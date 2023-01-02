ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
douglasnow.com

Suspect arrested in two burglaries in Nicholls

Carl Davis, 31, has been arrested after he allegedly committed burglaries at two homes in Nicholls in September and December 2022. A copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office states that the first incident was reported on September 18 at a residence on Burl Mill Road. A deputy was dispatched to the property and was told by the owner that no one lived at the home and that he was last there in July.
NICHOLLS, GA
douglasnow.com

Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta men arrested for reckless conduct with firearm

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Officers have arrested two Valdosta men after a 911 call about gunshots in the area. On January 3, 2023, at approximately 12:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600 block of East Ann Street, after citizens called E911 to report they heard gunshots in the area and saw people running. Witnesses provided detailed descriptions of a people running who possibly had guns. An officer observed two subjects walking together in the 1400 block of North Lee Street, who matched the description given by witness. One offender, later identified as Sharod Tucker, 18 years of age, was observed going into a grocery store. The second offender, later identified as Clavon Jones, 17 years of age, continued walking north on Lee Street into a field.
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

One of suspects in Rae Rae Barnes's death to appear in court next week

Friday, January 13, 2023, will mark one year since law enforcement was dispatched to a residence on Juanita Street and found Radderian Barnes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries and two individuals were eventually charged with murder. One of the defendants, Michael Arnold Jr., will appear in court just two days before the anniversary of Barnes' death for his first hearing.
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

VPD: 2 arrested after firing gunshots, fleeing from police

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged after hitting vehicles with gunshots, fleeing from police and trying to hide a gun, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded to reports of gunshots on Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of East Ann Street.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

16, 18-year-old injured in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 after receiving reports of gunshots and injuries in the 1700 block of Williams Street. When police arrived, they were told one victim was already being driven to the hospital and the other victim was in the yard, VPD says.
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

23 years later: Remembering officers Tub Merritt and James Bryant

On this day twenty-three years ago, two local law enforcement officers lost their lives when a 55-year-old man ambushed and fatally shot them while on duty. On January 3, 2000, Broxton patrol officer James Bryant, 35, was dispatched to assist a property owner in removing a trailer from his property on the north side of Broxton. Willie Mitchell, known as a "recluse and hermit," was living in the mobile home at the time.
BROXTON, GA
douglasnow.com

Police officers arrest, jail three on Christmas morning

On Christmas Day, three individuals were arrested by the Douglas Police Department after illegal substances were reportedly found in the suspect's pants legs during an on-person search, along with contraband discovered in the vehicle. A report states that on Christmas morning, at approximately 8:08 a.m., an officer pulled out of...
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta leaders: More affordable housing needed

Both Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter welcomed girls as the first babies born in their hospital at the start of the new year. Downtown Moultrie looks to expand and improve in 2023. Valdosta’s new self-defense course offers training from former law enforcement. Updated: 10 hours ago. Valdosta’s...
VALDOSTA, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

MoCo Sheriff's Office to Get Upgrade

The Montgomery County Commissioners are investing over $1 million in the law enforcement department tasked with public safety. At the monthly meeting of the Commissioners, it was approved to contract with C. Merrill Construction, LLC, of Statesboro to construction additions and modifications to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Bids...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
jdledger.com

Drug arrests made

The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence, search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned themselves in. Officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On Oct. 13, investigators were conducting an investigation at a...
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

New Year’s Day crash kills 21-year-old in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A crash early in the morning on New Year’s Day left one man dead in Wayne County. Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the one-car crash happened on Sunset Boulevard in Wayne County just after 2 a.m. GSP launched an investigation and determined that the driver lost control of the 2011 […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Jesup man killed in early New Year's Day single-car crash

JESUP, Ga. — A Jesup man is dead following a single-car crash in Wayne County in the early hours of New Year's Day. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 21-year-old Samuel Hargrove was traveling south on Sunset Boulevard near Hinson Moseley Road just after 2 a.m. when he lost control of the 2011 Chevy Silverado he was driving and struck a tree.
JESUP, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy