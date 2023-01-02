Read full article on original website
douglasnow.com
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
douglasnow.com
Suspect arrested in two burglaries in Nicholls
Carl Davis, 31, has been arrested after he allegedly committed burglaries at two homes in Nicholls in September and December 2022. A copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office states that the first incident was reported on September 18 at a residence on Burl Mill Road. A deputy was dispatched to the property and was told by the owner that no one lived at the home and that he was last there in July.
douglasnow.com
25-year-old Douglas woman allegedly attempts to run over another during argument at Amberwood Apartments
A dispute over missing clothes has landed a 25-year-old woman in jail after she allegedly attempted to run another woman over with her car. According to a witness statement, the suspect, Taylor Jones, had two small children in the vehicle at the time. A copy of a Douglas Police Department...
wfxl.com
Police arrest two teens for recklessly shooting a gun in Valdosta
Two teens are behind bars after recklessly shooting a gun in Valdosta/. On January 3, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 600 block of East Ann Street, after citizens called E911 to report they heard gunshots in the area and saw people running. Witnesses provided detailed descriptions...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta men arrested for reckless conduct with firearm
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Officers have arrested two Valdosta men after a 911 call about gunshots in the area. On January 3, 2023, at approximately 12:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600 block of East Ann Street, after citizens called E911 to report they heard gunshots in the area and saw people running. Witnesses provided detailed descriptions of a people running who possibly had guns. An officer observed two subjects walking together in the 1400 block of North Lee Street, who matched the description given by witness. One offender, later identified as Sharod Tucker, 18 years of age, was observed going into a grocery store. The second offender, later identified as Clavon Jones, 17 years of age, continued walking north on Lee Street into a field.
WALB 10
VPD: 2 arrested after firing gunshots, fleeing from police
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged after hitting vehicles with gunshots, fleeing from police and trying to hide a gun, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded to reports of gunshots on Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of East Ann Street.
douglasnow.com
Officers discover suspected methamphetamine, handgun during stop
The Coffee County Drug Unit recently arrested a convicted felon after investigators discovered over 20 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun inside his vehicle during a traffic stop this week. According to an investigator with the unit, on December 27, a vehicle was pulled over for a taillight requirement on...
wfxl.com
One arrested in Ben Hill County after a vehicle and brief foot chase
A man is behind bars in Ben Hill County after trying to avoid a checkpoint. The Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office set up at checkpoints along Highway 90 at Pine Forest Road, Highway 129 at the entrance to FHSCCA and along Highway 129 at the House Creek Bridge on December 17, 2022.
WALB 10
16, 18-year-old injured in Valdosta shooting
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 after receiving reports of gunshots and injuries in the 1700 block of Williams Street. When police arrived, they were told one victim was already being driven to the hospital and the other victim was in the yard, VPD says.
VPD investigating Tuesday shooting that left two males shot
Valdosta Police Department is investigating after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon in Valdosta, leaving a 16-year-old and 18-year-old shot.
Police arrest man after hitting police car in Toombs County high-speed chase
VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say they arrested a man after he hit a police car during a high-speed chase in Toombs County on Monday morning. The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested Marquis Smith, 31 and charged him with the following: Smith allegedly stole a truck from a resident’s home in Vidalia. Police intercepted […]
Man with ties to Mexican cartel sentenced to 30 years in prison after south Georgia meth bust
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — A Florida man who was found to be in possession of about eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a 2019 traffic stop in south Georgia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, James E. Freitas,...
douglasnow.com
23 years later: Remembering officers Tub Merritt and James Bryant
On this day twenty-three years ago, two local law enforcement officers lost their lives when a 55-year-old man ambushed and fatally shot them while on duty. On January 3, 2000, Broxton patrol officer James Bryant, 35, was dispatched to assist a property owner in removing a trailer from his property on the north side of Broxton. Willie Mitchell, known as a "recluse and hermit," was living in the mobile home at the time.
Georgia man fatally shoots someone then sets his own truck on fire, GBI says
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga — A man was arrested by the GBI in connection to the killing of a 33-year-old Milan, Georgia man. Officials say Brandon Spires,29, shot and killed Joshua Fort,33, outside a building in downtown Milan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials say...
fox5atlanta.com
Family asks for prayers for young children critically injured in farming accident
Ga. - A terrible farming accident put two young children from South Georgia in the hospital fighting for their lives in late December. Now in January, family say the two are slowly on the mend. The tragedy began when three children were playing inside a Cotton Module Builder at a...
New Year’s Day crash kills 21-year-old in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A crash early in the morning on New Year’s Day left one man dead in Wayne County. Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the one-car crash happened on Sunset Boulevard in Wayne County just after 2 a.m. GSP launched an investigation and determined that the driver lost control of the 2011 […]
3 south Georgia siblings injured in farming accident, 2 in critical condition
ALAPAHA, GA — Three Georgia siblings were injured, with two in critical condition as a result of a farming accident, according to WALB in Albany. On Wednesday at 3 p.m., the children were injured playing inside a cotton module builder when something went wrong, Berrien County deputies told the station.
wfxl.com
Atkinson County firefighters fight controlled burn that spread due to wind
On Thursday night, a landowner's controlled fire quickly became out of control caused by the wind in Atkinson County. Fire officials say that the wind caused the to spread to an open field with hay bales that caught fire. Fire personnel quickly got the fire under control. In total, two...
WALB 10
Help is just 3 numbers away for south Georgians
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit in South Georgia is emphasizing the importance of free public service numbers. Help is three numbers away. 911 for emergencies, 988 for crisis support, and 211 for information on community resources. Greater Valdosta United Way is encouraging the community to memorize these numbers so they don’t have to struggle alone.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Five Points Grocery, Toombs County
There has been a grocery/general store, and at times a restaurant, at the intersection of Georgia Highway 86 and Griffin Ferry Road for many years. The “fifth point” at five points is a dirt road, Findley Cemetery Road. There are countless communities in the state designated by geographical identifiers and though most are only known locally, they’re important landmarks.
