100 free: Walker, Ardsley/Dobbs Ferry
500 free: Kate Anderson, Sr., Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington
200 free relay: Eastchester (Lucianna Gutierrez, So., Sofia Torres, 8th grade, Kait Sweeney, Jr., Lauren Maierle, So.)
100 backstroke: Alexandra Pfeiffer, Jr., Eastchester
100 breaststroke: Walker, Ardsley/Dobbs Ferry
400 free relay: Eastchester (Maierle, Pfeiffer, Sweeney, Gutierrez)
Coach of the Year: Kymani Senior, Eastchester
Second team
200-yard medley relay: Eastchester (Sophia Gutierrez, 8th grade, Sofia Torres, 8th grade, Alexandra Pfeiffer, Jr., Claudia Rapisarda, Fr.)
200 free: Kate Anderson, Sr., Edgemont
200 individual medley: Lauren Maierle, So., Eastchester
50 free: Ashley Piacentino, Sr., John Jay-CR
Diving: Julia Wilkinson, Jr., Somers
100 butterfly: Lucianna Guttierrez, So., Eastchester
100 free: Saskia Aikman, So., White Plains
500 free: Kelly Byrne, Sr., Greeley
200 free relay: John Jay-CR (Marisol Tan, Sr., Alexis Hasko, Jr., Jessica Crane, Jr., Piacentino)
100 backstroke: Zoe Chung, So., Greeley
100 breaststroke: Sophia Bondikov, So., Harrison
400 free relay: Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Westlake/Valhalla (Gerosa, Alexis Kung, So., Briarcliff, Zorgman, Annabelle Kung)
Honorable mention
Sarah Agdern, Jr., Greeley; Fiona Barr, So., Bronxville/Tuckahoe; Abigail Bartolacci, So., SHEDI; Taryn Becerra, Sr., White Plains; Campbell Jr., Arlington; Tamsin Coulthard, Fr., SHEDI; Maichina Gennarelli, Jr., Yonkers; Kara Ha, Jr., White Plains; Audrey Ho, So., Greeley; Grace Hricay, Jr., White Plains; Manon Jadot, So., SHEDI; Lucy Johnson, So., Greeley; Serena Ke, Fr., SHEDI; Janice Lin, Sr., SHEDI; Sophia Lord, So., Rye/Rye Neck/Blind Brook; Katie Lynch, Sr., Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Westlake/Valhalla; Mackinzie Sabol, So., Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Westlake/Valhalla; Afia Sarpong, Jr., Arlington; Caitlin Sims, Jr., SHEDI; Annabel Smith, So., Fox Lane; Ellie Sundin, Sr., Mamaroneck; Kayla Tatarian, Sr., Bronxville/Tuckahoe; Jaelynn Taylor, Sr., New Rochelle; Sienna White, Jr., Greeley.
