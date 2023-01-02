Girls swimming: Dobbs Ferry's Lucy Walker is the 2022 lohud Westchester/Putnam swimmer of the year

2022 lohud Westchester/Putnam swimmer of the Year

Lucy Walker

School: Dobbs Ferry

Year: Senior

Highlights: The UNC-Chapel Hill bound senior of the combined Ardsley/Dobbs Ferry team won the NYSPHSAA title in the 200-yard freestyle event back in November. She was fifth overall in the 100 breaststroke. At the Section 1 championships, she won the title in the 200 free and was second in the 100 free behind Cornelia Fox of Nyack. At the League 3 meet, Walker won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.

First team

200-yard medley relay: Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Valhalla/Westlake (Kiera Naughton, Jr., Briarcliff, Nicole Gerosa, Sr., Briarcliff, Annabelle Kung, Sr., Briarcliff, Sunell Zorgman, Sr., Briarcliff)

200 freestyle: Walker, Ardsley/Dobbs Ferry

200 individual medley: Walker, Ardsley/Dobbs Ferry

50 free: Saskia Aikman, So., White Plains

Diving: Michelle Kasulka, Sr., Greeley

100 butterfly: Kung, Sr., Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Westlake/Valhalla

100 free: Walker, Ardsley/Dobbs Ferry

500 free: Kate Anderson, Sr., Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington

200 free relay: Eastchester (Lucianna Gutierrez, So., Sofia Torres, 8th grade, Kait Sweeney, Jr., Lauren Maierle, So.)

100 backstroke: Alexandra Pfeiffer, Jr., Eastchester

100 breaststroke: Walker, Ardsley/Dobbs Ferry

400 free relay: Eastchester (Maierle, Pfeiffer, Sweeney, Gutierrez)

Coach of the Year: Kymani Senior, Eastchester

Second team

200-yard medley relay: Eastchester (Sophia Gutierrez, 8th grade, Sofia Torres, 8th grade, Alexandra Pfeiffer, Jr., Claudia Rapisarda, Fr.)

200 free: Kate Anderson, Sr., Edgemont

200 individual medley: Lauren Maierle, So., Eastchester

50 free: Ashley Piacentino, Sr., John Jay-CR

Diving: Julia Wilkinson, Jr., Somers

100 butterfly: Lucianna Guttierrez, So., Eastchester

100 free: Saskia Aikman, So., White Plains

500 free: Kelly Byrne, Sr., Greeley

200 free relay: John Jay-CR (Marisol Tan, Sr., Alexis Hasko, Jr., Jessica Crane, Jr., Piacentino)

100 backstroke: Zoe Chung, So., Greeley

100 breaststroke: Sophia Bondikov, So., Harrison

400 free relay: Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Westlake/Valhalla (Gerosa, Alexis Kung, So., Briarcliff, Zorgman, Annabelle Kung)

Honorable mention

Sarah Agdern, Jr., Greeley; Fiona Barr, So., Bronxville/Tuckahoe; Abigail Bartolacci, So., SHEDI; Taryn Becerra, Sr., White Plains; Campbell Jr., Arlington; Tamsin Coulthard, Fr., SHEDI; Maichina Gennarelli, Jr., Yonkers; Kara Ha, Jr., White Plains; Audrey Ho, So., Greeley; Grace Hricay, Jr., White Plains; Manon Jadot, So., SHEDI; Lucy Johnson, So., Greeley; Serena Ke, Fr., SHEDI; Janice Lin, Sr., SHEDI; Sophia Lord, So., Rye/Rye Neck/Blind Brook; Katie Lynch, Sr., Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Westlake/Valhalla; Mackinzie Sabol, So., Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Westlake/Valhalla; Afia Sarpong, Jr., Arlington; Caitlin Sims, Jr., SHEDI; Annabel Smith, So., Fox Lane; Ellie Sundin, Sr., Mamaroneck; Kayla Tatarian, Sr., Bronxville/Tuckahoe; Jaelynn Taylor, Sr., New Rochelle; Sienna White, Jr., Greeley.