ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Girls swimming: Nyack's Cornelia Fox is the 2022 lohud Rockland swimmer of the year

By Debbie Schechter, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago

2022 lohud Rockland swimmer of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4ob2_0k0oVah700

Cornelia Fox

School: Nyack

Year: Junior

Highlights: Fox won the NYSPHSAA and Federation championship in the 100-yard freestyle. In the 50 free, she tied Saskia Aikman of White Plains for third at the NYSPHSAA and Federation championships. At the Section 1 championships, she won the 100 free and 100 backstroke titles, leading the Red Hawks to eighth place, the highest finish ever by the school. Fox is the Rockland County record holders in the 100 freestyle and the county record holder in the 50 free. At the Rockland County championships, Fox won the 50-free and the 100 free. At the League 3 meet, Fox won the 100 free and 100 back titles. She garnered first team All County honors in the 50 and 100 free. She’s a Section 1 All-Section and All-League award winner.

First team

200-yard medley relay: Clarkstown (Laura Arciniegas, Jr., Clarkstown South, Ellie Taragano Sr., Clarkstown North, Kayla Dwyer, So., Clarkstown South, Isabella Budnik, So., Clarkstown North)

200 freestyle: Budnik, Clarkstown North

200 individual medley: Mary Grace Guzzino, Sr. Pearl River

50 free: Fox, Nyack

Diving: Casey McQuillan Sr., Suffern/Emily Zaris, 8th grade Clarkstown

100 butterfly: Dwyer, Clarkstown South

100 free: Fox, Nyack

500 free: Alex Fox, Fr., Nyack

200 free relay: Suffern (Kaille Dennis, Jr., Molly Hirsch, Sr., Kyra Skoglund, Jr., Sloane Yurcisin, Sr.)

100 backstroke: Arciniegas, Clarkstown South

100 breaststroke: Guzzino, Pearl River

400 free relay: Clarkstown (Budnik, Taragano, Dwyer, Arciniegas)

Coach of the Year: Theo Tomljanovich, Clarkstown

Second team

200-yard medley relay: Nyack (Abby Mack, Sr., Katherine Place, 8th grade, Madison Milla, Sr., Cornelia Fox, Jr.)

200 free: Sloane Yurcisin, Sr., Suffern

200 individual medley: Ellie Taragano, Sr., Clarkstown North

50 free: Hanyu (Lani) Bao, Fr., Tappan Zee

100 butterfly: Chelsea Calvin, Jr., Suffern

100 free: Molly Hirsch, Sr., Suffern

500 free: Kailee Dennis, Jr., Suffern

200 free relay: Tappan Zee (Bao, Emily Lee, Fr., Alexandria Walsh, So., Matilyn Dixon, Sr.)

100 backstroke: Kyra Skoglund, Jr., Suffern

100 breaststroke: Jade O’Neill, Jr., Clarkstown North

400 free relay: Nyack (Milla, A. Fox, Place, C. Fox)

Honorable mention

Margeaux Anselmi, So., Pearl River; Siena DeCicco, Fr., Clarkstown North; Angelina DeStefano, So., Tappan Zee; Matilyn Dixon., Sr., Tappan Zee; Gabriella Figueroa, Sr., Nyack; Kelly Gazzara, Sr., Pearl River; Sara Goldberg, So., Clarkstown North; Tia Gottlieb, 8th grade; Adelina Iaquinto, Sr., Suffern; Julieanne Inverdale, Sr., Nyack; Emma Jelonek, Jr., Pearl River; Jane Kempf, Sr., Suffern; Kaylee Kolesar, Sr., North Rockland; Emily Lee, Fr., Tappan Zee; Jasmine Lee, So., Clarkstown North; Olivia Lee, So., Clarkstown North; Alyssa Miller, Sr., Suffern; Maddie Novielli, Sr., North Rockland; Francesca Pellumbi, Jr., Pearl River; Gaea Ramirez, Jr., Suffern; Nicole Ravo. Sr., North Rockland; Adelina Sirkowa, 7th grade, Tappan Zee; Isabella Swierzawska, Sr., Pearl River; Lily Urquiaga, Fr., North Rockland; Sofia Vasko, Fr., Clarkstown North; Scarlett Yurcisin, So., Suffern; Kiersten Zecchin, So., North Rockland.

Comments / 0

Related
theexaminernews.com

Greeley Crowned at Mahopac; Somers Wins Pelham Tourney

It was a light week of action due to the holidays, but Putnam County supremacy was clearly on the line at the Mahopac Holiday Tournament last week when the Class A host Indians invited both Class AA Carmel and Class A Brewster to the party along with Class A Horace Greeley, which fired a major monkey wrench into the situation when the Westchester-based Quakers knocked off Brewster, 53-45, in Wednesday’s opening round. However, Mahopac would do its part to reach the finals, eliminating Carmel from the Putnam County experience with a 55-49 Indian victory, thus setting up a Greeley vs. Mahopac finale on Thursday when the Quakers – led by former Mahopac Coach Mike Simone – survived a 55-53 title-clinching win Thursday night.
MAHOPAC, NY
rocklandreport.com

2023 Penguin Plunge Scheduled for Sunday March 5th

The Penguin Plunge is once again running a 300-Club Super Raffle Fundraiser. Tickets are $100 each. You can purchase a ticket on your own, split the cost with family, friends, etc.,. The Top Prize is $10,000.00!. All proceeds are going to our 2023 Penguin Plunge children, 11 year old Daniel...
VALLEY COTTAGE, NY
norwoodnews.org

Body of Missing DeWitt Clinton Employee Found on Hunter Island

Police continue to investigate the disappearance and now mysterious death of New Rochelle resident and longtime DeWitt Clinton High School employee, Christopher Corcoran, 61, whose body was discovered in the woods on Hunter Island, just North of Orchard Beach, on Monday, Dec. 26. As reported, according to New Rochelle police,...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Glen Rock Motorcyclist Hospitalized In Waldwick Crash

A 62-year-old motorcyclist from Glen Rock was hospitalized after crashing in Waldwick over the New Year's weekend, authorities said. There were no witnesses to the single-vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue near Route 17 around 1 p.m. New Year's Day, Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said. Members of the Waldwick Volunteer...
WALDWICK, NJ
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him

A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

CITY OF YONKERS BREAKS GROUND ON TREVOR PARK RENOVATIONS

Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation Commences First of Three Phases of Park Improvements. On Jan. 3, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano along with the Yonkers Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation broke ground on the first of three phases of renovations planned for Trevor Park, located on Ravine Avenue. Renovations...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Hurled Over Route 208 Divider

A motorcyclist from Bergenfield survived being thrown over the divider when he crashed on Route 208 in Franklin Lakes on New Year's afternoon, authorities said.The 19-year-old Bergenfield motorcyclist's 2007 Suzuki GSX hit the median on the northbound side, ejecting him onto the other side, around …
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
PIX11

Westchester Powerball player wins $50,000 in lottery

MOUNT KISCO, NY (PIX11) — A Mount Kisco lottery player can start 2023 thousands of dollars richer.  A third-prize winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Jayame Market for the Saturday drawing. The winning numbers were 18, 37, 44, 50 and 64. The Powerball was 11.  Two winning Take 5 tickets were also sold in […]
MOUNT KISCO, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy