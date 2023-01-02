Girls swimming: Nyack's Cornelia Fox is the 2022 lohud Rockland swimmer of the year
2022 lohud Rockland swimmer of the Year
Cornelia Fox
School: Nyack
Year: Junior
Highlights: Fox won the NYSPHSAA and Federation championship in the 100-yard freestyle. In the 50 free, she tied Saskia Aikman of White Plains for third at the NYSPHSAA and Federation championships. At the Section 1 championships, she won the 100 free and 100 backstroke titles, leading the Red Hawks to eighth place, the highest finish ever by the school. Fox is the Rockland County record holders in the 100 freestyle and the county record holder in the 50 free. At the Rockland County championships, Fox won the 50-free and the 100 free. At the League 3 meet, Fox won the 100 free and 100 back titles. She garnered first team All County honors in the 50 and 100 free. She’s a Section 1 All-Section and All-League award winner.
First team
200-yard medley relay: Clarkstown (Laura Arciniegas, Jr., Clarkstown South, Ellie Taragano Sr., Clarkstown North, Kayla Dwyer, So., Clarkstown South, Isabella Budnik, So., Clarkstown North)
200 freestyle: Budnik, Clarkstown North
200 individual medley: Mary Grace Guzzino, Sr. Pearl River
50 free: Fox, Nyack
Diving: Casey McQuillan Sr., Suffern/Emily Zaris, 8th grade Clarkstown
100 butterfly: Dwyer, Clarkstown South
100 free: Fox, Nyack
500 free: Alex Fox, Fr., Nyack
200 free relay: Suffern (Kaille Dennis, Jr., Molly Hirsch, Sr., Kyra Skoglund, Jr., Sloane Yurcisin, Sr.)
100 backstroke: Arciniegas, Clarkstown South
100 breaststroke: Guzzino, Pearl River
400 free relay: Clarkstown (Budnik, Taragano, Dwyer, Arciniegas)
Coach of the Year: Theo Tomljanovich, Clarkstown
Second team
200-yard medley relay: Nyack (Abby Mack, Sr., Katherine Place, 8th grade, Madison Milla, Sr., Cornelia Fox, Jr.)
200 free: Sloane Yurcisin, Sr., Suffern
200 individual medley: Ellie Taragano, Sr., Clarkstown North
50 free: Hanyu (Lani) Bao, Fr., Tappan Zee
100 butterfly: Chelsea Calvin, Jr., Suffern
100 free: Molly Hirsch, Sr., Suffern
500 free: Kailee Dennis, Jr., Suffern
200 free relay: Tappan Zee (Bao, Emily Lee, Fr., Alexandria Walsh, So., Matilyn Dixon, Sr.)
100 backstroke: Kyra Skoglund, Jr., Suffern
100 breaststroke: Jade O’Neill, Jr., Clarkstown North
400 free relay: Nyack (Milla, A. Fox, Place, C. Fox)
Honorable mention
Margeaux Anselmi, So., Pearl River; Siena DeCicco, Fr., Clarkstown North; Angelina DeStefano, So., Tappan Zee; Matilyn Dixon., Sr., Tappan Zee; Gabriella Figueroa, Sr., Nyack; Kelly Gazzara, Sr., Pearl River; Sara Goldberg, So., Clarkstown North; Tia Gottlieb, 8th grade; Adelina Iaquinto, Sr., Suffern; Julieanne Inverdale, Sr., Nyack; Emma Jelonek, Jr., Pearl River; Jane Kempf, Sr., Suffern; Kaylee Kolesar, Sr., North Rockland; Emily Lee, Fr., Tappan Zee; Jasmine Lee, So., Clarkstown North; Olivia Lee, So., Clarkstown North; Alyssa Miller, Sr., Suffern; Maddie Novielli, Sr., North Rockland; Francesca Pellumbi, Jr., Pearl River; Gaea Ramirez, Jr., Suffern; Nicole Ravo. Sr., North Rockland; Adelina Sirkowa, 7th grade, Tappan Zee; Isabella Swierzawska, Sr., Pearl River; Lily Urquiaga, Fr., North Rockland; Sofia Vasko, Fr., Clarkstown North; Scarlett Yurcisin, So., Suffern; Kiersten Zecchin, So., North Rockland.
