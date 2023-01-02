Louisville Public Library, city partnering on new construction plan

LOUISVILLE ‒ Nearly two decades ago the consensus with Louisville Public Library officials was their building was no longer adequate to meet the needs of the library-using public.

However, voters rejected a request to approve a tax levy that would pay for the construction of a new library. Consequently, the library is still in its current location at 700 Lincoln Ave.

Now a new plan to build is in the works. It involves cooperation with City Council as municipal officials are considering a portion of Metzger Park as a site for a new Louisville Public Library.

"Our current facility is aging," said Brock Hutchison, director of the Louisville Public Library. "We have constant upkeep. We want a better location. We are buried in a (residential) neighborhood. It is difficult to find. For us in Louisville, I think Metzger Park is the best location."

A library in Louisville's Metzger Park?

The 88-acre Metzger Park, in the 1400 block of S. Nickel Plate Avenue, is undergoing upgrades that include new baseball diamonds and a parking lot. The proposed plan is to construct the new library next to where the parking lot is to be built.

Louisville Public Library has something to offer the city: Use of library-owned land in the downtown.

"How it is being drawn up is kind of a land swap," city Administrator Tom Pukys said. "We can't sell them the property because it is park property. It would be kind of a lease. I am very excited about this opportunity."

Hutchison said this time around the library could get a new building constructed without asking voters for additional funds via a bond issue.

Projection for the cost of a new library is "between $3 million and $5 million," Hutchison said. "We will have to borrow. We are looking at a pretty modest building. With the ability to borrow, it keeps my funding options open. It is an option of not asking for a levy."

While the library system owns land in the downtown in the 500 block of E. Main Street, there is no desire to construct a new building there. For the most part the land is vacant except for a one-story building known as the Discovery Center.

"I think the community would prefer to keep the green space ...," city Councilman Richard Slackford said.

Along with use of the planned parking lot in Metzger Park, a newly constructed library would be close to Louisville High School, Louisville Middle School and the local YMCA building. City officials said that could lend itself to joint projects involving Louisville Public Library.

What are the next time for the Louisville Public Library plans?

"I think it will enhance the park," Councilman Slackford said. "We will have public hearings. What does the community have to say about it?"

If library and city officials ratify an agreement, the Louisville Public Library would have a 99-year lease in Metzger Park. City officials envision converting the space in the 500 block of E. Main Street into a downtown park.

"We have talked about making it a park area, and put in a small amphitheater there," Mayor Patricia Fallot said. "It would draw people in to our downtown area."

Among concerns with the existing library building are leaks in the roof and the limited ability to connect with internet networks.

"The infrastructure in that building is not meant for that type of technology," Hutchison said.

The current library building is owned by the Louisville City Board of Education, according to Stark County real estate records.

City officials plan to build their parking lot in Metzger Park in 2023. But it is uncertain when a new library would be constructed.

"I do not know a solid timeline at this time," said Michelle Biery of the Louisville Public Library Board of Trustees. "We looked at a number of options around Louisville. And we determined that Metzger Park was the best location."