Read full article on original website
Related
douglasnow.com
Suspect arrested in two burglaries in Nicholls
Carl Davis, 31, has been arrested after he allegedly committed burglaries at two homes in Nicholls in September and December 2022. A copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office states that the first incident was reported on September 18 at a residence on Burl Mill Road. A deputy was dispatched to the property and was told by the owner that no one lived at the home and that he was last there in July.
douglasnow.com
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
douglasnow.com
25-year-old Douglas woman allegedly attempts to run over another during argument at Amberwood Apartments
A dispute over missing clothes has landed a 25-year-old woman in jail after she allegedly attempted to run another woman over with her car. According to a witness statement, the suspect, Taylor Jones, had two small children in the vehicle at the time. A copy of a Douglas Police Department...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta men arrested for reckless conduct with firearm
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Officers have arrested two Valdosta men after a 911 call about gunshots in the area. On January 3, 2023, at approximately 12:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600 block of East Ann Street, after citizens called E911 to report they heard gunshots in the area and saw people running. Witnesses provided detailed descriptions of a people running who possibly had guns. An officer observed two subjects walking together in the 1400 block of North Lee Street, who matched the description given by witness. One offender, later identified as Sharod Tucker, 18 years of age, was observed going into a grocery store. The second offender, later identified as Clavon Jones, 17 years of age, continued walking north on Lee Street into a field.
douglasnow.com
One of suspects in Rae Rae Barnes's death to appear in court next week
Friday, January 13, 2023, will mark one year since law enforcement was dispatched to a residence on Juanita Street and found Radderian Barnes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries and two individuals were eventually charged with murder. One of the defendants, Michael Arnold Jr., will appear in court just two days before the anniversary of Barnes' death for his first hearing.
WALB 10
VPD: 2 arrested after firing gunshots, fleeing from police
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged after hitting vehicles with gunshots, fleeing from police and trying to hide a gun, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded to reports of gunshots on Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of East Ann Street.
douglasnow.com
Officers arrest 22-year-old in connection with September shooting in Baymeadows
Tuesday, December 27, 2022, the Coffee County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol apprehended Dejon Fussell, 22, who was wanted in connection to a September shooting incident in Baymeadows. According to officials with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office, detectives responded to an address in the subdivision on September 3...
WALB 10
16, 18-year-old injured in Valdosta shooting
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 after receiving reports of gunshots and injuries in the 1700 block of Williams Street. When police arrived, they were told one victim was already being driven to the hospital and the other victim was in the yard, VPD says.
wfxl.com
One arrested in Ben Hill County after a vehicle and brief foot chase
A man is behind bars in Ben Hill County after trying to avoid a checkpoint. The Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office set up at checkpoints along Highway 90 at Pine Forest Road, Highway 129 at the entrance to FHSCCA and along Highway 129 at the House Creek Bridge on December 17, 2022.
Man with ties to Mexican cartel sentenced to 30 years in prison after south Georgia meth bust
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — A Florida man who was found to be in possession of about eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a 2019 traffic stop in south Georgia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, James E. Freitas,...
douglasnow.com
23 years later: Remembering officers Tub Merritt and James Bryant
On this day twenty-three years ago, two local law enforcement officers lost their lives when a 55-year-old man ambushed and fatally shot them while on duty. On January 3, 2000, Broxton patrol officer James Bryant, 35, was dispatched to assist a property owner in removing a trailer from his property on the north side of Broxton. Willie Mitchell, known as a "recluse and hermit," was living in the mobile home at the time.
douglasnow.com
Police officers arrest, jail three on Christmas morning
On Christmas Day, three individuals were arrested by the Douglas Police Department after illegal substances were reportedly found in the suspect's pants legs during an on-person search, along with contraband discovered in the vehicle. A report states that on Christmas morning, at approximately 8:08 a.m., an officer pulled out of...
Georgia man fatally shoots someone then sets his own truck on fire, GBI says
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga — A man was arrested by the GBI in connection to the killing of a 33-year-old Milan, Georgia man. Officials say Brandon Spires,29, shot and killed Joshua Fort,33, outside a building in downtown Milan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials say...
fox5atlanta.com
Family asks for prayers for young children critically injured in farming accident
Ga. - A terrible farming accident put two young children from South Georgia in the hospital fighting for their lives in late December. Now in January, family say the two are slowly on the mend. The tragedy began when three children were playing inside a Cotton Module Builder at a...
WALB 10
Valdosta leaders: More affordable housing needed
Both Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter welcomed girls as the first babies born in their hospital at the start of the new year. Downtown Moultrie looks to expand and improve in 2023. Valdosta’s new self-defense course offers training from former law enforcement. Updated: 10 hours ago. Valdosta’s...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
MoCo Sheriff's Office to Get Upgrade
The Montgomery County Commissioners are investing over $1 million in the law enforcement department tasked with public safety. At the monthly meeting of the Commissioners, it was approved to contract with C. Merrill Construction, LLC, of Statesboro to construction additions and modifications to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Bids...
jdledger.com
Drug arrests made
The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence, search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned themselves in. Officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On Oct. 13, investigators were conducting an investigation at a...
New Year’s Day crash kills 21-year-old in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A crash early in the morning on New Year’s Day left one man dead in Wayne County. Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the one-car crash happened on Sunset Boulevard in Wayne County just after 2 a.m. GSP launched an investigation and determined that the driver lost control of the 2011 […]
3 south Georgia siblings injured in farming accident, 2 in critical condition
ALAPAHA, GA — Three Georgia siblings were injured, with two in critical condition as a result of a farming accident, according to WALB in Albany. On Wednesday at 3 p.m., the children were injured playing inside a cotton module builder when something went wrong, Berrien County deputies told the station.
WJCL
Jesup man killed in early New Year's Day single-car crash
JESUP, Ga. — A Jesup man is dead following a single-car crash in Wayne County in the early hours of New Year's Day. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 21-year-old Samuel Hargrove was traveling south on Sunset Boulevard near Hinson Moseley Road just after 2 a.m. when he lost control of the 2011 Chevy Silverado he was driving and struck a tree.
Comments / 0